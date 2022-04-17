John Fisher School (JFS), Purley, Is Anti-Catholic – The Archbishop MUST End Catholic Status NOW!

From the Daily Express…

TEACHERS have “overwhelmingly” voted to go on strike after a gay author was banned from visiting pupils at a Catholic school.

National Education Union (NEU) activists said the banning of acclaimed children’s author Simon James Green from John Fisher School, in Croydon, south London, was “absolutely disgraceful”. They have now “overwhelmingly” voted to strike action against “a discriminatory working environment” after the Archdiocese of Southwark cancelled a talk by Mr Green, whose books feature gay characters. Source

Editor writes…

That, right there, is a downright lie. The books do a heck of a lot more than “feature gay characters.” Click here for a taste of Green’s pornographic writings for kids, but be warned: “pornographic” is no exaggeration.

To check out the original reporting of this scandal here, at Catholic Truth, visit this page.

The Archbishop really has no option now, but to remove this school’s Catholic status, as set out by Pope John Paul II in Veritatis Splendor (Splendour of Truth) his letter to the bishops of the world, where he writes:

“We have the duty, as Bishops, to be vigilant that the word of God is faithfully taught. My Brothers in the Episcopate, it is part of our pastoral ministry to see to it that this moral teaching is faithfully handed down and to have recourse to appropriate measures to ensure that the faithful are guarded from every doctrine and theory contrary to it. In carrying out this task we are all assisted by theologians; even so, theological opinions constitute neither the rule nor the norm of our teaching. Its authority is derived, by the assistance of the Holy Spirit and in communion cum Petro et sub Petro, from our fidelity to the Catholic faith which comes from the Apostles. As Bishops, we have the grave obligation to be personally vigilant that the “sound doctrine” (1 Tim 1:10) of faith and morals is taught in our Dioceses.

A particular responsibility is incumbent upon Bishops with regard to Catholic institutions. Whether these are agencies for the pastoral care of the family or for social work, or institutions dedicated to teaching or health care, Bishops can canonically erect and recognize these structures and delegate certain responsibilities to them. Nevertheless, Bishops are never relieved of their own personal obligations. It falls to them, in communion with the Holy See, both to grant the title “Catholic” to Church-related schools, universities, health-care facilities and counselling services, and, in cases of a serious failure to live up to that title, to take it away.” (#116) [Emphasis added]

One of our English lay readers, however, doesn’t think this will happen: The school should have the name Catholic removed, but I can tell you, the Southwark Archdiocese won’t do that. They won’t stand up for the truth, they’ll just cower to the demands of the dissident masses. Catholic Truth priest sources say differently, confident that the archbishop will continue to hold firm. We repeat, however, that the best way for the archbishop to rid himself of this troublesome school is to remove its “Catholic” status. Leave it to sink or swim. My money is on “sink”. And fast.

Pray for the archbishop then, that – to quote Pope Benedict XVI (on his election to the papal office) – he may not flee for fear of the wolves, but stand up to the bullies who are attacking the Catholic Faith, and morals, through the smokescreen of this children’s author. In the words of the great Catholic educator saint, Don [John] Bosco, “Remember that knowledge without morals is the soul’s ruination.”

