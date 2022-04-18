Scotland Face Mask Law As It Applies (or Doesn’t) to Nicola Sturgeon – Hypocrisy or Worse?

Ms Sturgeon’s law-breaking (after her high handed nose-holding about Boris’s “partygate” crime) is hardly surprising following her previous breaches. Firstly, at a funeral reception, where she was photographed standing without her mask when everyone knows that the virus can attack when someone is standing in a pub/restaurant, although not when seated at a table… It’s so obvious, such a simple rule, yet she broke it.

Then a photograph appeared on her cousin’s Facebook page showing said Sturgeon partying with her family at said cousin’s 40th birthday celebration, again without her mask and minus social distancing rules which, at the time, forbade such get togethers. Again, the virus knew (at that time) when people were gathered together and could strike at any moment, yet that little law-breaking was only reported in one tabloid, and, as far as I know, not even mentioned on the TV/radio news.

Thus, we have to acknowledge that, since nobody in the SNP, least of Nicola Sturgeon, has been fatally struck down as a result of this blatant rule breaking, this virus is not remotely as deadly as we’ve been told. And, of course, wee Nicola knew that all along. Just as the other law-breakers, from Matt Hancock to Boris Johnson to Rishi Sunak, knew that all along. Bunch of chancers.

So, will the person who reported wee Nicola to the police please identify him or herself here because we wish to award that brave soul the Easter Egg of the Season. Hero or Heroine, or identifying as a hero or heroine, you’re my kinda guy/gal 😀

And will the Scottish Bishops who have gone along with this nonsense since the get-go check the nearest mirror to make sure you’ve removed your masks today, since the law has changed to permit you to show your faces again, and you wouldn’t want to be seen out in public with all that egg over your face, where your [useless, and, in fact, dangerous] mask used to be…

