From the Editor…

The following email arrived in my inbox this morning:

“I just wanted to send you this link which I noticed in my local church bulletin. I think it’s really important for faithful traditional Catholic women to express their views, despite the difficulties of engaging with the absurdities of this Synod. It is full of the horrors of modernism; questions about “freedom of conscience” regarding sexuality and reproductive rights – i.e.. abortion, women being allowed to preach the homily during Mass, ordination of women, acceptance of LGBTQ people regardless of their willingness or otherwise towards repentance and rejection of a sinful lifestyle.” Ends…

From the Catholic Women: International Synod Survey…

Are you now or have you ever self-identified as a Catholic woman? It is vital that feedback to the Synod includes the widest possible range of women’s voices from different cultures and contexts.

In collaboration with the University of Newcastle in Australia and the Catholic Women’s Council, Catholic Women Speak is conducting an online survey—available in six languages—to gather feedback from women around the world.

Click here to read the rest of the introduction, and to respond to the survey which takes about 5-10 minutes depending on the length of your responses. Deadline: 26 April.



Editor writes…

It seems clear to me that, having had this survey brought to our attention in the midst of the worst ever crisis to hit the Church, with the heresies of feminism and sexual “freedom” attacking us at every turn, we have a duty to respond.

We must, surely, be the prophetic voice of authentic Catholic Faith and Morals at this time and we are, via this survey, presented with a golden opportunity. If you think differently, say so in the comments. Otherwise, share your thoughts about the survey questions and your responses. If you are unsure about how to answer a specific question, come back here to ask, and someone try to help you, given that the survey questions are likely to be riddled with false assumptions that are, frankly, designed to mislead and elicit a particular response. You know, the typical “how often do you beat your wife?” sort of question. Be sure to read each question carefully, aware of the danger of false assumptions.

For example, “freedom of conscience” – according to Modernist thinking – means you can do what you like, as long as you feel you are doing the right thing – that, the Modernist says, is your conscience telling you right from wrong. But, conscience is not a teacher – we cannot decide for ourselves what is right and wrong; God has already revealed that. Nor does it operate from the emotions. Here’s a summary of Catholic teaching on conscience:

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the judgment of a properly formed conscience can never contradict the objective moral truth contained in Sacred Scripture or taught by the magisterium of the Church. The Catechism states: “A well-formed conscience is upright and truthful. It formulates its judgments according to reason, in conformity with the true good willed by the wisdom of the Creator” (No. 1783).

The binding force of conscience does not depend on a person’s decision to follow it or not. Rather, a properly formed conscience is binding because it accurately reflects the mind and will of God himself. Again, the Catechism states, “When he listens to his conscience, the prudent man can hear God speaking” (No. 1777). What Is Conscience? | Simply Catholic

As already said, feel free to come back here if you are unsure about how to answer any question(s). We’ll do our best to help.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



