SSPX Priests in Scotland Reject Pope Pius XII Revised Holy Week Services – Serious Concerns

Martin Blackshaw, aka blogger Athanasius, comments on the Holy Week services this year…

On November 16, 1955, The Sacred Congregation of Rites published the Decree Maxima Redemptionis Nostrae Mysteria, sub-headed “The General Decree for the Revised order of Holy Week as promulgated by Pope Pius XII“.

To emphasise the authority with which the Supreme Pontiff was promulgating this revision, the Document declares: “Those who follow the Roman rite are bound to observe in the future the restored Order of Holy Week, as described in the typical Vatican edition.”

And so it was that the “restored order of Holy Week” of Pius XII formed part of the revised 1962 missal and became the universal norm of the Church.

That this work of Pius XII subsequently enjoyed great success at parish level prior to Vatican II was attested to by many of the world’s bishops at the time. These wrote to the Pope expressing their joy that many more faithful were now participating in the most solemn ceremonies of the liturgical year, whereas before the churches were empty.

The Decree explains the reason for this turnaround:

“…In the beginning these rites were celebrated on the same days of the week and at the same hours of the day at which the sacred mysteries took place. Thus, the institution of the Most Holy Eucharist was recalled on Thursday, in the evening, at the solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper. On Friday a special liturgical service of the Lord’s Passion and Death was celebrated in the afternoon hours. Finally, on the evening of Holy Saturday the solemn vigil was begun, to be concluded the following morning in the joy of the Resurrection.

But in the Middle Ages, for various concomitant reasons, the time for observing the liturgy of these days began to be anticipated to such a degree that—toward the end of the Middle Ages—all these liturgical solemnities were pushed back to the morning hours; certainly, with detriment to the liturgy’s meaning and with confusion between the Gospel accounts and the liturgical representations referring to them. The solemn liturgy of the Easter Vigil especially, having been torn from its own place in the night hours, lost its innate clarity and the sense of its words and symbols. Furthermore, the day of Holy Saturday, invaded by a premature Easter joy, lost its proper sorrowful character as the commemoration of the Lord’s burial…”

In addition to restoring the sacred ceremonies to times more consistent with the Gospel accounts of Our Lord’s Passion, Death and Resurrection, the revised order also shortened the rubrics by removing what was unnecessary, repetitive, or over-lengthy, thus making the Holy Week ceremonies more pastoral. Such is the wisdom of holy Popes.

Such, too, was the wisdom of Archbishop Lefebvre, who, when asked why he adhered to the 1962 missal, including the revised Holy Week ceremonies, and insisted that the priests of his SSPX do likewise, answered “If it is not dangerous to faith then we must obey”.

His Grace later demonstrated this unwavering fidelity to true obedience when, in 1982, he expelled 9 priests from the SSPX in North America for rejecting, among other things, Pius XII’s revised Holy Week ceremonies. All nine were sedevacantist, of which at least one went on to become a sedevacantist bishop.

Happily, most priests of the SSPX have remained faithful to the spirit of Archbishop Lefebvre in this serious matter, though not all.

In the past few years, that which was once forbidden territory to all but bold schismatics has begun to attract a handful of otherwise sound SSPX priests. These seem to have forgotten the discerning principle set by the saintly founder of their order governing true obedience to the Church’s legitimate authorities.

Hence, influenced by sophistic argument, and perhaps personal preference, they are drawn into the error of medievalism on the false premise that the involvement of Annibale Bugnini in Pius XII’s Holy Week revisions is sufficient in and of itself to nullify the aforementioned Decree of 1955.

While it is certainly true that Bugnini’s 1969 New Mass was, and remains, dangerous to faith, which is why Archbishop Lefebvre rejected it, the same cannot be said of the revised Holy Week ceremonies which the SSPX has faithfully adhered to since its foundation without any detriment to faith.

This is where all Traditional Catholic priests and faithful have to be very careful, paying particular attention to the wise counsel of Archbishop Lefebvre if they are to avoid extremes whereby they end up rejecting, by default, the authority of sound Popes like Pius XII, the Pope who authored Mediator Dei in defence of the sacred liturgy against Modernist adulterations.

This brings me to why I avoided the ceremonies of the Sacred Triduum in our SSPX church in Glasgow this year.

While I have to say from the outset that we have a genuinely good and well-intentioned young priest serving our church in Glasgow, his announcement the week before Palm Sunday that the Holy Week ceremonies would be longer this year than normal set alarm bells ringing.

My worst fears were realised when the Palm Sunday ceremonies turned out to be in accordance with the pre-Pius restoration. It was the first time in 35 years of attending the SSPX that I had experienced Palm Sunday according to “the old books”, as they call them, and I determined that it would be my last.

The service was 2 hours and 15 minutes long in cold temperatures with a poor choir and a bewildered congregation whose standard 1962 missals were of little use.

Quite how such a confusing and drawn-out affair is supposed to engender in the faithful a greater love for the Holy Week ceremonies, not to mention Gregorian chant, escapes me. Maybe I’m just not very holy but by the end of that Palm Sunday service I was yawning my head off and longing for the priest to leave the sanctuary so that I could get to my car for a heat. It was even worse for my 85-year-old mother whose back and knee were killing her as a result of the constant standing.

I have since gathered from other people that the Sacred Triduum was even more protracted and confusing. The only small mercy to be had is that the ceremonies at least remained faithful to the restored evening times, though a comment was made by the priest that he hopes next year to celebrate them in the morning. [ Ed : some heard this as referring to the vigil only, but on checking with the author, he writes: “It just doesn’t make sense having a morning ceremony on Holy Saturday and not Holy Thursday and Good Friday as well, which used to be the norm.”]

I cannot conceive of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday being turned into the Lord’s breakfast, or of a Mass of the Resurrection on Holy Saturday being celebrated a whole day before Our Lord rises from the tomb. No, not for me, thank you very much. I now fully understand the liturgical and pastoral wisdom underpinning the revisions of Pius XII.

Convinced that our priest must have been unduly influenced by a superior in this matter of the Holy Week ceremonies, I reviewed the Palm Sunday and Holy Thursday ceremonies in Edinburgh, celebrated by Scotland’s SSPX prior and posted on YouTube.

It was difficult to tell what was going on precisely due to camera angle and long periods of blank screen, but I did hear the prior declare in his sermon how Bugnini had “butchered” the Holy Week ceremonies.

Archbishop Lefebvre must have been spinning in his grave at that assertion, not least because it’s the same as saying that Pius XII, who approved and promulgated the revised ceremonies, butchered them.

It was certainly a very worrying thing to hear, especially since the priest in question generally refuses to say the prayers of the low Mass in audible tone for the faithful to follow, arguing that the “low” in low Mass means it should be celebrated in a whisper. The same priest also once tried to suppress the Leonine prayers after low Mass, again arguing fallaciously that the Church only intended them to recited after private masses.

Most concerning of all, however, has been his disregard for every papal instruction regarding the formation and presentation of Gregorian choirs, especially the following from Saint Pius X, the Patron of the SSPX:

“On the same principle it follows that singers in church have a real liturgical office, and that therefore women, being incapable of exercising such office, cannot be admitted to form part of the choir. Whenever, then, it is desired to employ the acute voices of sopranos and contraltos, these parts must be taken by boys, according to the most ancient usage of the Church… It will also be fitting that singers while singing in church wear the ecclesiastical habit and surplice, and that they be hidden behind gratings when the choir is excessively open to the public gaze.” (Tra Le Sollecitudini Instruction on Sacred Music, November 22, 1903).

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh have poorly trained choirs with women members, especially Edinburgh which sounds like it may be almost exclusively female. In Glasgow the choir has been moved to the front of the church from its former place at the back of the church so that it is now “excessively open to the public gaze”.

It all leads me to believe that the SSPX, certainly in the UK, is undergoing something of a crisis in its hierarchy to the extent that priests are now acting on their own impulses and preferences without fear of correction. Archbishop Lefebvre would not have tolerated such a dangerous trend, particularly when it manifests in public contempt for the teaching of Traditionally sound Popes and threatens the unity of the faithful at the pastoral level. SSPX HQ needs to take note and act!

Editor writes…

I have to say, I was seeing tabloid headlines flashing before my eyes, to the effect Woman Passes Away Due to Standing Syndrome as I struggled to remain on my feet during the Holy Week services this year – especially on Palm Sunday. Don’t get me wrong. We always stand throughout the reading of the entire Passion of Our Lord and that is expected and appreciated. Given Christ’s Passion and Death, it’s the least we can do in acknowledgement of the suffering endured by our Saviour for our redemption. Having said that, prior to the Second Vatican Council (and afterwards, in fact) our parish priest would announce to the congregation that anyone who finds the lengthy Gospel reading too much, should sit. It’s called pastoral care. So, standing for the Gospel is normal on Palm Sunday.

It’s the new “old normal”, the unexpected lengthy prayers which preceded the Gospel (and for which those of us not in possession of the older missal, had no translation) that causes some of us, at least, to consider all options for next year. However, to my surprise, I’ve discovered that this apparently impulsive return to the pre-Pope Pius XII revision took place, not only in the SSPX Glasgow church, but in at least one of the Summorum Pontificum parishes in the city, as well. Signed Puzzled, Glasgow…

The big question, then, has to be what brought on this sudden rejection of Pope Pius XII’s revised Holy Week services? Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



