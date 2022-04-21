SSPX Priests in Scotland Reject Pope Pius XII Revised Holy Week Services – Serious Concerns

SSPX Priests in Scotland Reject Pope Pius XII Revised Holy Week Services – Serious Concernseditor
Martin Blackshaw, aka blogger Athanasius, comments on the Holy Week services this year…
On November 16, 1955, The Sacred Congregation of Rites published the Decree Maxima Redemptionis Nostrae Mysteria, sub-headed “The General Decree for the Revised order of Holy Week as promulgated by Pope Pius XII“.
To emphasise the authority with which the Supreme Pontiff was promulgating this revision, the Document declares: “Those who follow the Roman rite are bound to observe in the future the restored Order of Holy Week, as described in the typical Vatican edition.”
And so it was that the “restored order of Holy Week” of Pius XII formed part of the revised 1962 missal and became the universal norm of the Church.
That this work of Pius XII subsequently enjoyed great success at parish level prior to Vatican II was attested to by many of the world’s bishops at the time. These wrote to the Pope expressing their joy that many more faithful were now participating in the most solemn ceremonies of the liturgical year, whereas before the churches were empty.
The Decree explains the reason for this turnaround:
“…In the beginning these rites were celebrated on the same days of the week and at the same hours of the day at which the sacred mysteries took place. Thus, the institution of the Most Holy Eucharist was recalled on Thursday, in the evening, at the solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper. On Friday a special liturgical service of the Lord’s Passion and Death was celebrated in the afternoon hours. Finally, on the evening of Holy Saturday the solemn vigil was begun, to be concluded the following morning in the joy of the Resurrection.
But in the Middle Ages, for various concomitant reasons, the time for observing the liturgy of these days began to be anticipated to such a degree that—toward the end of the Middle Ages—all these liturgical solemnities were pushed back to the morning hours; certainly, with detriment to the liturgy’s meaning and with confusion between the Gospel accounts and the liturgical representations referring to them. The solemn liturgy of the Easter Vigil especially, having been torn from its own place in the night hours, lost its innate clarity and the sense of its words and symbols. Furthermore, the day of Holy Saturday, invaded by a premature Easter joy, lost its proper sorrowful character as the commemoration of the Lord’s burial…”
In addition to restoring the sacred ceremonies to times more consistent with the Gospel accounts of Our Lord’s Passion, Death and Resurrection, the revised order also shortened the rubrics by removing what was unnecessary, repetitive, or over-lengthy, thus making the Holy Week ceremonies more pastoral. Such is the wisdom of holy Popes.
Such, too, was the wisdom of Archbishop Lefebvre, who, when asked why he adhered to the 1962 missal, including the revised Holy Week ceremonies, and insisted that the priests of his SSPX do likewise, answered “If it is not dangerous to faith then we must obey”.
His Grace later demonstrated this unwavering fidelity to true obedience when, in 1982, he expelled 9 priests from the SSPX in North America for rejecting, among other things, Pius XII’s revised Holy Week ceremonies. All nine were sedevacantist, of which at least one went on to become a sedevacantist bishop.
Happily, most priests of the SSPX have remained faithful to the spirit of Archbishop Lefebvre in this serious matter, though not all.
In the past few years, that which was once forbidden territory to all but bold schismatics has begun to attract a handful of otherwise sound SSPX priests. These seem to have forgotten the discerning principle set by the saintly founder of their order governing true obedience to the Church’s legitimate authorities.
Hence, influenced by sophistic argument, and perhaps personal preference, they are drawn into the error of medievalism on the false premise that the involvement of Annibale Bugnini in Pius XII’s Holy Week revisions is sufficient in and of itself to nullify the aforementioned Decree of 1955.
While it is certainly true that Bugnini’s 1969 New Mass was, and remains, dangerous to faith, which is why Archbishop Lefebvre rejected it, the same cannot be said of the revised Holy Week ceremonies which the SSPX has faithfully adhered to since its foundation without any detriment to faith.
This is where all Traditional Catholic priests and faithful have to be very careful, paying particular attention to the wise counsel of Archbishop Lefebvre if they are to avoid extremes whereby they end up rejecting, by default, the authority of sound Popes like Pius XII, the Pope who authored Mediator Dei in defence of the sacred liturgy against Modernist adulterations.
This brings me to why I avoided the ceremonies of the Sacred Triduum in our SSPX church in Glasgow this year.
While I have to say from the outset that we have a genuinely good and well-intentioned young priest serving our church in Glasgow, his announcement the week before Palm Sunday that the Holy Week ceremonies would be longer this year than normal set alarm bells ringing.
My worst fears were realised when the Palm Sunday ceremonies turned out to be in accordance with the pre-Pius restoration. It was the first time in 35 years of attending the SSPX that I had experienced Palm Sunday according to “the old books”, as they call them, and I determined that it would be my last.
The service was 2 hours and 15 minutes long in cold temperatures with a poor choir and a bewildered congregation whose standard 1962 missals were of little use.
Quite how such a confusing and drawn-out affair is supposed to engender in the faithful a greater love for the Holy Week ceremonies, not to mention Gregorian chant, escapes me. Maybe I’m just not very holy but by the end of that Palm Sunday service I was yawning my head off and longing for the priest to leave the sanctuary so that I could get to my car for a heat. It was even worse for my 85-year-old mother whose back and knee were killing her as a result of the constant standing.
I have since gathered from other people that the Sacred Triduum was even more protracted and confusing. The only small mercy to be had is that the ceremonies at least remained faithful to the restored evening times, though a comment was made by the priest that he hopes next year to celebrate them in the morning. [Ed: some heard this as referring to the vigil only, but on checking with the author, he writes: “It just doesn’t make sense having a morning ceremony on Holy Saturday and not Holy Thursday and Good Friday as well, which used to be the norm.”]
I cannot conceive of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday being turned into the Lord’s breakfast, or of a Mass of the Resurrection on Holy Saturday being celebrated a whole day before Our Lord rises from the tomb. No, not for me, thank you very much. I now fully understand the liturgical and pastoral wisdom underpinning the revisions of Pius XII.
Convinced that our priest must have been unduly influenced by a superior in this matter of the Holy Week ceremonies, I reviewed the Palm Sunday and Holy Thursday ceremonies in Edinburgh, celebrated by Scotland’s SSPX prior and posted on YouTube.
It was difficult to tell what was going on precisely due to camera angle and long periods of blank screen, but I did hear the prior declare in his sermon how Bugnini had “butchered” the Holy Week ceremonies.
Archbishop Lefebvre must have been spinning in his grave at that assertion, not least because it’s the same as saying that Pius XII, who approved and promulgated the revised ceremonies, butchered them.
It was certainly a very worrying thing to hear, especially since the priest in question generally refuses to say the prayers of the low Mass in audible tone for the faithful to follow, arguing that the “low” in low Mass means it should be celebrated in a whisper. The same priest also once tried to suppress the Leonine prayers after low Mass, again arguing fallaciously that the Church only intended them to recited after private masses.
Most concerning of all, however, has been his disregard for every papal instruction regarding the formation and presentation of Gregorian choirs, especially the following from Saint Pius X, the Patron of the SSPX:
“On the same principle it follows that singers in church have a real liturgical office, and that therefore women, being incapable of exercising such office, cannot be admitted to form part of the choir. Whenever, then, it is desired to employ the acute voices of sopranos and contraltos, these parts must be taken by boys, according to the most ancient usage of the Church… It will also be fitting that singers while singing in church wear the ecclesiastical habit and surplice, and that they be hidden behind gratings when the choir is excessively open to the public gaze.” (Tra Le Sollecitudini Instruction on Sacred Music, November 22, 1903).
Both Glasgow and Edinburgh have poorly trained choirs with women members, especially Edinburgh which sounds like it may be almost exclusively female. In Glasgow the choir has been moved to the front of the church from its former place at the back of the church so that it is now “excessively open to the public gaze”.
It all leads me to believe that the SSPX, certainly in the UK, is undergoing something of a crisis in its hierarchy to the extent that priests are now acting on their own impulses and preferences without fear of correction. Archbishop Lefebvre would not have tolerated such a dangerous trend, particularly when it manifests in public contempt for the teaching of Traditionally sound Popes and threatens the unity of the faithful at the pastoral level. SSPX HQ needs to take note and act!
Editor writes…
I have to say, I was seeing tabloid headlines flashing before my eyes, to the effect Woman Passes Away Due to Standing Syndrome as I struggled to remain on my feet during the Holy Week services this year – especially on Palm Sunday. Don’t get me wrong. We always stand throughout the reading of the entire Passion of Our Lord and that is expected and appreciated. Given Christ’s Passion and Death, it’s the least we can do in acknowledgement of the suffering endured by our Saviour for our redemption. Having said that, prior to the Second Vatican Council (and afterwards, in fact) our parish priest would announce to the congregation that anyone who finds the lengthy Gospel reading too much, should sit. It’s called pastoral care. So, standing for the Gospel is normal on Palm Sunday.
It’s the new “old normal”, the unexpected lengthy prayers which preceded the Gospel (and for which those of us not in possession of the older missal, had no translation) that causes some of us, at least, to consider all options for next year. However, to my surprise, I’ve discovered that this apparently impulsive return to the pre-Pope Pius XII revision took place, not only in the SSPX Glasgow church, but in at least one of the Summorum Pontificum parishes in the city, as well. Signed Puzzled, Glasgow…
The big question, then, has to be what brought on this sudden rejection of Pope Pius XII’s revised Holy Week services? Your thoughts…
Even for those of us who don’t attend the SSPX chapels, it seems a very curious thing to do, make the Holy Week services even longer than they already are. I can’t imagine why the priests would do that. It does sound horrendous, standing for hours on end. I presume there were not many elderly or very young there because that would be a nightmare for both groups. I see that there was one 85 year old there – poor soul. Keeping kids quiet and behaved during Mass is tough enough, never mind really long services. I do wonder what the clergy were thinking, to do that.
Maybe you should have approached the priest, though, before posting this blog? I’m just wondering if this will backfire?
Lily,
I think the same as you. It’s unnatural for people to want to inflict unnecessary pain on themselves – I don’t see that as “holy”. Standing for hours on end makes no sense to me and can be bad for the back. I always enjoy the peace of Holy Week – this sounds like it would be awful.
Lily,
I did speak with our priest about this, briefly, but he won’t be fazed at all. He’s American! He know all about First Amendment rights even for Scots 😀
He’s a great priest, and once we’ve put him right on this, he’ll be a perfect priest 😀
I’m just keen to know from whence this fashion for the pre-revised liturgies came. Who dreamt it up? Why? When? What – in other words – is going on?
I was delighted to find that one of our local churches was again celebrating Holy Week in the pre-1955 rite this year. All Ecclesia Dei communities were given permission to do this from 2018 onwards. (Although, of course, the ED office was recently abolished.) In this particular parish everything was clear and beautiful. Comprehensive booklets were available at each Mass with the pre-1955 texts. The pre-1955 rite is far richer and doesn’t suffer the Bugnini intentions that were to become even more apparent in his Novus Ordo Missae. I appreciate others may have different views. It was one of the most moving and beautiful weeks I and the appreciative full congregation had spent.
I’m not knowledgeable about this subject but I can’t understand how these priests, the Ecclesia Dei/SSPX can just disobey something which is binding, as per this statement from Pius XII
To emphasise the authority with which the Supreme Pontiff was promulgating this revision, the Document declares: “Those who follow the Roman rite are bound to observe in the future the restored Order of Holy Week, as described in the typical Vatican edition.”
What is “enriching” about standing for hours on end? I couldn’t do that.
Laura, The Ecclesia Dei Commission was acting under the direction of a later pope when it approved the optional use of the pre-55 Holy Week in 2018 (and beyond) for those groups it governed.
Andrew Q
There is absolutely no evidence that “a later Pope” approved anything. I have read the claims that the PCED approved a 3-year experiment, but nothing to suggest that a Pope was consulted.
Andrew Q
I’m assuming that those ceremonies were not carried out in the morning, as they were pre-1955, which was ridiculous in the extreme. I think you may be in a minority when it comes to the pre-1955 due to the fact that those ceremonies, apart from the weird times they celebrated, were much longer. That’s why the bishops before Vatican II wrote to Pope Pius XII asking that he revise Holy Week to make it more pastoral. It was their contention at the time that the churches were empty in Holy Week precisely because of times and length of ceremonies. It makes perfect sense to me.
As regards the Bugnini involvement, I don’t think that was anything as remotely sinister as some (mostly sedevacantists) claim. Bugnini did the damage after Pius XII’s death, not before. The proof of this lies in the huge success of the restored Holy Week services. As I said in the piece, I have attended the restored Holy Week services at the SSPX for 35 years and never found them to be Modernist or dangerous to faith in any way. So we judge by fruits and not by what the armchair theologians have concluded. To reject that restoration, and remember that it was a restoration to pre-Middle Ages ceremonies, is to reject the authority of the Traditional Pope who approved and promulgated them. It serves no purpose at all to have two competing forms of ceremony in Holy Week, it’s divisive and confusing. Beautiful as the minority think they were, the pre-1955 ceremonies largely kept the churches empty.
By the way, can you point me to an source for your claim that the Ecclesia Dei communities were officially granted permission to follow the old ceremonies back in 2018 – I’ve not heard this before and it certainly doesn’t fit with Pope Francis. Many thanks in advance.
Athanasius,
The parish I attended had the rites at the common times rather than in the mornings. We were given plenty of advanced notice that booklets would be available for those without older missals.
I don’t have an official statement to point you to, but Google will show you many references to the experimental use of the pre-1955 rite afforded by the EDC permission given in 2018. It was initially for 3 years and applied to FSSP, ICKSP, Good Shepherd, etc. Not many parishes used it but some jumped at the opportunity and most of those which tried it have stayed with it, if their bishops agreed, as their congregations were in favour.
https://liturgyguy.com/tag/holy-week-pre-1955/
After the wonderful experience this year, and the many who travelled some distance to attend, I pray that we’ll have the pre-55 rites next year too. The church was packed with large young families, the elderly, and people from across the Catholic spectrum. Many, like me, were encountering this glorious version of the liturgy for the first time. For those who prefer the 1962 missal that Holy Week was available in several locations nearby
Andrew Q.
I looks to me like there is so much of a disconnect between your experience of those liturgies and what Athanasius has written, that there must be some mistake.
I shuddered at the thought of having to stand for hours – how long did you have to stand at those services? Apart from the long Gospel on Palm Sunday, for example, how long did you stand at the start for the blessings (palms etc) and same at the other services.
Andrew Q,
What that liturgyguy link says to me is that Archbishop Lefebvre was totally wrong to accept the 1962 missal and even more wrong to sack those 9 priests he accused of being sedevacantist. This is a first. All I’ve been hearing about this archbishop is that he’s a saint!
Margaret Mary,
It honestly didn’t feel like we were standing for much longer, continuously, than in the ’62 Holy Week. Perhaps that’s a sign it was well-done and engaging? There was more content (prayers, readings) and genuflections, etc., but I didn’t witness anyone having more difficulty than usual. As at any Mass, those with physical difficulties can be accommodated. The young children seemed entranced by most of it – especially the elaborate prayers for the blessing of the live lamb on Easter Sunday.
Andrew Q
If the standing didn’t feel any longer than the 1962 ceremonies then that may be because it was spoken rather than sung. Some priests do have the pastoral sense when it comes to lengthy ceremonies. My experience was different altogether, it was a full 45 minutes just to bless the palms (where’s the logic in that!) and it was done in a way that resembled the Mass. In other words, we had akin to two masses in one ceremony. I can’t believe any Catholic would welcome such extremism in the liturgy – it should be left in the Middle Ages where it belongs. Pius XII had the authority to restore what went before this Middle Ages extravagance. That’s what he did and the bishops reported a resulting turnaround from usually-empty churches in Holy Week to well populated churches. “By their fruits…”!
Andrew Q
I did some basic research into this matter of the PCED granting permission to certain Ecclesia Dei communities to celebrate Holy Week in accordance with the pre-1955 ceremonies. What I learned was that there seems to be no actual written evidence available to prove that the PCED actually did what is claimed.
Anyway, assuming it’s correct, the PCED originally refused permission on the grounds that it had not the competency to respond to questions concerning pre-1962 liturgical matters. Then it seems there was a change of heart and permission was granted, though only in certain places on a three-year experiment and only if the superior of the community in question approved. Maybe this overstep by the PCED gave Francis all he needed to dismantle the PCED, which had overruled Pius XII’s General Decree by what would appear to be its own subordinate authority.
Besides that, the “liturgyguy” seems to go by his own subordinate authority also when he encourages Traditional Catholics to disapprove of Pius XII’s restoration. Archbishop Lefebvre was sixty years a loyal son of the Church and a master theologian and liturgist. He knew that he had to obey Pius XII, yet here’s the liturgyguy and other armchair experts like him encouraging Catholics to ignore what Pius XII achieved. Yes, no wonder the Church is divided even within Traditional circles.
Athanasius,
I gave the liturgy guy site only as an example. There are many more as a simple search shows. We know that permission was granted for 3 years from 2018 because from that date particular FSSP, ICKSP, etc parishes announced it and started using the pre-55. The EDC acted with authority and presumably with a similar motive to Benedict in his “What earlier generations have held sacred remains sacred”. There are many guesses as to why Francis axed EDC and gave oversight of trads to Arthur Roche and others who have no live for the Latin Mass. I’ve heard priests say the EDC was axed because its original purpose was for discussions with the SSPX and these weren’t fruitful. Who knows? None of us – clerical or lay – is perfect in our understanding in these confusing times.
Andrew Q
We can absolutely agree on the point that these are confusing times – made more confusing, I would suggest, by this handful of Traditional Catholics diverging off to the pre-155 Holy Week ceremonies. There needs to be unity of faith and worship among Traditional Catholics, as there was prior to Vatican II, if they are to survive. If little groups start adopting their own liturgical preferences then disunity will ensue followed by disorder. Archbishop Lefebvre understood this well which is why he was very forceful with his priests in the matter of embracing the 1962 missal and restored Holy Week ceremonies.
Athanasius
Thanks for this info, I was unaware of it. I went to a non-SSPX parish traditional Easter Triduum some years ago and an earlier rite to 1962 was used but I can’t recall the year. Because our missals were redundant, they gave out paper missalettes to everyone. I didn’t know it was forbidden, but I agree with you – it was interminable. We had a long drive to get there, then the longer services, then a long drive home. The person I went with is disabled and finds even sitting in a wooden chair for a short time very painful. I hope this isn’t going to start a trend and it would be good to know the rationale behind it all. At a time when we should be as united as possible, this is going to cause yet another division. The devil loves to divide.
Westminsterfly
Yes, the devil does indeed know how to divide and he often utilises apparently good motives in the faithful to bring about those divisions.
Prior to the Council the Latin Church had one faith, one liturgy and one language in common across the board. Hence, you could go into any church in any part of the Western world and find everything exactly the same as in your own local church. Then Modernism happened and it created a split between those who liked the new laxity and heterodoxy and those who refused to go along. This was soon followed by those who were pro-SSPX and those who were pro-Ecclesia Dei, but also those who were sedevacantist. This latter group of people were initially the only ones to reject Pius XII’s Holy Week restoration under the pretext that Bugnini had used it as a springboard for his New Mass, which of course is untrue. But now there are non-sedevacantists falling into the same error and causing further divisions within Tradition by rejecting Pius XII’s Holy Week restoration. And all of it boils down to personal preference rather than sound theological and liturgical reasoning.
Archbishop Lefebvre was extremely well versed in theology and liturgy, but he was also extremely obedient to the legitimate authorities in the Church. He knew when he had to obey and when he did not have to obey. In the case of the restored Holy Week cereminies of Pius XII he made it quite clear that since they do not represent danger to faith we must obey. It seems, though, that others are determined to satisfy their preferences rather than follow the golden rule on obedience, which does not bode well for unity within Tradition. Yes, the devil is having a field day.
Athanasius,
Yes, the devil is definitely working overtime trying to split traditional Catholics by using any and all means. As I said to Editor CT the other day, Fatima devotees are even more divided now since the 2022 Consecration. We now, apparently, fall into one of three camps:-
1) Those who think the Consecration was done correctly in 1984 by Pope John Paul II
2) Those who think the Consecration was done correctly in 2022 by Pope Francis
3) Those who think it still hasn’t been done correctly.
So you see, more division amongst good people. For what it is worth, I fall into the 3rd option camp, but I’m sure others will disagree with me. Perhaps this Fatima issue is a topic for a different thread, but you’ll get my drift. Division, division, division.
Westminsterfly
I was firmly in camp 2 until I realised that the promised conversion of Russia is nowwhere to be seen, so now I am sadly back in camp 3. The conversion of Russia, when it does eventually occur, will be a very quick response to a proper consecration. Our Lord declared as much when He said that He wanted the world to see that Russia was converted through the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Slow, gradual conversions don’t fit the bill, so I’m back in camp 3.