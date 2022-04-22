23 April: Feast of St George of England

23 April: Feast of St George of Englandeditor
St George is famous for his courage in slaying a dragon – in previous years we’ve discussed his bravery and how we need to show courage in exercising our duty as Soldiers of Christ. Discuss examples of this duty in action, as you see it in these “woke” times.
As with all Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss relevant issues, and post your favourite prayers, stories and hymns.
Pray especially for our English friends, as we approach the Feast of their Patron Saint, which falls tomorrow.
I think St George is a great example of courage, and we need that right now to stand up against the woke culture.
However, I was surprised to see the ending of that video, throwing cold water on the idea that the story of the saint slaying the dragon is just a legend. There are plenty of legends which grow up around the saint, and I don’t see anything wrong with that.
The teaching about the serpent in the Garden of Eden, I have always understood as being a kind of symbol, with the serpent representing Satan. It doesn’t make sense otherwise IMHO. I’ll be interested to see what others think about this. It’s not denying the meaning of the story of the temptation of Adam and Eve, and their sin, so it doesn’t deny anything. I’ve always believed the story, just not taking it literally, and I’ve always believed in the crucifixion, so the video is wrong on that, IMHO.
Margaret Mary,
I am sure we’ve discussed this before but I am not an expert, so I googled and found this website on the subject, which rejects the belief that the story of Adam & Eve is symbolic. https://www.gotquestions.org/Adam-and-Eve-story.html
The story of St George might be a legend, though, there are such things as legends in the lives of the saints, so that’s not a problem. He was known to be a very brave man so with or without a dragon in the story, we can admire this great saint.
Mack,
I found this explanation at Catholic Answers and it makes sense to me that the story of Adam & Eve is both real, i.e. Adam & Eve were real persons, at the beginning of time, but the telling of their story is symbolic https://www.catholic.com/qa/genesis-symbolical-or-literal
You can believe it literally, i.e. serpent etc. if you want, but the Church doesn’t demand that, to the best of my knowledge, remembering previous discussions about it here.
Lily,
That’s a good explanation from Catholic Answers, and it makes sense to me. I’d sooner think of the Adam & Eve story as symbolic, than have to explain a talking snake, LOL!
I take it for granted that Adan & Eve were real people, our first parents – they’re not symbolic. I think that’s all the Church requires we believe, the rest we can decide for ourselves.
Margaret Mary,
I agree about the dragon in the story of St George being a symbol or a legend. As you say, there’s nothing wrong with that. I think it’s a great story and it does give us a handle on the need to show courage as Catholics during these mad times, with all the wokeness around us. If we’re tempted to go “trans” we should think of St George and be brave in saying no, God made us male and female, end of!
Lily don’t take this to Heart but being tempted to be a Gender Bender is certainly not on my list of Prayers to St Michael . As for St George he’s now redundant just like St Patrick and St Andrew they are surplice to requirements in these terrible times.
Maybe that useless Ex Archbishop Rowan Williamson will see that St George is a Spiritual Symbol of the Conquering of the Tranny’s. But since He sees that Changing ones Gender is a Sacred Journey I very much doubt it.
Also as regards the Church of England If we look at History we practically see Our Catholic Church under Bergoglio and His Lavender Maffie taking the exact same route.
Maybe St George will twin up with St Michael the Archangel and swoop down and cleanse that place called The Vatican where Bergoglio and His cohorts have now turned into The New Babylon.
God Bless the Holy Saints of England and keep wee Nippy from splitting up the United Kingdom.
Faith of our Fathers,
St George isn’t redundant! His feast is on the calendar marked on the 23rd April, tomorrow. Also, St Patrick and St Andrew are not “surplus to requirements”. We should pray to all the saints when we get the chance. I don’t know why you’re mentioning the C of E – happy feast tomorrow!