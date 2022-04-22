23 April: Feast of St George of England

St George is famous for his courage in slaying a dragon – in previous years we’ve discussed his bravery and how we need to show courage in exercising our duty as Soldiers of Christ. Discuss examples of this duty in action, as you see it in these “woke” times.

As with all Feast Day threads, feel free to discuss relevant issues, and post your favourite prayers, stories and hymns.

Pray especially for our English friends, as we approach the Feast of their Patron Saint, which falls tomorrow.

