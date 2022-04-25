Woke Pope Francis: Catholics Are Racists

From Complicit Clergy

“Refugees are subdivided,” the pontiff declared during a lengthy Good Friday interview on Italian television. “There’s first class, second class, skin colour, [whether] they come from a developed country [or] one that is not developed.”

“We are racists, we are racists. And this is bad,” the pope stated.

As he has done on other occasions, Francis compared the current problem of migrants and refugees to the flight into Egypt of Joseph, Mary, and Jesus when King Herod was seeking to kill him.

“The problem of the refugees is a problem that Jesus suffered too, because he was a migrant and a refugee in Egypt when he was a child, to escape death,” he said. “How many of them are suffering to escape death!”

Continue reading at Breitbart

Editor writes…

Firstly, it is utter nonsense to claim that the Holy Family were refugees simply because, on one occasion when travelling, they returned home by a different route. The priests and bishops who distort this Gospel event for woke purposes, notably at Christmas, show their ignorance in so doing. It is stupidity on steroids.

Secondly, it is simply not possible for anyone claiming to follow Christ in the Gospels, to harbour irrational prejudices, such as racism, in their hearts. It’s just not possible. So, it’s a tad worrying that the Pope is outing himself as a racist.

One thing is for sure – I’m not racist: are you?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



