Woke Pope Francis: Catholics Are Racists

Woke Pope Francis: Catholics Are Racistseditor
“Refugees are subdivided,” the pontiff declared during a lengthy Good Friday interview on Italian television. “There’s first class, second class, skin colour, [whether] they come from a developed country [or] one that is not developed.”
“We are racists, we are racists. And this is bad,” the pope stated.
As he has done on other occasions, Francis compared the current problem of migrants and refugees to the flight into Egypt of Joseph, Mary, and Jesus when King Herod was seeking to kill him.
“The problem of the refugees is a problem that Jesus suffered too, because he was a migrant and a refugee in Egypt when he was a child, to escape death,” he said. “How many of them are suffering to escape death!”
Firstly, it is utter nonsense to claim that the Holy Family were refugees simply because, on one occasion when travelling, they returned home by a different route. The priests and bishops who distort this Gospel event for woke purposes, notably at Christmas, show their ignorance in so doing. It is stupidity on steroids.
Secondly, it is simply not possible for anyone claiming to follow Christ in the Gospels, to harbour irrational prejudices, such as racism, in their hearts. It’s just not possible. So, it’s a tad worrying that the Pope is outing himself as a racist.
One thing is for sure – I’m not racist: are you?
I’m not a racist, but there’s one particular Argentinian that I can’t abide. Not too difficult to work that one out. Anyway, the term ‘racist’ has become so discredited as to mean nothing these days. The left continually move the goalposts as to what constitutes racism. If you object to uncontrolled immmigration and the proven baleful effects it has on housing, employment, the NHS etc, you’re called a ‘racist’. If you object to those who come in who refuse to integrate or even learn the language (trust me, I know of many cases) you’re a racist. I think a better question might be ‘what does racism actually mean?’
LOL! I feel the same way about that Argentinian!
It’s disgraceful the way he has joined in with the woke nonsense that everything anyone does that they disagree with, is racist. How dare he/they. It would be interesting to see how he answered a question from someone who has been on the housing waiting list for years and years, and then finds they are further down the list than ever because some illegal immigrant family are to be housed first. These can be new-builds, too. His concern for the poor and needy is very one sided, I would say lop-sided.
Josephine,
I doubt that Francis has any actual concern for the poor and needy. His entire pontificate has been characterized by virtue-signaling in the absence of any real virtue. Instead of actual virtue, we get the pervasive presence of approved corruption and perversion.
Moreover, his agenda is completely in conformity with the agenda of the globalists, not the poor and needy. Thus he copies the M.O. of the globalists, who pretend to the same concern, even as they are plotting to eliminate most of the human race (especially people with dark skin colors) with “vaccines.”
As Westminsterfly already pointed out, Francis has merely descended to using the leftists’ go-to ad hominem absurdity, which they start screaming as soon as they are losing an argument. I would go as far as to say that at this point Francis has made himself utterly irrelevant to world affairs, since he has no Catholic solution to any issue, and even his globalist-dictated solutions are mere empty words.
This pontificate, in short, is a PR stunt. May God grant us relief, and soon.
Meanwhile, Francis continues encouraging Muslim “refugees” to move to historically Catholic lands, while castigating the “closed hearts” of those unfortunates living in those nations who see the handwriting on the wall for those countries. Reports from Italy, France, and Spain, are more than disturbing. Due to both unfettered immigration and very low birth rates of Christians, all three of these once Catholic countries will soon find that Muslims will outnumber them, in France possibly as early as 2030 or even sooner. Muslims see Jews and Christians as chattel for their disposal, including satisfaction of their baser instincts. Thus, we see a burgeoning number of male Muslim immigrants attacking Christian women with near impunity all over Europe. The Argentinian seems happy with all of this. Francis is a fool, and those who follow his “teachings” on such matters as immigration, racism, climate change, and other trendy issues, are even bigger fools. I am with you, RCA Victor: may we be delivered, and soon, from this scourge.