President Donald J. Trump to (Nasty, Idiot) Piers Morgan: The World Is Gonna Be Blown to Pieces

It’s hilarious how he tells him exactly what he was thinking and Piers argues that he(Piers) thinks he’s more honest. Like Trumps telling him exactly what he thinks of him. I never understood people calling him a liar when he’s clearly speaking his mind vs ANY other politician who has a ON and OFF camera personality.
Trump: Much more honest than you.
PM: Why?
Trump: let’s not go there (since this discussion is not about you)
My only policy disagreement with Trump remains his support for the vaccines – even there, though, he refused to make them mandatory.
I only wish I could disagree with him about the world being blown to pieces, due to the stupid people (led by the clown Biden) running the USA right now.
I think he’s right. Without divine intervention, that is the way the world is headed… obliteration.
True? False? Not sure?
I personally love President Trump precisely because of His Honesty. In Western Politics today I only see 3 Honest Men. Rand Paul. Jim Jordan and Ron De Santis. Is it a coincidence that these 3 Good Men are practicing Catholics, I think not.
Of course they are Certainly of a Different Faith to the likes of Biden. Pelosi and that Horrible A.O.C. Woman.
Unfortunately I have to agree again with you ED President Trump is correct without Divine intervention this World hasn’t long to go . And it’s nothing to do with Global Warming or any of the other crazy Woke Ideas.
Again although not in this Interview but in others Morgan has stated He is a Catholic yet doesn’t of course attend His Duties. Like so many others who are Lapsed He is NOT a Catholic unless He attends His Yearly Duties.
In the famous words of the Monty Python Sketch . His Faith is Deceased He is as much a Catholic as that Parrot in the cage was.
Is Trump right about the world heading for being blown to pieces? Yes, that’s definitely right. It’s like the Biden regime and the rest of them actually want nuclear war. I don’t think it’s far off, unless God does something dramatic to stop it.
Josephine
Yes, I believe he’s right about that – we are heading for nuclear war, the way things are going. The fact that people in power are speaking openly about this, shows how dire things are.
Trump is definitely right on that – we’re well on our way and what’s more I think that’s what the elite wants. They want a third world war. Who can get inside their stupid heads to work out why, but I think they’re angling for it. Trump is right, that the stupid people in the Biden administration are aiding and abetting this, if not on the front line organising it. Nothing would surprise me now.
Didn`t Our Lady say that Her Immaculate Heart would triumph, or is that conditional on the world changing its ways?
Yes, Our Lady did say that “in the end” her Immaculate Heart would triumph. She also said that the Consecration of Russia would be done but “it would be late”. I think as close as we get to a nuclear strike will be as late as it takes to get these popes to obey that command.
I don’t really understand the bit of your question “or is that (triumph) conditional on the world changing its ways.” There was no condition like that set down, to the best of my knowledge, but my knowledge is not always of the best, LOL!
My own feeling is that when the consecration is done, we’ll have been so close to disaster of some kind, I’m more and more thinking nuclear war, that the world will change its way! TBH, it will take something drastic like that to get everything back on an even keel again.
I am the same as FOOF – I love Donald Trump because of his honesty. He is an authentic person, shoots from the hip, no pretence. Just the fact that he was so unpopular with all the people who love Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon is enough for me to know that he is not one of the elite. He had made his money in business before becoming President – he didn’t even take his president’s salary, so how people can think badly of him, beats me.
The so-called fact checker Snopes is not to be trusted on Trump. I had heard that Trump once paid off a man’s mortgage when the man helped him when his car broke down, or tyre needed changing. Snopes calls this a legend, a myth, yet I saw a video clip of Donald Trump at a small dinner party when one young man asked him if this was true. The President said it was true, adding that it was nothing to him, but meant everything to that working man. I tried to find that video just now but it’s not on YouTube – they must have taken it down. No surprise there.
It doesn’t matter, because I believe Trump over any so-called fact checker any day. I do hope he runs in 2024. I’m also a fan of Ron de Santis but he has a young family and I don’t think he’d be able to take the same pressure. They say he’s Trump without the tweets, so if he is politically the same as Trump, he’ll be persecuted. It has to be Donald Trump – nobody else will succeed as he succeeded first time around. As he said, he has to “make American great again – again”! LOL!
I caught this video on YouTube, just a bit longer than the one at the top of the page and couldn’t help thinking what a strong President Trump was, and look what they’ve replaced him with. It’s incredible to think there will be people who actually are deluded enough to believe that Biden is better.
There was a brief media-created hoopla last week to the effect that Trump had walked out of this interview in disgust. Well whaddya know, that turned out to be a big fat lie, just like everything else cranked out by the excrement-crankers. At any rate, I wish the alleged white hats and their devolution plan, if they really exist, would stop whistling Dixie, put their plan into motion, and restore Trump to his rightful office.
As for the world being blown to bits, I don’t know how that would serve Our Lord’s purposes – which, as far as the Consecration goes, is to honor and demonstrate the power of His Mother’s Immaculate Heart before the entire world. Neither would it serve the globalists, as there would be nothing left to enslave, and no globalists left, either. Don’t let the mushroom cloud hit you on your way to vaporization, Klaus….
I think what is more likely is a conventional war in Europe, in which the uselessness of NATO is exposed before far superior Russian weaponry.
RCA Victor,
I don’t think there will necessarily be a nuclear war right up, but something major along those lines is clearly going to happen; why do I say that? I say that because nothing less will move this faithless pope and his more than likely faithless successor, to obey the Consecration command – which is what I think will prepare us for the triumph of the Immaculate Heart. This is my considered opinion, but, to paraphrase Groucho Marx, if you don’t like my considered opinion I have other LESS considered opinions which I can throw into the mix 😀