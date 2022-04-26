President Donald J. Trump to (Nasty, Idiot) Piers Morgan: The World Is Gonna Be Blown to Pieces

From the YouTube Platform…

It’s hilarious how he tells him exactly what he was thinking and Piers argues that he(Piers) thinks he’s more honest. Like Trumps telling him exactly what he thinks of him. I never understood people calling him a liar when he’s clearly speaking his mind vs ANY other politician who has a ON and OFF camera personality.

Trump: Much more honest than you.

PM: Why?

Trump: let’s not go there (since this discussion is not about you)

Editor writes… My only policy disagreement with Trump remains his support for the vaccines – even there, though, he refused to make them mandatory. I only wish I could disagree with him about the world being blown to pieces, due to the stupid people (led by the clown Biden) running the USA right now. I think he’s right. Without divine intervention, that is the way the world is headed… obliteration. True? False? Not sure?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



