27Apr

Technology: Are Parents to Blame for Addiction?

Editor writes…

Increasingly, parents bemoan their children’s addiction to screens, computers, phones, you-name-it.  But, in my experience, nine times out of ten, those same parents are just as addicted. The lovely wee toddler in the above video is obviously mimicking mum.  So, should parents set an example by, say, not actively using their phone/computer at home, keeping it for urgent use only… Or is that unrealistic, these days?

On the other hand, is it just a case of getting used to technology being everywhere  and in use at all times?  I’ve even seen adults using their phones during Mass, apparently accessing hymns and/or prayers, whatever.  Personally, I’m in the “I can’t believe it” category when I see that, but, as I say, maybe it’s a case of getting used to having these screens around and just manage life in this Brave New World. If so, maybe we should stop sending kids the message “don’t do as I do, do as I say…”

Your thoughts…

