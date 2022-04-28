Pornography in Parliament – So What?editor
Editor writes…
What a bunch of virtue-signalling hypocrites are employed to report the so called news. News? There’s nothing new about sin. What’s new these days is the refusal to acknowledge sin, the determination to make sure everybody is “OK” with it, in fact, and then set a whole new hierarchy of standards before us, where sexual promiscuity is fine, even teaching it in schools is fine, but when we see a side of it that has not yet made it onto the “OK” aka “Cool” list, we find the idiots who are running the show taking offence.
So, an MP has been seen accessing pornography on his phone. So, what? Who cares? I’m not sure whether the contrived outrage of his colleagues is due to the fact that he was accessing porn, utter evil, or whether that’s OK, but he shouldn’t be accessing evil in the workplace. Not unless they can all access it. Fair’s fair.
Bunch of hypocrites. Just listen to the nonsense in the above news bulletin; they want to “change the culture in Parliament” whereas they should (by now, surely) be aware that we need to change the culture in society – urgently. We need to restore the sanctity of marriage, stop making women feel inadequate if they’re not pushing bits of paper around an office. Maybe if we encourage women to marry (a man) and stay at home to raise their children, we’ll see a decline in men who have such a disgustingly distorted view of women that they want to spend time looking at the worst of them on porn sites.
This is perhaps a message that the Pope and bishops might think about sending out, but only when they’re finished greening the planet of course.
Your thoughts…
Comments (4)
I’ve decided to copy my recent comment from the John Fisher School thread to this one, to underline the evil machinations of the media, not just in the way they’ve pounced on this MP caught accessing porn, but in their everyday reporting of all things Catholic. We needn’t dwell on this – the real topic here is the dire state of society following years and years of legalising every imaginable sexual immorality, and then acting shock-horrified when we discover men accessing porn. Goodness me, whatever made them think of doing that! Anyway, here’s an extract from my day today, otherwise known as A Day in the Life of The Editor… 😀
BBC London reported on the teachers’ strike at the JFS today; they led with it on their lunchtime news, and again at 6.30pm. I was invited to contribute to the 6.30pm broadcast, and so…
After agreeing to be interviewed by Zoom, understanding that it would be very short – the BBC woman said the whole package was just 3 minutes, so each contributor would be limited to around 30 (ridiculous) seconds – I tuned in online just now and my piece was not included.
Of course, all I said was that it was not true to say that the author was “cancelled” because he was gay, nor is it true to say that his book only featured a gay character, that is simply not true, there were graphic sexual descriptions, entirely unsuitable for pupils in Years 8 and 9. (I knew the interviewer, Guy something, didn’t like that, he kept rephrasing his question to get me to drop those points, but I kept repeating them). I said that Catholic schools cannot permit the promotion of sexual activity of any kind outside of marriage, including cohabitation – only marriage between one man and one woman for life, is permitted.
Clearly, it didn’t chime with the usual BBC agenda. Anyway, I’ve lodged a complaint with the BBC, and hope others, bloggers and readers, will do likewise… They excused the short space of time allotted to me by saying they had to provide “balance” in their report, implying that all sides of the situation would be represented. False. Here’s what happened.
1) Usual biased introduction of Catholic school versus poor LGBTQ+ The JFS summarised to make Church look bad.
2) Interview with Education Union man.
3) Interview with parent of boy at the school, she being in a same-sex relationship (can’t remember if they said “marriage” but, whatever, there is at least one pupil at the JFS with two mothers!)
4) Graphics: lobbying group at school gates flying rainbow flag and posters.
5) Statement from the archdiocese posted on the screen at one point
6) Author quoted and pictured
Oh, yes, very balanced. Very, very, VERY balanced. Not!
MY COMPLAINT:
Report on Catholic School on BBC London
I was asked to be interviewed by Zoom this afternoon, to explain why I supported (and indeed called for) the cancellation of a book-signing by a gay author at The John Fisher School in Purley. I took cognisance of the fact that time was short and I stuck to a very short comment, as requested. I was told this was to ensure “balance” in the broadcast going out at 18.30 this evening. Yet, there was nobody interviewed who supported the archdiocese – my piece was not included. I had broken my resolve never to agree to any interview with the BBC again (they’ve done this before) so I will not break it again. I do not want EVER to be contacted by the Biased Broadcasting Corporation again. I have absolutely no respect for this organisation, at all. Ends.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint
Editor,
I hope you keep to your plan not to work with the BBC ever again. They obviously lied to you to get you to do the interview, so they could say they had interviewed both sides, but then didn’t use you, because they didn’t want to broadcast the truth. It’s that simple.
I found the BBC London news report 18.30pm and it is available to watch until tomorrow evening. It’s obviously biased against the Church.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0016tl0/bbc-london-evening-news-28042022
The pathetic non-entities in parliament are merely puppets whose rôle is to huff, puff and distract us from the lack of democracy so that the New World Order can be “built back better” by their globalist atheist puppet masters. The notion that there is any difference between the parties is pure pantomime. They’re all in lockstep.
Andrew Q,
I agree – all the UK political parties are hand in glove. Any seeming differences are superficial.
It is also obvious that their pretend shock at the MP caught using his phone for porn, is totally manufactured. If they were really worried about such behaviour “in the workplace”, they would try to root it out in society as a whole.