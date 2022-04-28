Pornography in Parliament – So What?

Editor writes…

What a bunch of virtue-signalling hypocrites are employed to report the so called news. News? There’s nothing new about sin. What’s new these days is the refusal to acknowledge sin, the determination to make sure everybody is “OK” with it, in fact, and then set a whole new hierarchy of standards before us, where sexual promiscuity is fine, even teaching it in schools is fine, but when we see a side of it that has not yet made it onto the “OK” aka “Cool” list, we find the idiots who are running the show taking offence.

So, an MP has been seen accessing pornography on his phone. So, what? Who cares? I’m not sure whether the contrived outrage of his colleagues is due to the fact that he was accessing porn, utter evil, or whether that’s OK, but he shouldn’t be accessing evil in the workplace. Not unless they can all access it. Fair’s fair.

Bunch of hypocrites. Just listen to the nonsense in the above news bulletin; they want to “change the culture in Parliament” whereas they should (by now, surely) be aware that we need to change the culture in society – urgently. We need to restore the sanctity of marriage, stop making women feel inadequate if they’re not pushing bits of paper around an office. Maybe if we encourage women to marry (a man) and stay at home to raise their children, we’ll see a decline in men who have such a disgustingly distorted view of women that they want to spend time looking at the worst of them on porn sites.

This is perhaps a message that the Pope and bishops might think about sending out, but only when they’re finished greening the planet of course.

Your thoughts…

