From Covid-Con to Climate-Con…editor
Arctic Ice is Not “Rapidly Vanishing” – Study Finds Similar Trends Over At Least 200 Years
Whisper it quietly, but Arctic ice is making a comeback. The coverage is now very close to the 1991-2020 average, well above a 2012 low point and higher than 2020. According to the latest report from Copernicus, the EU’s Earth observation programme, the 2021 March sea ice extent was just 3% below the 30 year average. March is the annual maximum extent of sea ice in the Arctic. Click here to read entire article, with graphs.
Entertaining mockery from the Daily Sceptic Blog…
It must be caused by the reduction in ice cube usage when they closed down all the pubs because a few people got a cold. Now they’re back open the ice will quickly reduce again. We need a climate crisis lockdown. 😀
Comments (2)
I was so glad to see the Daily Sceptic bloggers mocking this whole climate nonsense. LOL!
One of the GB News presenters, Dan Wootton, whose videos are sometimes posted here, says he grew up in New Zealand really fearful about the future due to the climate propaganda even then. He treats the climate activists with the contempt they deserve, and so should every Catholic worthy of the name. God will decide when the world will end, not Extinction Rebellion & Crew.
To answer the intro question, though, yes, I believe Pope Francis and his merry band of unthinking bishops will comply with any climate lockdowns imposed. It’s shameful, it really is.
N O T I C E . . .
WF has just posted the following comment on the current John Fisher School thread… I echo his call for everyone to sign; I’ve already signed… Virtue-Signalling from Glasgow 😀
Everybody sign, please! Join this petition! The Right Reverend Marcus Stock – Chairman – the Catholic Education Service: Ban books promoting the LGBTQ agenda in Catholic schools:
https://citizengo.org/en/node/207544?utm_source=em&utm_medium=e-mail&utm_campaign=&utm_content=typage