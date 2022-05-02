Catholic Actors Must NOT Engage in Scripts/Scenes Offensive to God: A Real Turn-Off

Editor writes…

I agree 99% with the “Catholic Wife”, although I would make no exceptions; even if we think something may not affect us, the Devil knows better. We are all subject to our fallen human nature, and so I’d be exhorting us all to steer well clear of films like “Fr Stu” – about which I knew nothing until I came across the above review. I’d never heard of “Fr Stu” but now I know to avoid it, big time. Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



