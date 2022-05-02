Catholic Actors Must NOT Engage in Scripts/Scenes Offensive to God: A Real Turn-Off

Catholic Actors Must NOT Engage in Scripts/Scenes Offensive to God: A Real Turn-Offeditor
Editor writes…
I agree 99% with the “Catholic Wife”, although I would make no exceptions; even if we think something may not affect us, the Devil knows better. We are all subject to our fallen human nature, and so I’d be exhorting us all to steer well clear of films like “Fr Stu” – about which I knew nothing until I came across the above review. I’d never heard of “Fr Stu” but now I know to avoid it, big time. Your thoughts…
I am with you on this, dear Editor. As you know from my previous comments and emails, I have a soft spot for Mel Gibson due to his Passion of the Christ – in my opinion, one of the most beautiful and Catholic movies ever made. But Mel has definitely gone off the rails in his private life (which has, unfortunately become very public), and we are not “stabbing him in the back” to admit that he is not living a Catholic life. He has often accepted roles in R-rated movies with significant sexual content. Mrs. Marinaio and I can’t understand his thinking on this. Is he that strapped for money that he feels he has to take such roles? Moreover, I maintain that as a celebrity, he will be even more accountable than non-famous Catholics on that “dies irae”, simply because he should have set a noble example, but instead portrayed characters or situations that depicted occasions of sin.
I do wish to make a distinction here with didactic movies that show sin but ultimately depict how that sin negatively affects so many others than just the sinner. Here, I am thinking of the legendary director, Alfred Hitchcock, a life-long practicing Catholic who cast Catholics in roles in which they committed both venial and mortal sins. But Mr. Hitchcock was always careful, I believe, to show how sin often ruins not just the sinner’s life, but those close to him/her. Maybe I am giving in to another “soft spot” in the case of that great director, but I think Hitchcock does indeed show evil and sin in his movies in such a way as to provide us with cautionary tales about avoiding the dark side. I am interested in hearing what others think of the distinction I make.
Marinaio,
I was with you all the way until that distinction – and maybe I’m not understanding it properly, since you give no examples. If you could provide one or maybe two I could grasp better your meaning.
I am a Hitchcock fan and I can’t recall any, for example, explicitly impure scenes in any of his films, but then my memory isn’t what it used to be… If you mean he allowed Catholic actors (or any other actors) to engage in explicitly impure scenes, I would say that was very wrong of him, unjustifiable; if, however, he merely presents a character as a known sinner (say someone playing the role of a Mary Magdalen fellow-professional (!) I would not see that as sinful.
If I’m not making myself clear, let me know and I’ll try again to make myself equally unclear 😀
Regarding Hitchcock, dear Editor, I was not clear. I did not mean to say that he ever showed any explicitly impure scenes. And that is really one of the distinctions I should have made. For instance, in “Psycho,” Janet Leigh’s character, Marion Crane, is having an affair with a divorced man who is short on money due to alimony payments to his ex-wife. She steals from her boss and intends to meet her lover at the creepy Bates Motel. And we all know how that turned out. But the point I was not clearly making is that Hitchcock portrays people in sin who pay the consequences. The same, it seems to me, occurs in “I Confess,” with evil-doer Otto Keller eventually paying the price. For those readers who haven’t seen it, I don’t want to be a spoiler; but Fr. Logan is portrayed heroically, the seal of Confession is maintained sacrosanct, and the bad guys get what’s coming to the. Of course, not all of Hitchcock’s story lines are as clear cut. And breaking into somebody’s house to see if a murder has been committed is far from actually committing murder. I am referring, as you probably suspect, to “Rear Window”. Grace Kelly breaks into Raymond Burr’s home and in spite of that “breaking and entering,” she and Jimmy Stewart wind up as the heroes. But Hitchcock made enough cautionary tales, I think, to allow us to accept his portrayals of evil, since the sinners generally pay the wages of what they did. At least, that’s my take on it.
Marinaio,
I get it now. Yes, I agree with all of that. The message in Psycho is definitely don’t steal! Ditto Rear Window should not have caused Grace Kelly to head for the confessional.
Those are a far cry from the kind of scandalous content which appears to be the case in “Fr Stu”.
Unless we’re going to ban everything except The Sound of Music, we have to allow a bit of wrong-doing, here and there, surely to goodness 😀
This is something I feel very strongly about. I’ve been raging at Mel Gibson for a good while now. I thought his Passion of the Christ was superb and I was SO proud to think he was a Catholic but then his affair and divorce from his wife of all those years – what a disgrace. People were saying “well the devil would target him, specially” – by way of excusing him but I see it the opposite way round – he should have been on his guard (as a married man, he should have been on his guard anyway). So, now I’ve no time for him, and I now see him as doing the devil’s work by getting involved in this “Fr Stu” which I’d never heard of.
Catholics should refuse to act in any film that requires them to blaspheme or act impurely. That’s it. There should be no question about it.