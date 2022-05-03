Covid Brainwashing – & Death by Masking

Editor writes…

If only those brainwashed people in the Question Time audience (and everywhere else) would realise that, not only are masks very questionable when it comes to preventing the spread of any virus, they have actually been shown to increase the number of deaths. Click here to read about that study…

We had a discussion recently on the phenomenon of “emotional bonding” with masks – incredible that so many people do not want to remove these ridiculous masks. Only yesterday, I saw a young woman in a shop in Fife wearing a pretty dress, lovely colourful pattern, with matching face mask. Could not believe my eyes. A creative lassie but not creative enough that she would check out the facts about Covid-19, masks and the rest. Brainwashed.

Is there, however, something even more ridiculous than masks – what about Catholics who are emotionally bonded to these deadly masks? What’s wrong with those mask-wearers? Will they come to see these masks are part of “Catholic Tradition”? Politely, please!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



