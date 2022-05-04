Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Refuses To Define “Woman” Ahead of Local Elections

Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Refuses To Define “Woman” Ahead of Local Electionseditor
Editor writes…
It might be worth asking the canvassers (from all Parties) who come to our doors, if they can see the irony in the drive by politicians to prevent “misinformation” online while, at the same time, trying to convince us that men can be women and women can be men, as long as that’s what they want! Gimme strength! Whatever happened to “follow the science”? Gimme a break!
Will any Catholic think twice about voting for the SNP as a result of Sturgeon’s blatant pandering to the “trans” lobby – i.e. those men and women who think they’re women and men, if you get my drift… Or will SNP councillors be returned across Scotland tomorrow (Thursday, 5 May) despite this ridiculous avoidance of a very simple question, and despite the massive failures of the SNP in all things, local and national?
And isn’t it long past time for the bishops to speak out to condemn the whole transgender ideology as blasphemous? At one time, Pope Francis described it as an attack on our very humanity: by definition, that’s blasphemous. Why, then, do they remain silent – or is that a (very) silly question? Your thoughts…
Comment (1)
Who would have thought it given the cultural dominance of feminism since the 1960s, but the abolition of woman is the endgame in the elevation of the rights of the individual above all else which has been the hallmark of Western liberalism. If a man thinks he’s a woman, then he must be, and vice-versa (although that does not have the effect of abolishing man), and to hell with philosophy, biology, common sense, or anything else. The real trouble of course is that Western liberals think that they are God and not subject to nature, and will install hell on earth if necessary in order to prove it.
As for the Scots, we are just not politically mature. We used to vote en masse for Labour; now we do so for the SNP. One party states are not usually a good idea. Just take a look at California.