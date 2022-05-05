5 May: Feast of Pope Saint Pius V – Great Reformer

05May

5 May: Feast of Pope Saint Pius V – Great Reformer

Papacy, Pope Francis, Bible, The Catholic Church, Fatima, Vatican, Vatican II, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Europe, Hierarchy, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Tradition, Saints, International , , , 0 Comments

Editor writes…

This great Pope-Saint, Pius V, is known as the Pope of the Rosary, as well as a great reformer pope.
Click here to read more…

We should ask his intercession for Pope Francis – who is seeking the title of “great reformer” but for a very different type of reform!  Pope Francis’ successor will, hopefully, be a reformer in the mould of Pius V.  Who might become that successor to Francis – do you have a hoped for, preferred, candidate?  Your thoughts…

Saint Pius V, pray for us!   

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

13Apr

Holy Week – the Most Important Week in the History of the World … Reflect…

The blog will be closed to comments for the duration... read more

27Aug

Scottish Catholic Parliamentary Office: New Director, Same Old Message

“Faith should be allowed to play a role in public life”... read more

17Dec

Biden Already Campaigning To Disarm American Population – Is He Right?

https://youtu.be/z8UgcrpMaq4 Comment:  In a previous discussion on this subject, I held to the... read more

04Mar

Is There A RIGHT Reason For Young Catholics To Leave The Church?

From the Scottish Catholic Observer, 2nd March... Young people are ‘leaving the... read more

24Feb

Coronavirus Connected To Fatima?

From Rorate Caeli - What does a Catholic bishop do when... read more

17Jul

Glasgow Pride: Priest Under Fire For Prayer of Reparation – Bravo, Father!

 Below, report in Evening Times, dated 17 July, 2018, with Catholic... read more

08Feb

Cancel Culture Comes To Scotland – Teacher Fighting Trial By Wokeness …

From the Mail Online... With editorial commentary throughout... A Scottish private school... read more

07Jun

The Problem With Christian Charity…

Saint Paul the Apostle teaches that we cannot claim to be... read more

26Dec

Perplexing Pope … IS Francis Actively Waging War Against Truth Itself?

Comment: Pope Francis' history of causing mayhem in the Church is neatly,... read more

18Feb

Fr Mawdsley: Is Former FSSP Priest In Schism?

Editor writes... I met Fr Mawdsley when he came to Immaculate Heart... read more

%d bloggers like this: