5 May: Feast of Pope Saint Pius V – Great Reformer

5 May: Feast of Pope Saint Pius V – Great Reformereditor
This great Pope-Saint, Pius V, is known as the Pope of the Rosary, as well as a great reformer pope.
We should ask his intercession for Pope Francis – who is seeking the title of “great reformer” but for a very different type of reform! Pope Francis’ successor will, hopefully, be a reformer in the mould of Pius V. Who might become that successor to Francis – do you have a hoped for, preferred, candidate? Your thoughts…
Saint Pius V, pray for us!
