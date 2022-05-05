5 May: Feast of Pope Saint Pius V – Great Reformer

Editor writes…

This great Pope-Saint, Pius V, is known as the Pope of the Rosary, as well as a great reformer pope.

Click here to read more…

We should ask his intercession for Pope Francis – who is seeking the title of “great reformer” but for a very different type of reform! Pope Francis’ successor will, hopefully, be a reformer in the mould of Pius V. Who might become that successor to Francis – do you have a hoped for, preferred, candidate? Your thoughts…

Saint Pius V, pray for us!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



