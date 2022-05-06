Morality: To Swaddle or NOT To Swaddle – That Is The Question! AKA Is Swaddling Child Abuse?

Editor writes...

The first time my attention was drawn to this practice of “swaddling”, some weeks ago, I was horrified.  Some babies are meekly accepting of the process but others, like the darling in the above video, battle against it, big time.  There is one video of a baby waking up alone and working hard to free him/herself from the swaddling straight jacket.  Very sad.

It wasn’t, though, until I read one comment from a person conducting research into the baby videos online because he/she thinks that many of the videos reveal cruelty to children, that I wondered if this swaddling, sometimes called “wrapping”, of babies doesn’t fall into that category – albeit unwitting cruelty. It’s obvious that the parents filming the process are trying to be helpful, and they obviously this this is a good thing for the child.  But, how many of us would like to be wrapped tightly like that at bedtime (or any other time), unable to move? Maybe mothers should be less inclined to listen to the “experts” and simply follow their own common-sense instincts.

As far as I can tell, this is an American custom – I’ve never heard of it, or seen it, in the UK but if you have, be sure to tell us.  And share your thoughts on the morality of swaddling. Is it a form of child abuse?

Join the discussion...

