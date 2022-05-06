What’s Going on in the USA? Roe Vs Wade: Leaks, Violence, Attacks on Catholic churches – What*?*!

What’s Going on in the USA? Roe Vs Wade: Leaks, Violence, Attacks on Catholic churches – What*?*!

Editor writes…

Clearly, overturning the Roe Vs Wade ruling won’t make abortion illegal in the USA.  It just returns the power to legislate for it, to each individual State.  So, given the stramash being caused by the Left right now, what on EARTH would it be like if overturning Roe Vs Wade actually did outlaw the killing of the unborn (and the almost born, those babies in the process of being born)… Can you imagine the rage, then?  Straight from Hell.  Demonic.  Diabolical.  These protesters are, as far as the eye can see, possessed.  

That’s what I think – what do you think?

 

Comments (4)

  • RCAVictor Reply

    I think there’s a short-term goal and a long-term goal here. The short-term goal is to intimidate the justices into backing away from outlawing Roe v. Wade. This intimidation tactic is straight out of the Communist/Fascist playbook (and Antifa is a redux of a 1930s Nazi thug group with the same emblem on its flag).

    The long-term goal is to use this as justification for “packing the Court” with far-left justices such as the one recently confirmed, who refused to define a woman.

    As for the screaming leftists themselves, it’s hard to tell how many of them are crisis actors who are paid to scream, moan and threaten, and how many are actually “triggered” by reality. Either way, I think this grand experiment known as the United States of America is just about toast. There is way too much money being poured into subversive groups, and zero effort on the part of so-called government agencies to stop it.

    (Actually the government effort is in the other direction: the subversives and their “mostly peaceful protests” are justified because of “social justice.”)

    May 6, 2022 at 10:17 pm
    • editor Reply

      RCA Victor,

      That’s something I’ve been wondering about – whether those crackpot protesters are genuine protestors who believe the propaganda about race, white supremacy etc., and who know so little about science that they don’t realise that a baby who is killed in the process of being born is a real human being, or whether they are actors, paid by the likes of George Soros & Co. I’d love to know.

      However, if it’s any consolation (and I don’t suppose it is) it’s not only the USA that is “just about toast” – I’ve resolve to re-kindle by baking skills, RIP, precisely because, after the SNP wins in our local elections here, Scotland (if not the entire UK) is “just about toast”…

      Get it? Baking skills (cakes, scones) / “toast”?

      May 6, 2022 at 11:23 pm
  • RCAVictor Reply

    I should have added that this leftist anarchist activity is nothing more than the template of “color revolutions” that have been used for years. A color revolution is the destabilization of a state from sources without, providing funds, organization and support to citizens within. Here is an excellent article about this:

    https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-12?s=r

    May 6, 2022 at 10:23 pm
  • editor Reply

    RCA Victor,

    The opening paragraphs of that “patelpatriot” – excellent – article, linked by you, underline the difference in the world under Biden. To think how relatively peaceful life was for us all when Trump was in office. He, of course, suffered torment from his enemies but things were nothing like as bad as they are now, world-wide. It never ceases to amaze me that some commentators actually seem to believe that things are better (“calmer” !) under Biden. And one thing that never ceases to amaze me is that Trump’s so-called friends in the UK – notably Nigel Farage – get irritated by his claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Clearly, they’re blissfully unaware of Joe Biden’s very public admission that this is the case (and it was the case for Obama, too, if we are to believe Biden!) Here it is again – to refresh memories…

    May 6, 2022 at 11:16 pm

Join the discussion...

