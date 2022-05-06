What’s Going on in the USA? Roe Vs Wade: Leaks, Violence, Attacks on Catholic churches – What*?*!

Editor writes…

Clearly, overturning the Roe Vs Wade ruling won’t make abortion illegal in the USA. It just returns the power to legislate for it, to each individual State. So, given the stramash being caused by the Left right now, what on EARTH would it be like if overturning Roe Vs Wade actually did outlaw the killing of the unborn (and the almost born, those babies in the process of being born)… Can you imagine the rage, then? Straight from Hell. Demonic. Diabolical. These protesters are, as far as the eye can see, possessed.

That’s what I think – what do you think?

