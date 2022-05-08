Teachers: those who instruct many in virtue, will shine like bright stars for all eternity (Dan 11:33)

Blogger Leitourgos writes:

[I’ve been] thinking about a possible topic for those lighter threads which occasionally appear in the blog and which I find very enjoyable. We all have a great debt towards our teachers. I certainly was extremely lucky, no blessed, with my primary school teachers who not only taught me to read, but to love reading and books. (God bless them all until we meet merrily in Paradise!) Why not a thread on our teachers and what they did for us humanly and as regards the faith? Just a suggestion.

Editor replies…

A great suggestion. I have a couple of memories of teachers who made a difference in my primary school years; one was a very young teacher who rewarded our efforts and behaviour by reading us a short story at the end of the lesson, always about children, and always with a moral, something edifying for us to ponder. The other was an older teacher, who gave cash rewards for good work – so I won a sixpenny piece for something I’d written on one occasion. I can’t remember what I’d written, but I remember what I bought with the sixpence – two MB (chocolate) bars and two Swizzle lollies, the reason being that my pal at the time insisted that we split the win 50/50; she liked the lollies and I was a chocaholic even then, so the solution an MB bar and Swizzle lolly each.

Share your memories, serious or fun, about school and teachers.

