Vaccine Deaths: Mark Steyn (GB News) On Silence in Media & Parliament on This National Scandal

Editor writes…
I’ve been hearing – albeit second hand from friends and relatives – about various sudden illnesses and deaths thought to be related to the vaccine, so I am really pleased to see the truth about the vaccine cover-up being exposed by GB News. Mark Steyn is one of the best broadcasters – one of the most outspoken presenters at GB News – who has been, consistently, unafraid to challenge the Covid and Vaccine propaganda. Watch for his remarks about possibly being “cancelled” for this broadcast – couldn’t care less! If only we had some Catholics, especially priests, willing to similarly sacrifice their own best interests for the Truth, the whole Truth and nothing BUT the Truth…
To see (and hear) for yourself what I mean, scroll to 8.30 in the video above, to watch Mark’s excellent exposé of the silence from both Government and media about vaccine deaths, which he rightly describes – with first-class examples – as a national scandal. And don’t miss the stick he takes from viewers, published after the break, and to which he responds with gusto – and facts. It’s almost incomprehensible that those viewers could watch that segment and still not see the light. They prove that Mark Twain’s observation was on the button: “It’s much easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” Exactly. Numpties.
Well . . . take this as a microcosm of what is going on nationally, if you like. In my workplace (I come into regular contact with about 15 to 18 people who work either in or nearby the building I am in). All have been vaccinated to the hilt – 2 or 3 times – some through choice, some because they would have lost their jobs if they hadn’t. Because of my particular job, I escaped mandatory vaccination (but would have left rather than have it anyway) and have never been vaccinated. Since then, literally, about three quarters of those I work with have been off work with covid, one went into hospital with an ‘undefined’ respiratory illness or have had other health problems, like heart problems, kidney infections, all sorts. These have occurred in people of various ages who were previously generally fit. I haven’t had any of these problems. It might be a coincidence, but I doubt it. If any deaths occur, I’ll let you know. Mercifully, I am leaving work soon but I’m sure I’ll hear if anybody has died. I personally don’t think it will be long before I hear one or another has gone . . .
Westminsterfly,
I think we are definitely going to see more and more deaths caused by the vaccine, although I doubt if the health gurus will ever admit it. Your experience is very likely a microcosm of what is going on nationally, as you say. It’s difficult not to think it’s all been deliberate.
When Mark Steyn made the point that vaccines are not designed to be “treatment” but to prevent an illness, a light will surely have gone on in a lot of heads. Saying that, I do despair at times – to think people voting in the recent local elections returned all the councillors/parties who had inflicted lockdowns and restrictions on us for two years. It’s incredible, really incredible.
ED anyone who has listened or watched Real News over the last 3Years at least know that the Vaccine Deaths Heart Attacks Heart Damage Etc Etc Figures mentioned here are wrong, They Are Much Higher.
At least GB News is trying to get to some Truth, but the Real Damage from these Injection’s will never be revealed ,nor will the Boosters it seems never Stop.
Of course if your Bill Gates and have already made over $50Billion alone on these Injection’s which BTW He hasn’t taken Himself ,you certainly don’t want it to stop. The worse thing surely though is giving these Poisons to Our Children.
Some Mothers it seems just cannot wait especially now to get their young Teenage Children injected. Propaganda is a great Tool and obviously Bill Gates £34Million donation to the Rotten BBC was certainly not wasted.
I Know that you had your own Topic again on Masks which surely brings us especially to the so called Catholic Clergy in Italy where it’s Mandatory to wear Masks at Mass by order of Bergoglio. Either their Vaccines work or they don’t. I believe WE at least know the answer to that question.
What nobody seems to know is the Health Problems these Injection’s will cause especially in the young in the coming years.
Mark Steyn is fantastic. He covered the Roe Vs Wade leak the other day and he did not hit and miss the wall about the evil of abortion. He could not have been more outspoken. It was just beyond belief to hear him saying it how it is, describing what they do to murder those babies who were actually in the process of being born. It’s horrendous. So, I’ve a lot of time for Mark Steyn. I used to see him on Fox News from time to time before he started on GB News.
As for the above video – the facts and figures speak for themselves and the two widows were right to go after compensation. Money is all these politicians understand.
The Burning Platform website has an archived collection of articles on vaccine deaths and injuries, here:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/?s=vaccine+deaths
The first two articles are about UK data, and are also very recent.