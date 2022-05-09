Vaccine Deaths: Mark Steyn (GB News) On Silence in Media & Parliament on This National Scandal

Editor writes…

I’ve been hearing – albeit second hand from friends and relatives – about various sudden illnesses and deaths thought to be related to the vaccine, so I am really pleased to see the truth about the vaccine cover-up being exposed by GB News. Mark Steyn is one of the best broadcasters – one of the most outspoken presenters at GB News – who has been, consistently, unafraid to challenge the Covid and Vaccine propaganda. Watch for his remarks about possibly being “cancelled” for this broadcast – couldn’t care less! If only we had some Catholics, especially priests, willing to similarly sacrifice their own best interests for the Truth, the whole Truth and nothing BUT the Truth…

To see (and hear) for yourself what I mean, scroll to 8.30 in the video above, to watch Mark’s excellent exposé of the silence from both Government and media about vaccine deaths, which he rightly describes – with first-class examples – as a national scandal. And don’t miss the stick he takes from viewers, published after the break, and to which he responds with gusto – and facts. It’s almost incomprehensible that those viewers could watch that segment and still not see the light. They prove that Mark Twain’s observation was on the button: “It’s much easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” Exactly. Numpties.

Your thoughts.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



