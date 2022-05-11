Cardinal Zen Arrested – so much for Pope Francis’ “secret deal” with the Chinese Communist Party…

Cardinal Zen is one of the few voices in the Catholic hierarchy to publicly challenge Pope Francis’s secret deal with the Chinese Communist Party. As former Bishop of Hong Kong, Zen recently traveled to the Vatican to try to discuss this with Pope Francis, but his efforts proved futile when Francis refused to give him a hearing.

Hong Kong authorities arrested Cardinal Joseph Zen today, and he is being held on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security.” (See video above).

He was well aware of the risks he was taking, and now the 90-year-old Catholic hero has been thrown in jail for speaking out.

This news reminds us not to dismiss as temporary or “no big deal” the lockdown on humanity in which the CCP has been engaging in China in general but especially in Shanghai.

So the question is: As Christians come under ruthless persecution in China, why is Pope Francis making secret deals with a Chinese Communist Party that is responsible for throwing even Catholic bishops in prison?

What is it going to take for the Catholic world to finally admit that Team Francis is playing for the other side?

Watch and share this video [above].

Please pray for the courageous Cardinal Zen, who may soon become a modern-day martyr for the rights of God in a Godless Globalist regime, as well as the champion of religious freedom for Christians all over the world.

In Christo Rege,

Michael J. Matt

