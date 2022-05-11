Cardinal Zen Arrested – so much for Pope Francis’ “secret deal” with the Chinese Communist Party…

11May

Cardinal Zen Arrested – so much for Pope Francis’ “secret deal” with the Chinese Communist Party…

Papacy, Pope Francis, Politicians, Bible, The Catholic Church, China, Fatima, Vatican, Vatican II, Ecumenism, Asia, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Judgement, Hierarchy, Interfaith, Science, Health, Magisterium, Priesthood, Politics, Atheism, Tradition, Socialism, Canon Law, Communism, Marxism, International , , , 0 Comments

From The Remnant website

Hong Kong authorities arrested Cardinal Joseph Zen today, and he is being held on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security.”
(See video above).

Cardinal Zen is one of the few voices in the Catholic hierarchy to publicly challenge Pope Francis’s secret deal with the Chinese Communist Party. As former Bishop of Hong Kong, Zen recently traveled to the Vatican to try to discuss this with Pope Francis, but his efforts proved futile when Francis refused to give him a hearing.

He was well aware of the risks he was taking, and now the 90-year-old Catholic hero has been thrown in jail for speaking out.

This news reminds us not to dismiss as temporary or “no big deal” the lockdown on humanity in which the CCP has been engaging in China in general but especially in Shanghai.

So the question is: As Christians come under ruthless persecution in China,  why is Pope Francis making secret deals with a Chinese Communist Party that is responsible for throwing even Catholic bishops in prison?

What is it going to take for the Catholic world to  finally admit that Team Francis is playing for the other side?

Watch and share this video [above].

Please pray for the courageous Cardinal Zen, who may soon become a modern-day martyr for the rights of God in a Godless Globalist regime, as well as the champion of religious freedom for Christians all over the world.

In Christo Rege,
Michael J. Matt

New from RTV…

On May 11, 2022, Hong Kong authorities arrested Cardinal Joseph Zen on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security.”

Michael Matt asks the question: As Catholics come under massive persecution in China, where is the Vatican and why is Pope Francis making secret deals with a Chinese Communist Party that has been throwing Catholics in prison for years?

Full Remnant Underground episode from which the [above] excerpt was taken:
https://remnant-tv.com/video/578/elon-musk-a-lost-boy-in-post-christian-neverland?channelName=RemnantTV

Editor writes… Nothing.  Words fail.  Michael Matt has said it all, really.  Share your thoughts…

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

04Jan

This Is What They’re Asking in England – Why Have We Scots Been So Obedient to the State?

From The Daily Sceptic... We’re publishing a guest post today by two... read more

14Dec

Pope Should “Stamp Out” Orkney Redemptorists – Aberdeen Priest

Mgr Basil Loftus' latest savage attack on the traditional Mass and... read more

23Apr

Sin No Laughing Matter… But Is THIS How To Teach Cleverly About Purity?

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMo6DFnBtm4 Comment:  It's nearly impossible not to see the funny side of much... read more

31May

31/5: The Queenship of Our Lady

Note:  only two of the verses published below, are sung in... read more

16Aug

Pope Betrays Chinese Catholics

[Pope Francis] is preparing ...to grant the communist authorities the privilege of... read more

10Oct

Hilarious: Dawkins Defining Nothing…

  Comment Seriously, how can any-body take these alleged atheists seriously? It's a serious... read more

27May

Charity & Coronavirus Lockdown: Should Dominic Cummings Resign?

On Tuesday night it emerged Durham police have started their investigation... read more

09Sep

We Need Multiple New Masses – Jesuit…

The article below suggesting the setting up of Research & Development Centres... read more

15Feb

Pope Francis: stick with the new Mass…

Pope Francis, while he says "we must rediscover the reality of... read more

21Aug

Church Chaos – By Deadly Design…

From the YouTube Platform... Non-Catholic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received Catholic Holy... read more

%d bloggers like this: