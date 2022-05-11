The Incredible Catholic Mass – A MUST-READ

Editor writes…

Our blogger Catherine has been reading a book entitled The Incredible Catholic Mass:  An Explanation of the Mass, by Fr Martin von Cochem O.S.F (1625-17120) which  she can’t praise enough – Tan Books and Publishers, Inc., Rockford, Illinois 61105, (Originally published 1704).

Catherine quotes the publisher’s Preface:  “…Probably not ten percent of lay adult Catholics today know even ten percent of what this book contains.” (p.vii)

So, I asked her to send me the details.  I then ordered a copy, which is now winging its way to my bookshelves, and before you can say “read this” I’ll be in that less than ten percent of geniuses.  If you’d like to order a copy, note the ISBN 0-89555-608-1.

Note, too, that the image below is the original book cover.  I managed to find one online, but most had a different front cover.  Same book, different cover, but you know what they say about not judging a book by its cover 😀

Finally, if you have a book on the Mass which you think is a “must-read”, please share it with us here.  Other recommendations for spiritual reading, such as lives of saints, writings of saints etc are also welcome, but we’ve had “spiritual reading” threads before – this is the first for books about the Mass. So, it would be a great charity to spread the word about any book, poems, or sermon(s) on the topic which you found helpful.  Thank you!

