105th Anniversary of First Fatima Apparition

It seems like only two minutes ago we were marking the centenary of the Fatima apparitions at our Conference in the Eagle Lodge in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, on 13 May, 2017. That was a wonderful day. The attendees signed an Open Letter to Pope Francis, asking him to do two things: (1) to release the full text of the Third Secret and (2) to consecrate Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, in union with all the bishops of the world, as she requested. Now, five years later we must acknowledge that neither of these requests has been met. The deterioration of Catholic life across the globe confirms what we already do know about the Third Secret – that, as revealed by Cardinal Ciappi: “In the Third Secret it is revealed that the crisis in the Church begins at the top.” Further, as is very clear now, the consecration of Ukraine, Russia, and the whole of humanity prayed by Pope Francis on 25 March, evidently did not “work” – there has been no change in the tumultuous state of the world, except for the worse, and Russia has, manifestly, not converted to the Catholic Faith.

Share your thoughts about the fact that successive popes and bishops, who hold the power, under God, to bring about world peace, have consistently failed to obey this simple request from Heaven. Did Pope Francis feel pressured into conducting the Ukraine-Russia consecration because the Bishops of Ukraine asked him to do that, and did he then “make the best of it” by turning it into a humanitarian act of “compassion”? It obviously wasn’t the religious act required by God, so we continue to pray for that to come about sooner rather than later; the proponents of the New World Order are busy setting up the mechanisms for their long-awaited one-world government so time is of the essence.

On a lighter note, though, as well as discussing these important issues, feel free to post your favourite prayers, poems, stories and hymns, as is our custom when marking Feast day threads. Enjoy!

