105th Anniversary of First Fatima Apparition

13May

105th Anniversary of First Fatima Apparition

Papacy, Pope Francis, Same-sex Marriage, Politicians, Traditional Latin Mass, Child Abuse, Bible, The Catholic Church, Angels, Pro-life, China, Morals, Fatima, Abortion, Vatican, Vatican II, Homosexuality, Miracles, Climate Change, Ecumenism, Pope Benedict, Novus Ordo Mass, Asia, Family, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Europe, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Pope John Paul II, Environment, Euthanasia, Judgement, Psychology, Purity, Science, Russia, Devotions, Health, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Saints, Marxism, Liturgy, International , , , , , 0 Comments

Editor writes…

It seems like only two minutes ago we were marking the centenary of the Fatima apparitions at our Conference in the Eagle Lodge in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, on 13 May, 2017.  That was a wonderful day. The attendees signed an Open Letter to Pope Francis, asking him to do two things: (1) to release the full text of the Third Secret and (2) to consecrate Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, in union with all the bishops of the world, as she requested.   Now, five  years later we must acknowledge that neither of these requests has been met.  The deterioration of Catholic life across the globe confirms what we already do know about the Third Secret – that, as revealed by Cardinal Ciappi:  “In the Third Secret it is revealed that the crisis in the Church begins at the top.”   Further, as is very clear now, the consecration of Ukraine, Russia, and the whole of humanity prayed by Pope Francis on 25 March, evidently did not “work” – there has been no change in the tumultuous state of the world, except for the worse, and Russia has, manifestly, not converted to the Catholic Faith.

To refresh your memory about the events at Fatima, or, if you are new to the blog, click here to read the basic information.

Share your thoughts about the fact that successive  popes and bishops, who hold the power, under God, to bring about world peace, have consistently failed to obey this simple request from Heaven.  Did Pope Francis feel pressured into conducting the Ukraine-Russia consecration because the Bishops of Ukraine asked him to do that, and did he then “make the best of it” by turning it into a humanitarian act of “compassion”?  It obviously wasn’t the religious act required by God, so we continue to pray for that to come about sooner rather than later; the proponents of the New World Order are busy setting up the mechanisms for their long-awaited one-world government so time is of the essence.

On a lighter note, though, as well as discussing these important issues, feel free to post your favourite prayers, poems, stories and hymns, as is our custom when marking Feast day threads. Enjoy!

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

11Nov

Cardinal’s (Ironic) Tweet: Catholics Shouldn’t Complain On Social Media!

From De Omnibus Dubitandum Est blog... Cardinal Vincent Nichols The Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster... read more

19Sep

Should Catholics Be Concerned About The New Forms Of The Sacraments?

Yesterday, I found myself in conversation with a reader  (we'll call... read more

11Nov

Covid-Con Continues As UK Population Keen For Even Less Liberty – Pollsters…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWOdnaVti6g British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today warned that a vaccine will... read more

11Aug

American Catholics Vote for Presidential Candidate Joe Biden? Absolutely NOT!

Letter From a Pastor... My dear _______, I received your letter expressing your... read more

11Sep

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Monumental Hypocrite or Very Confused Catholic?

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--JFxjFwe14 Comment: Jacob Rees-Mogg MP,  widely lauded as a strict, traditional Catholic, fails... read more

15May

Why Increased Violence In The West?

From The Root of the Violence: Our Culture There have been too... read more

18Jan

Rocky Road From Dublin: Irish Bishops In Rome – seeking end of celibacy?

The Irish Bishops are in Rome for their ad limina visit Below,... read more

25Jan

Some Light Relief… My Favourite Films…

https://youtu.be/THBoHKcb8vU Entire film available to view on YouTube here Comment:  From time to time... read more

07Oct

Bishop Fellay: Cardinal Kasper Quite Logical and Perfectly Consistent …

You were received by Cardinal Müller on September 23rd.  The communiqué... read more

04Aug

Abortion: Shocking Sale of Body Parts…

The undercover videos revealing the sale of the body parts of... read more

%d bloggers like this: