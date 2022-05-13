Pascal’s Wager: Impulse of Faith Or Con-Trick?

13May

Pascal’s Wager: Impulse of Faith Or Con-Trick?

Papacy, Pope Francis, Same-sex Marriage, Child Abuse, Ireland, Bible, The Catholic Church, Evolution, Angels, Fatima, Vatican, Vatican II, Homosexuality, Miracles, Ecumenism, Pope Benedict, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, LGBT+, Pope John Paul II, Psychology, Australia, Hierarchy, Interfaith, Science, Russia, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, Atheism, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, International, Reformation, Blasphemy , , , , 0 Comments

From the YouTube Platform…

Christopher Eric Hitchens (13 April 1949 – 15 December 2011) was a British-American author and journalist who wrote or edited over 30 books (including five essay collections) on culture, politics, and literature. Hitchens described himself as an anti-theist, who saw all religions as false, harmful and authoritarian. He argued for free expression and scientific discovery, and asserted that they were superior to religion as an ethical code of conduct for human civilisation. He also advocated separation of church and state. The dictum “What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence” has become known as Hitchens’s razor. (Source: Wikipedia)

Editor writes…

Christopher Hitchens (deceased) has never hidden his hatred of the Catholic Church – above every other religion, he detested Catholicism. Check out the short video clip below to witness this for yourself.  He is masterful in the way he distorts and perverts Church history and recent scandals.

To his point in the interview with Jeremy Paxman – I’ve never thought of Pascal’s Wager as he describes it, a cynical con-trick as if it is possible to fool God.  Rather, I’ve always seen it as an impulse of faith, which – in a manner of speaking – opens the heart and mind to the workings of grace in the soul.  Hitchens uses the “wager/gambling” concept to accuse God of being “stupid” whereas it is the person who thinks he can con his way into Heaven who is (profoundly) stupid.  Hitchens was once asked if he thought he might change his mind on his deathbed, perhaps ask for a priest, to which he replied that if he did that, it meant he was not himself, and to ignore it.  I wonder where he is now.

Anyway, share your thoughts on Pascal’s Wager… and why it is, that so many people, like Christopher Hitchens, hate the Catholic Church. Oh, and I’m publishing this as the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima draws to a close, so remember to offer a wee prayer for all the Christopher Hitchens-think-a-likes out there – God bless their tartan socks…

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

11Dec

Vatican “Nativity Scene” A Monstrosity – An Image of the Church Under Francis…

Nativity scene from Saint Peter’s Square ROME — The Vatican uncovered its... read more

22Nov

Was Pope Leo XIII An Eavesdropper?

I'm asked, fairly frequently, what I think about the claim that... read more

25Aug

World Health Organisation: We Cannot Return To Life As It Was Before Covid-19

Comment:  Does anyone seriously think that Tucker's observations apply only to America? ... read more

10Nov

COP26: Pope Francis’ Letter to the Catholics of Scotland on Climate – Beware God’s Judgement!

Pope Francis has written a letter to the Catholics of Scotland... read more

19Feb

Why Are Catholic Schools Giving The Wrong Message to Young People?

Young people urged to ‘change the world’ at Paisley youth Mass... read more

22Jun

Instrumentum Laboris: the most shocking Vatican Document EVER?

"Will the bishops, successors of the Apostles be silent? Will the... read more

07Nov

Holy Communion & Un-Holy Catholics – Ordained and Lay… How Does This Work?

John Farrell, a reader from south of the border, in England,... read more

11Sep

Catholics MUST Boycott SVP…

 - Catholic leaves estate to fund Catholic Charity - Charity uses money to... read more

10Nov

Incarnation: Did God Create Himself?

Comments invited...   read more

17Sep

Should Julian Assange Face Prison?

Comment:  Given the summary of the case of Julian Assange in the... read more

%d bloggers like this: