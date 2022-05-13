Pascal’s Wager: Impulse of Faith Or Con-Trick?

From the YouTube Platform…

Christopher Eric Hitchens (13 April 1949 – 15 December 2011) was a British-American author and journalist who wrote or edited over 30 books (including five essay collections) on culture, politics, and literature. Hitchens described himself as an anti-theist, who saw all religions as false, harmful and authoritarian. He argued for free expression and scientific discovery, and asserted that they were superior to religion as an ethical code of conduct for human civilisation. He also advocated separation of church and state. The dictum “What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence” has become known as Hitchens’s razor. (Source: Wikipedia)

Editor writes…

Christopher Hitchens (deceased) has never hidden his hatred of the Catholic Church – above every other religion, he detested Catholicism. Check out the short video clip below to witness this for yourself. He is masterful in the way he distorts and perverts Church history and recent scandals.

To his point in the interview with Jeremy Paxman – I’ve never thought of Pascal’s Wager as he describes it, a cynical con-trick as if it is possible to fool God. Rather, I’ve always seen it as an impulse of faith, which – in a manner of speaking – opens the heart and mind to the workings of grace in the soul. Hitchens uses the “wager/gambling” concept to accuse God of being “stupid” whereas it is the person who thinks he can con his way into Heaven who is (profoundly) stupid. Hitchens was once asked if he thought he might change his mind on his deathbed, perhaps ask for a priest, to which he replied that if he did that, it meant he was not himself, and to ignore it. I wonder where he is now.

Anyway, share your thoughts on Pascal’s Wager… and why it is, that so many people, like Christopher Hitchens, hate the Catholic Church. Oh, and I’m publishing this as the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima draws to a close, so remember to offer a wee prayer for all the Christopher Hitchens-think-a-likes out there – God bless their tartan socks…

