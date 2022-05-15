The World Health Organisation Pandemic Treaty – Groundwork For One-World Government…editor
Clara on the YouTube Platform writes…
“I’m surrounded by madness… My mother…is gone, the vaccine took her…my neighbour is gone…the vaccine took her. When will enough be enough. Our government [is] watching people die daily. This is the truth but Neil…by God I will be by your side come rain or shine. We must resist. What have we got to lose. Ends.
And here’s Bev Turner, also GB News, on the same subject – freedom…
Editor writes…
Tough words from Neil Oliver and Bev Turner. Too tough? Not tough enough?
And is Clara right – do we have nothing to lose by resisting the oncoming oppression? I think so. For sure, I won’t be obeying any diktats from any authoritarian one-world government. Your thoughts…
