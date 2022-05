Editor writes…

It’s good to see parents challenging Disney for daring to sexualise their offspring. It’s not easy to stand up to the wacky woke brigade, but is there an argument for criticising parents who rely too much on the technology that allows them to stick their child in front of a TV screen while they get on with (presumably) more important things?

Your thoughts…

