Crisis in the Church: How Much (If Anything) Should We Tell Potential Converts…Nothing?

Editor Writes…

On Sunday, just gone, 15 May, 2022, we celebrated the reception into the Church of Carole, who featured in our July 2017 newsletter, front page (see headline above) and, more recently, her husband,

Carole had attended our Conference on 13 May, 2017, marking the 100th anniversary of the first Fatima apparition. Her husband was not present, but he did attend subsequent Fatima meetings which we’d been invited to host in various parishes, fondly imagining that he was there in the role, merely, of chauffeur. God had other ideas, and, in due course, he was also welcomed into the Church.

So, you can imagine my surprise when, during our May 15 Fatima event, when the conversation turned to whether or not we should alert would-be converts to the crisis in the Church, it turned out to be yours truly in favour, versus the rest of the room against!

Now, it seems to me that, far from making it more difficult for would-be converts to embrace the Faith, the Fatima forewarning of the crisis to come, does the opposite. I’m a simple gal. All I know is that, but for the Fatima warnings, I’d now be lapsed – big time. If it’s just nice “spiritual uplift – feelings” you’re after, you can get that over at the nearest Salvation Army hall.

Fatima is all about the crisis in the Church-specifically, of course, that third part of the Message withheld by the Vatican, for very obvious reasons. Still, we have the testimony of Cardinal Ciappi, who is widely quoted as stating that “In the Third Secret it is revealed, that the crisis in the Church begins at the top.” And “the top” has been severely lacking for years now, climaxing in Pope Francis the First – and – we sincerely hope – the Last.

Our Lady (with her message coming from God, of course) told Sr Lucia that the third part of the Message of Fatima (i.e. that part which is about the Church) was to be revealed to the world, no later than 1960, because at that time, it would be more easily understood. Not half. The Bishops were set to launch one of the most radical and divisive Councils in the history of the Church, giving Modernists the opportunity for which they had been waiting for a very long time, held back for a while only by Pope Saint Pius X’s encyclical Pascendi Dominici Gregis, On the Doctrine of the Modernists…

So, there we have it – the Second Vatican Council 1962-1965… And things have never been quite the same since. So, isn’t it a charity, a means of strengthening the Faith of potential converts to tell them about Fatima, quoting the authority of those (public prophetic) revelations? Apart from the 70,000 plus witnesses to the miracle of the sun, the Church has now canonised two of the three seers – and the Cause of the third is progressing: Sister Lucia has been accorded the title Servant of God, which is the first major step on the road to canonisation.

How can informing potential converts about Fatima and thus the crisis in the Church (for the two are inextricably tied), deter them from becoming Catholics? How else to explain the scandals, especially child abuse by clergy, if not by the diabolical disorientation foretold at Fatima? I don’t get it. Convince me…

