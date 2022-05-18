Crisis in the Church: How Much (If Anything) Should We Tell Potential Converts…Nothing?

18May

Crisis in the Church: How Much (If Anything) Should We Tell Potential Converts…Nothing?

Papacy, Pope Francis, Real Presence, Same-sex Marriage, Politicians, Traditional Latin Mass, Child Abuse, Summorum Pontificum, Marriage, Ireland, Bible, Islam, Catholic education, Canonisations, Synod on Family, The Catholic Church, Evolution, Angels, Scotland, Pro-life, Broadcasting Media, China, Morals, Fatima, Abortion, Vatican, Vatican II, Homosexuality, SSPX, Judaism, Miracles, Climate Change, Seal of Confession, Ecumenism, Pope Benedict, Amoris Laetitia, St Joseph, Novus Ordo Mass, Seminaries, England, Family, Bishops, Apparitions, Padre pio, Blessed Sacrament, Modernism, Sin, Europe, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Pope John Paul II, Anglicanism, Environment, Wales, Euthanasia, Judgement, Psychology, Sedevacantism, Martyrs, Purity, Sacraments, Australia, Hierarchy, Interfaith, Transubstantiation, Paganism, Science, Russia, Dogma of Infallibility, New Age, Health, Crime and Punishment, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, South America, Atheism, Feminist Movement, Tradition, Socialism, Education, Non-Christian Religions, Canon Law, Social Media, Communism, Saints, Marxism, United Kingdom, Liturgy, International, Blasphemy , , , 2 Comments

Editor Writes…

On Sunday, just gone, 15 May, 2022,  we celebrated the reception into the Church of Carole, who featured in our July 2017 newsletter, front page (see headline above) and, more recently, her husband,

Carole had attended our Conference on 13 May, 2017, marking the 100th anniversary of the first Fatima apparition.  Her husband was not present, but he did attend subsequent Fatima meetings which we’d been invited to host in various parishes, fondly imagining that he was there in the role, merely, of chauffeur.  God had other ideas, and, in due course, he was also welcomed into the Church.

So, you can  imagine my surprise when, during our May 15 Fatima event, when the conversation turned to whether or  not we should alert would-be converts to the crisis in the Church, it turned out to be yours truly in favour, versus the rest of the room against!

Now, it seems to me that, far from making it more difficult for would-be converts to embrace the Faith, the Fatima forewarning of the crisis to come, does the opposite.  I’m a simple gal.  All I know is that, but for the Fatima warnings, I’d now be lapsed – big time.  If it’s just nice “spiritual uplift – feelings” you’re after, you can get that over at the nearest Salvation Army hall.

Fatima is all about the crisis in the Church-specifically, of course, that third part of the Message withheld by the Vatican, for very obvious reasons.  Still, we have the testimony of Cardinal Ciappi, who is widely quoted as stating that “In the Third Secret it is revealed, that the crisis in the Church begins at the top.”  And “the top” has been severely lacking for years now, climaxing in Pope Francis the First – and – we sincerely hope – the Last.

Our Lady (with her message coming from God, of course) told Sr Lucia that the third part of the Message of Fatima (i.e. that part which is about the Church) was to be revealed to the world, no later than 1960, because at that time, it would be more easily understood.  Not half.  The Bishops were set to launch one of the most radical and divisive Councils in the history of the Church, giving Modernists the opportunity for which they had been waiting for a very long time, held back for a while only by Pope Saint Pius X’s encyclical Pascendi Dominici Gregis, On the Doctrine of the Modernists…

So, there we have it – the Second Vatican Council 1962-1965… And things have never been quite the same since.  So, isn’t it a charity, a means of strengthening the Faith of potential converts to tell them about Fatima, quoting the authority of those (public prophetic) revelations? Apart from the 70,000 plus witnesses to the miracle of the sun, the Church has now canonised two of the three seers – and the Cause of the third is progressing: Sister Lucia  has been accorded the title Servant of God, which is the first major step on the road to canonisation.

How can informing potential converts about Fatima and thus the crisis in the Church (for the two are inextricably tied), deter them from becoming Catholics? How else to explain the scandals, especially child abuse by clergy, if not by the diabolical disorientation foretold at Fatima?  I don’t get it. Convince me…

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us…

Comments (2)

  • Lily Reply

    Well, my first thought was, if you don’t warn them that there is a crisis in the Church, how will they be wary of the parish RCIA course? I’ve met people undergoing that course for converts and they ended up being really confused. I think it’s much easier to say God sent his mother to forewarn us, than to try to whitewash things. It’s not as if people don’t know about the scandals. They do.

    May 18, 2022 at 2:59 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    Editor,

    What were the reasons given for not telling converts about the crisis?

    May 18, 2022 at 3:16 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

25Nov

Is Doubting The Faith No Longer A Sin?

VATICAN CITY - Everyone experiences doubts about the faith at times... read more

14Aug

Archbishop Viganò: Dedicate Assumption Vigil to Prayer & Fasting to Defeat New World Order

14 August:  Vigil of the Feast of Our Lady's Assumption into... read more

04Oct

Vatican Scandal: Moral Imperative For Cardinal Pell To Continue His Exposé?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LciQaUojUJE Comment:  Throughout the persecution of Cardinal George Pell, Andrew Bolt faithfully reported... read more

02Dec

Archbishop of Glasgow: “The Church has never said that [anyone] is in Hell” … Eh?

The following reflection, dated 22 November, 2020, is taken from the... read more

23Sep

Atheists In Heaven – Refined Catholicism

Note: The video which originally led this conversation, was removed, marked... read more

17Jan

Pope genuflects to the world but won’t kneel before the Blessed Sacrament?

Christian Order, Editorial, November 2018 - Nihilists Old & New As Christians... read more

15Aug

Covid-19: Ignore Government’s Terror Campaign – Live As Before… Be Free!

Below, an unpublished article on Covd-19 by Martin Blackshaw (aka blogger,... read more

26Jul

October Synod: Is Schism Inevitable?

Do you agree with the commentators who believe that Vatican permission... read more

22Jan

Catholic Schools Vs Catholic Education

First Minister praises Catholic schools First Minster Nicola Sturgeon praised Catholic schools... read more

13Jan

Death of Archbishop Philip Tartaglia, Glasgow Announced Today – R.I.P…

Announcement from the Archdiocese of Glasgow It is with the greatest sorrow... read more

%d bloggers like this: