Tweets Reveal Gay Author Simon James Green Blatantly Anti-Catholic Bigot … And Then Some!

The scandal at John Fisher School (JFS) in Purley continues apace, so concerned parents have been digging into the background of the author, Simon James Green, who, as it turns out, is an anti-Catholic bigot of monumental proportions. Below some of his tweets from way back when, which found their way into my inbox recently… But first, to check out our previous reporting on this scandal, click here.

Email received recently…

emitte lucem tuam on Twitter

“With @Thejfschool saga continuing, time to take a closer look at the author at the heart of it all: @simonjamesgreen. Was his sexually graphic rewrite of the Lord’s Prayer just misunderstood? Should Catholic schools have to promote his work? [Archdiocese of] Southwark apologise? Ends.

Click here to read some of Green’s blatantly anti-Catholic tweets, dating well before the current controversy at the John Fisher School (JFS)

Green’s tweets provide even more reason to ask how on earth Simon James Green ever got invited to any Catholic school in England… Imagine – leaving aside his promotion of the LGBTQ+ lifestyle, leaving that totally aside – inviting someone to speak to pupils in a Catholic school, who hates, despises, the Catholic Church? Who would do that?

AND, perhaps more to the point, how did those striking teachers (pictured above) – one of whom may be responsible for the Green invitation, manage to find employment in a Catholic school, when they obviously do not hold to the most basic tenets of Catholicism? Non-Catholics employed in Catholic schools have always been obliged to respect the ethos of the school, so there is no excuse for any of those staff members going on strike. Happily, a group of parents protested at the strike since their sons were due to present for exams the following week and one of the parents spoke brilliantly on BBC Radio about the fact that Green was an entirely unsuitable person to be given a platform in any Catholic school. We want to encourage Catholic pupils to be tolerant; to remember the importance of diversity and equality (and all the other buzz words) … don’t we?

The tweets speak for themselves. They identify Simon James Green as an ignorant anti-Catholic bigot. That’s what I think. What about you?

