Wootton on “Scheming Sturgeon” in the USA…

19May

Wootton on “Scheming Sturgeon” in the USA…

Papacy, Pope Francis, Same-sex Marriage, Politicians, Bible, Synod on Family, The Catholic Church, Scotland, Broadcasting Media, Fatima, Abortion, Vatican, Vatican II, Homosexuality, Scottish Government, Miracles, Ecumenism, Amoris Laetitia, England, Family, Bishops, Apparitions, Modernism, Europe, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Hierarchy, Health, Magisterium, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, USA, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International, Reformation , , 2 Comments

Two commentators on the YouTube platform write…

She’s a perfect example of the phrase ‘never interrupt your enemy while they are making mistakes’. The woman and her party are a joke.

It’s never about what the Scottish people want, it’s about what SHE wants, always has been.

Editor writes…

But IS she making mistakes?  And – as other commentators on the same YouTube platform say –  if the Scottish people don’t want her, why keep voting SNP?  Why, more to the point, do Scots Catholics keep voting for her? I know at least a couple who have no problem with her anti-family policies or her pro-abortion pronouncements or the fact that she is tied, inextricably, to the LGBTQ+ lobby.  There are Scots Catholics who think she’s wonderful.  Why is that?  And why take a freebie jolly to the USA when most of us can’t afford a day out down the Ayrshire coast?

Your thoughts…

Comments (2)

  • westminsterfly Reply

    I hope she gets to see Biden. That would be a real meeting of minds.

    May 19, 2022 at 7:17 pm
    • Nicky Reply

      Westminsterfly,

      That’s hilarious! LOL!

      May 19, 2022 at 9:00 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

26Jan

Church Authority – Who Decides Which Apparitions Are True?

Editor writes... The reported visions at Fátima gathered widespread attention, as numerous... read more

13May

Scots DO Want Brexit. Stop Lying!

Comment:  Click here to read a news report dated 13 May, 2019,... read more

28Jan

Covid Censorship In UK – MP Under Attack For Challenging Propaganda…

Comment:  Notice how the Sky News presenter intervenes throughout the above report... read more

13Nov

Trump Impeachment: “Star” Witness’s Fake Evidence Hilariously Exposed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJcv2pQ1PsU Comment: Having caught the headline delivered with sombre affectation by the... read more

03May

Covid Brainwashing – & Death by Masking

Editor writes... If only those brainwashed people in the Question Time audience... read more

12Apr

Consecrate Russia Now! Contact Pope Francis – Urgent Action Required!

Updated | Claiming that some Americans are preparing for a coming... read more

08Nov

Scots Bishop, John Keenan of Paisley, Publicly Supports Medjugorje Hoax…

The Editor writes...  The stated judgment of the local, investigating Bishop, the... read more

25Jun

Extraordinary Form: What’s In A Name?

Juliet: "What's in a name? That which we call a rose By... read more

24Dec

Christmas Eve: A Jew Reflects on Christmas & the Death of Christianity…

Comment:  We always post a Christmas thread for the exchange of greetings... read more

16Oct

England: Lawyer – Democracy Lost…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOfJv6tpiMA Comment: It is refreshing to hear a Barrister speaking openly about the... read more

%d bloggers like this: