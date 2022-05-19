Wootton on “Scheming Sturgeon” in the USA…

Two commentators on the YouTube platform write…

She’s a perfect example of the phrase ‘never interrupt your enemy while they are making mistakes’. The woman and her party are a joke.

It’s never about what the Scottish people want, it’s about what SHE wants, always has been.

Editor writes…

But IS she making mistakes? And – as other commentators on the same YouTube platform say – if the Scottish people don’t want her, why keep voting SNP? Why, more to the point, do Scots Catholics keep voting for her? I know at least a couple who have no problem with her anti-family policies or her pro-abortion pronouncements or the fact that she is tied, inextricably, to the LGBTQ+ lobby. There are Scots Catholics who think she’s wonderful. Why is that? And why take a freebie jolly to the USA when most of us can’t afford a day out down the Ayrshire coast?

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



