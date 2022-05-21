BREAKTHROUGH: Pro-Abortion Pelosi Told NOT to Present for Holy Communion – Canon 915

BREAKTHROUGH: Pro-Abortion Pelosi Told NOT to Present for Holy Communion – Canon 915editor
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, May 20, 2022 / 13:03 pm (CNA).
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not be admitted to Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, nor should she present herself to receive the Eucharist, until she publicly repudiates her support for abortion.
Cordileone said on May 20 that the step was “purely pastoral, not political” and came after Pelosi, D-Calif., who has described herself as a “devout Catholic,” repeatedly rebuffed his efforts to reach out to her to discuss her abortion advocacy.
Cordileone said that he sent the notification to Pelosi, “a member of our archdiocese,” on May 19. The Democratic leader did not immediately respond publicly to Cordileone’s announcement after it was released to the media Friday afternoon. In a 2008 interview with C-SPAN, Pelosi said being denied Communion would be “a severe blow,” describing herself at the time as a “regular communicant.”
Cordileone’s instructions apply only within the San Francisco Archdiocese. Other bishops have jurisdiction over such matters when Pelosi is Washington, D.C., and other dioceses around the U.S. and abroad.
In a May 20 letter addressed to lay Catholics, Cordileone explained that he issued the instruction in accordance with canon 915 of the Code of Canon Law, which states that “Those … obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
“After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiate her support for abortion ‘rights’ and confess and receive absolution for her cooperation in this evil in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone wrote in the letter.
Separate letter sent to priests
In a separate letter to priests of the San Francisco Archdiocese also released Friday, Cordileone responded preemptively to criticism that he was “weaponizing the Eucharist.”
He insisted that his decision was “simply application of Church teaching.”
“I have been very clear all along, in both my words and my actions, that my motive is pastoral, not political,” he said in the letter.
In the same letter, the archbishop described his repeated attempts to meet with Pelosi — who represents San Francisco, California’s 12th District, in Congress — since she announced in September 2021 that she would seek to codify Roe. v. Wade into U.S. law.
He said that he wrote to the Speaker in April this year, “detailing the extreme position to which she has moved on the abortion question and explaining the scandal that it is causing and the danger to her own soul.”
“I asked her to repudiate this position, or else refrain from referring to her Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion,” he wrote.
“I also advised her that if she refused to do this, I would be forced to make a public announcement that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
He said that he received no response, but contacted Pelosi again a month later when she described herself as a “devout Catholic” while explaining why she supported abortion, in the wake of the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court could strike down Roe v. Wade.
“In consequence of all this and all that has led up to it,” Cordileone told priests, “it is my determined judgment that this resistance to pastoral counsel has gone on for too long, and there is nothing more that can be done at this point to help the Speaker understand the seriousness of the evil her advocacy for abortion is perpetrating and the scandal she is causing.
“I therefore issued her the aforementioned Notification that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion,” he wrote.
A long-running impasse
Cordileone and Pelosi have clashed repeatedly over abortion since Benedict XVI appointed Cordileone to lead the San Francisco Archdiocese in 2012.
Tensions rose notably in 2021 as the push to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision reached the Supreme Court and the U.S. bishops engaged in a heated discussion over whether pro-abortion politicians should be denied Communion.
In May 2021, Pelosi said that she was “pleased” with a Vatican letter to the U.S. bishops addressing the debate. She claimed that the Vatican had instructed the bishops not to be “divisive” on the issue.
In response, Cordileone said the Vatican was in fact promoting “dialogue” between bishops and pro-abortion politicians, “to help them understand the grave evil they are helping to perpetrate and accompany them to a change of heart.”
In July 2021, Cordileone sharply criticized Pelosi after she cited her Catholic faith while defending efforts to permit federal funding of elective abortions.
The archbishop launched a prayer campaign in September 2021 aimed at inspiring “a conversion of heart” among politicians supporting abortion, “beginning with the leader of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”
Cordileone urged Catholics to sign up for the “Rose and Rosary for Nancy” campaign, which delivered thousands of roses to the speaker as a symbol of prayer and fasting for the 82-year-old mother of five.
In October 2021, Pelosi met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Commenting on the audience, Cordileone said that “popes meet with everyone” and that the encounter didn’t signal a papal endorsement of the Speaker’s views on abortion.
Warning about reprisals
In his letter to priests, Cordileone acknowledged that his decision could lead to an increase in attacks on Catholic churches.
“Our churches are already being targeted for violence, and our worship services are being disrupted, which motivated me to send you the memo last week asking you to be more attentive to security measures on your property. These attacks may now likely increase. I realize this,” he said.
“But for us, as faithful disciples of our Lord Jesus Christ, this is a cause for rejoicing, for the only reason this is happening is due to the Catholic Church’s consistent defense of the sanctity of human life in all stages and conditions, and especially at its beginning in the womb of the mother.”
Cordileone continued, “I am convinced that this is a time that God is calling us to live the last beatitude: ‘Blessed are you when they insult you and persecute you and utter every kind of evil against you falsely because of me. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven’ (Matthew 5:11-12).” Source – Catholic World Report
This is a developing story.
Editor writes…
This is wonderful news – a prelate who is invoking Canon 915 to remove the scandal of a pro-abortion politician blasphemously receiving the Eucharist. Deo gratias!
Now, will other bishops follow his excellent example? Joe Biden’s bishop, for starters? And please sign the petition in support of Archbishop Cordileone over at Lifesitenews
Dear Editior
Praise God for Archbishop Cordileone in these evil times.
It is high time these so called Catholic politicians were reminded that their obedience to Gods laws is fundamental and comes before the laws of humanity.
I have no doubts there will be a ferocious backlash against him from all quarters including the Vatican.
We are at a rubicon moment it will be interesting to see who stands in line with him and more importantly who will raise their voice in opposition.
I pray that in the designs of Providence that this will begin a process that will awaken peoples hearts and minds to the absolute abomination of the evil of Abortion in our world. It is a sin that cries to Heaven for redress.
Yours in Christ
Michael 🙏
She’ll just go to her mate Pope Francis and get it overturned – or Abp Cordileone removed. She’s a nasty piece of work, and she didn’t get where she did today by being a good Catholic.
“Cordileone’s instructions apply only within the San Francisco Archdiocese. Other bishops have jurisdiction over such matters when Pelosi is Washington, D.C., and other dioceses around the U.S. and abroad.”
As happy as I am with this development, I have to point out that the above quote is somewhat bizarre. “Instructions”? Not excommunication? What the heck is going on in NewChurch? I think back to the episcopal consecrations at Econe in 1988. Rome’s actions, like a thunderbolt, were almost immediate. My family and I were barely making our way over the Alps back to our home in Naples, Italy, when news came that JPII had taken immediate action against Archbishop Lefebvre and the four bishops he had just consecrated. Archbishop Lefebvre was declared to have severed himself from the Church and the word “excommunication” was prominently used twice in that Motu Proprio, Ecclesia Adflicta.
So, why did Archbishop LionHeart avoid the use of that word in the case of the Wicked Witch of the West? One canon lawyer I found online opined that since Nancy had already been separated from the Church latae sententiae, she was de facto excommunicated and therefore no pronouncement was necessary from the Archbishop of San Francisco. But then that does not mesh with the words in the quote above, wherein it is clear that the Holy Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C. (where the Speaker of the House lives most of the year) will not be enforcing any action from her home archdiocese. (Well, after all, he is far too busy crushing the TLM in his domain, now setting his sights on St. Mary Mother of God, where the Mass of the Ages has been offered for at least three decades, but that’s another story.)
I ran to my bookcase to retrieve my copy of the Code of Canon Law, and here is what Canon 915 says in its entirety: “Those who are excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
Again, I hate to point out the fly in the ointment, but if this pseudo-Catholic Pelosi has actually incurred “excommunication or interdict,” how is it that this does not follow her no matter where she is in our ostensibly universal Church? And why did Archbishop LionHeart so awkwardly avoid the use of the word “excommunication”? Apparently universal excommunications are only intended for use against those nasty “trads”. So, this horrible creature, who has supported and even actively contributed to the torture and cruel deaths of more than sixty million babies (and who said last week that Roe v. Wade must be “enshrined”} can simply present herself alongside Creepy Joe Biden in Holy Wilton’s jurisdiction, stick out her blood-stained hands, and receive the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
This issue of abortion has, incredibly, caused such division in our erstwhile ecclesial leadership that yesterday’s action by the Archbishop of San Francisco may be more of a Pyrrhic victory. In fact it may highlight those deep divisions and, regarding yesterday’s thread of how much we should tell potential converts, cause more non-Catholics to hold to their pre-conceived notions of a Church in great turmoil. Some will say, “Ah, well, at least he did something.” And yes, the words he wrote about her giving public scandal are solidly Catholic, so we must give credit to him in that regard. But what the heck took him so long? In the final analysis, what Archbishop Cordileone may have done with his half-baked pronouncement is to open himself — and all of us — up to the likes of FrancisCardinals Cupich and Gregory, not to mention Francis himself.
I suppose there are many who would say that I should shut up and just be grateful for what we have. In fact, isn’t that the mantra of traditionalists since 1984? Just be thankful for the few crumbs or sops from the master’s table. “Well at least it was something,” No! it needs to be more than just something! And beware of anyone who starts off assessing our prelates’ actions with “at least he . . .” Our Church leaders are derelict in their duties, and as Catholics we ought, by right, to have an episcopacy and clergy that is thoroughly and boldly Catholic, not meekly issuing occasional pronouncements that we cling to for warm and fuzzy feelings. If they won’t do that, then we Catholic laity must!
Marinaio,
Well said! Bravo!
I have to admit, I rushed to publish the thread, thinking (wrongly, I now see) that invoking Canon 915 meant she was excommunicated. How did I miss that?
You are so right – the word “excommunication” is applied, without delay, to any “traditionalist” who as much as misses a decade of the rosary once in a while… so thank you for pointing out the error of my ways – I should not have missed that. Hugely important.
I so agree with you that it is crucial not to get into the “thankful for small mercies/crumbs that fall from the master’s table” mentality. I’ve been saying that for years now, notably when the Latin Mass Brigade would express their delight that Bishop X has agreed a TLM out in the sticks on a Tuesday night at 7pm, in a district where the Rottweillers go around in pairs, there’s no parking and although it’s illegal, bring your gun, but we all need to make sacrifices 😀
I did think (and have thought every time Archbishop Cordileone speaks out on this) that he certainly took his name in publicly invoking Canon 915. It’s good to support him for doing that, since he’ll (no doubt) experience the wrath of Speaker Pelosi’s friends – you know the ones, those with [baby] murder in mind. One priest suggests we email through to congratulate the archbishop for his “courageous” action (which is nothing more than his – overdue – duty, of course) but we really should ask him to finish the job and excommunicate her, pronto.
Thank you Marinaio – you are a star!
I need some clarification about Canon 915: there appears to be a sequential distinction between excommunication and interdiction, and the declaration of the penalty. The wording says “after the imposition or declaration of the penalty.”
Doesn’t that imply that excommunication or interdiction is an additional step after the penalty (of being forbidden to communicate)?
Also, a minor note on this tidbit: “Cordileone’s instructions apply only within the San Francisco Archdiocese.” If there had been an excommunication, even a de facto one, Cordileone’s ruling would apply everywhere within the Universal Church, not just in his Archdiocese.
In any case, I think Westminsterfly has read the handwriting on the wall well: Pelosi (who comes from a Mafioso family) will simply get Francis to overturn the decision. Probably behind the scenes, though, through such sleazy characters as Cupich or Gregory. Cupich has a certain unwritten jurisdiction, I believe, over the western US dioceses. Perhaps he will receive a new set of diamond cufflinks as a reward for obeying his boss…
RCA Victor,
I don’t see it as a sequence – an interdict is a bar, or prohibition (that’s one penalty) but excommunication put a person outside of the Church altogether, a much more severe penalty. 915 says that anyone who has been given the penalty of excommunication or interdict, or “obstinately persist in manifest grave sin” cannot receive Communion. I think she’s in the “obstinate” category for now. She’s not been publicly excommunicated but IMHO she has automatically excommunicated herself already, long time ago.
I don’t know enough about jurisdiction to comment on your third paragraph but if one bishops uses Canon 915, I think all bishops should respect it and see that she does not receive Communion in their diocese as well. Otherwise, you could say it’s pointless. Some dioceses border each other so that I can go to Mass in a number of dioceses, so if my bishop told me not to receive, I could take my pick of several other dioceses. that makes no sense.
Editor,
I agree that Archbishop Cordileone should finish the job and excommunicate her. Michael, is right to say that so called catholic politicians should be reminded of their duty to God’s law before the laws of humanity.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-real-reason-why-nancy-pelosi-is-a-pro-abortion-catholic-radical-nuns/
Lifesitenews did this topic on Nancy Pelosi in late 2019. In her college years she was taught by radical nuns which set on her pro abortion stance. It seems that God’s law did not apply to her stance on abortion.
Dear Editor,
In addendum
l would wish to see Archbishop Cordileone take additional measures and issue a clear unambiguous directives within the entirety of his Archdiocese not merely in relation to Pelosi but his own clergy and laity alike that Canon 915 will be publicly enforced under his Canonical and Pastoral authority and jurisdiction if they conduct themselves in a similar fashion.
Every blessing
Michael 🙏