Our Lady Help of Christians, Patroness of Australia: Pray for our Aussie Catholic Cousins!

A Reflection on Our Lady Help of Christians…

The Feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, which is celebrated on May 24, dates back to the sixteenth century, which was not a peaceful time in Europe. In 1571, Catholics throughout the continent joined in praying the rosary in hopes of prevailing over military forces that had long sought to expand into Europe. These prayers were answered at the Battle of Lepanto on October 7, 1571, which is now the feast for Our Lady of the Rosary.

Both of these feasts highlight not only the strength we find in asking Mary’s intercession, joining our prayers to her intercession, but also the confidence that God continues to act in the world. God hears the cry of those who suffer and God responds. Source

Editor writes…

Australians suffered a great deal under the harsh lockdown policies implemented by their politicians – a Covid regime which is regarded as having been one of the toughest in the world. For our part, we thank our Australian readers and bloggers who have supported the work of Catholic Truth in various ways, for a long time now, including through excellent contributions on this blog. God bless you all…

As always, with Feast day threads, feel free to discuss any relevant issues, as well as posting your favourite prayers, hymns and stories, serious or humorous, like this one…

Scottish guy rings in to his Australian boss.

I am sorry boss I won’t be in work today. Australian Boss: Why not? Scottish guy: I have a wee cough. Australian Boss: You have a wee Cough? Scottish guy: Oh thanks boss, I was only going to take today off… 😀



Our Lady Help of Christians, intercede for the faithful in Australia;

strengthen them in the Faith and obtain God’s blessings on each one.

Our Lady, Help of Christians, pray for us!

