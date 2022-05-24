Our Lady Help of Christians, Patroness of Australia: Pray for our Aussie Catholic Cousins!editor
A Reflection on Our Lady Help of Christians…
The Feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, which is celebrated on May 24, dates back to the sixteenth century, which was not a peaceful time in Europe. In 1571, Catholics throughout the continent joined in praying the rosary in hopes of prevailing over military forces that had long sought to expand into Europe. These prayers were answered at the Battle of Lepanto on October 7, 1571, which is now the feast for Our Lady of the Rosary.
Both of these feasts highlight not only the strength we find in asking Mary’s intercession, joining our prayers to her intercession, but also the confidence that God continues to act in the world. God hears the cry of those who suffer and God responds. Source
Editor writes…
Australians suffered a great deal under the harsh lockdown policies implemented by their politicians – a Covid regime which is regarded as having been one of the toughest in the world. For our part, we thank our Australian readers and bloggers who have supported the work of Catholic Truth in various ways, for a long time now, including through excellent contributions on this blog. God bless you all…
As always, with Feast day threads, feel free to discuss any relevant issues, as well as posting your favourite prayers, hymns and stories, serious or humorous, like this one…
Scottish guy rings in to his Australian boss.
I am sorry boss I won’t be in work today.
Australian Boss: Why not?
Scottish guy: I have a wee cough.
Australian Boss: You have a wee Cough?
Scottish guy: Oh thanks boss, I was only going to take today off… 😀
Our Lady Help of Christians, intercede for the faithful in Australia;
strengthen them in the Faith and obtain God’s blessings on each one.
Our Lady, Help of Christians, pray for us!
Editor,
Thank you for these kind thoughts and prayers re Australia’s travails.
It’s most appreciated although now we have now have a socialist government (although our previous faux conservative government wasn’t much better) we’ll need them more than ever.
Sad world we live in, isn’t it?
Loved the joke!
Warydoom,
I knew it! I knew this would bring you out of the woodwork, riding on your kangaroo, and clutching your boomerang! I’ve missed you!
I hadn’t caught up with the election results, so that is a blow. It seems that no matter what these scoundrel politicians do, they keep getting voted in, over and over. Just ask Nicola Sturgeon.
I’ve been searching YouTube for one of my all time favourite hymns to Our Lady – I’ll Sing a Hymn to Mary – but can’t find a suitable one with all the verses, so I’m posting this one with the music only, and posting the lyrics underneath. There’s just no end to my talents…
I’ll sing a hymn to Mary,
The Mother of my God,
The Virgin of all virgins,
Of David’s royal blood.
O teach me, holy Mary,
A loving song to frame,
When wicked men blaspheme thee,
To love and bless thy name.
O Lily of the Valley,
O Mystic Rose, what tree,
Or flower, e’en the fairest,
Is half so fair as thee?
O let me, tho’ so lowly
Recite my Mother’s fame.
When wicked men blaspheme thee,
I’ll love and bless thy name.
O noble Tower of David,
Of gold and ivory.
The Ark of God’s own promise,
The gate of Heav’n to me.
To live and not to love thee
Would fill my soul with shame;
When wicked men blaspheme thee,
I’ll love and bless thy name.
The saints are high in glory,
With golden crowns so bright;
But brighter far is Mary,
Upon her throne of light.
Oh that which God did give thee,
Let mortal ne’er disclaim;
When wicked men blaspheme thee,
I’ll love and bless thy name.
But in the crown of Mary,
There lies a wonderous gem,
As Queen of all the angels,
Which Mary shares with them;
No sin hath e’er defiled thee,
So doth our faith proclaim;
When wicked men blaspheme thee,
I’ll love and bless thy name.
Happy Feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians!
Awww Editor, you’re so sweet! Thank you, although I’m more likely to clutch a boomerang than ride a kangaroo!
Thanks too for the hymn and lyrics. Yes, there is no end to your talents, which include worming me out of the woodwork.😉 The last few months have been very stressful knowing that the country will be betrayed by politicians who only think of their prestige and financial rewards rather than thinking what’s the best for the country. Soros, Schwab and the rest of their ilk have a lot to answer for…
Below is a link re George Christensen, a Catholic and natural leader, who being sick of politics resigned from parliament just before the election but upon realising we need him, he subsequently tried to stand for the senate which sadly didn’t go to to plan. Also by way of explanation, he mentions the very successful “Teal” (not green but close with tinge of blue) group of wealthy upper class women independents who late in the piece were funded by a Australian socialist billionaire, Simon Holmes a’ Court, to take the votes away from the Liberal/National party thus enabling Labor to win.
https://cairnsnews.org/2022/05/24/news-from-george-christensen-nation-first/
Sadly with the Monkey Pox 🙄 (very likely shingles from the Covid jabs) coming on board this year, more lockdowns and severe restrictions will be back, especially in Victoria.
But as that wonderful saint Padre Pio advised – “Pray, hope and don’t worry” so we are hopeful the Good Lord will eventually hear us to bring us out of the quagmire that is the present world.