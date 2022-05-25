Partygate: Proof of Anything-But-Deadly Virus, So Why the Ongoing Fuss… Sue Gray – Who Cares?editor
From the Metro…
Boris Johnson has said he takes ‘full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch’ following the publication of Sue Gray’s bombshell report into the Downing Street party scandal.
The prime minister also said he’s been ‘humbled and learned a lesson’ from the inquiry.
The bombshell document blamed ‘senior leadership’ for a culture of regular rule breaking in No 10 over a 20 month period, when the nation was under strict Covid laws. Click here to read more…
Editor writes…
Very few commentators – almost exclusively only some of the GB News presenters – have noted that the real message of “Partygate” is that those who locked us down and kept us under severe restrictions/removal of our personal freedoms for the past two years knew perfectly well that there was no need to do so – that there was no deadly virus on the loose. Why is this not being recognised and discussed in the mainstream media – and in Parliament?
Is it not irrational to be angry at people who broke the rules on the grounds that they made up the rules, rather than express anger that we were told lies about this anything-but-deadly virus? The facts were out there, in the public domain, but the majority preferred to listen to the brainwashing sessions day in and day out, and simply opt to believe the propaganda.
Don’t we need to admit that publicly now, admit that the majority, now so infuriated about “Partygate”, were irrational in uncritically accepting those ridiculous rules in the first place?
The compliant media has to admit the truth, albeit belatedly, that most people quite readily lived under the Covid dictatorship for the best part of two years, calling those of us capable of checking the facts for ourselves, “conspiracy theorists”.
The anger dominating the media today, with the publication of the Sue Gray Report, should, in fact, be directed at themselves – media, parliamentarians, Church “leaders”, and the public. But for the majority compliance, the Government(s) could not have pulled off this disgraceful, devastating social and medical experiment.
Your thoughts.
http://www.globalcovidsummit.org
All the scientist’s at this summit clearly state that every bit of idiotic drivel emmenating from Nicola and Boris’s mouths was just that, drivel.
We are living in very dark and sinister times, where our leaders lies and organised propaganda is reminiscent of the thugs in the Chinese Communist Party.
graeme,
I took a quick look at your link – very interesting.
As for “we are living in very dark and sinister times”… got it in one!
When “Partygate” is front page news today as it was months ago, we know we’re dealing with the “dark and sinister”.
That’s it – all the wasted energy over “Partygate” while they ignore the elephant in the room, the elephant in the room being the fact that the virus was not deadly and the rules and lockdown no necessary at all… Bah humbug!
Josephine,
Spot on – that elephant in the room is getting bigger by the nano-second, and yet still the majority, it seems, don’t even see it!
Or, are more people actually seeing it now, and it’s just now being reported?
What a pathetic, contemptible sight in that picture: all the actors dutifully wearing their masks on camera – except for Bojo the Unkempt – just waiting for the camera to shut off. I suppose they don’t mind adding brain damage to ethics and morality damage…..
I’d say Partygate is just another distraction, this one designed to make people think they have awakened to the reality of political corruption, when in fact they are being put into an even deeper hypnosis.
Speaking of hypnosis and the manipulation of reality, here’s the latest Orwellian prank from your NHS, regarding the “monkeypox” (aka “monkeybusiness”) virus:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/05/25/the-nhs-just-edited-their-monkeypox-pageto-make-it-scarier/
RCA Victor,
Yes, incredibly, there are MPs who don’t want to give up their face masks. It’s beyond the beyond belief…
Your second paragraph is another “light’s on” moment – as your linked article on our National Health Service / Covid Health Service / Monkeypox Health Service makes clear. Although someone is sure to come on and ask me if it’s really possible to “make a light, clear”?! 😀
Editor,
As to whether it’s possible to “make a light,” I have this from an unimpeachable source:
“And God said: Be light made. And light was made.”
RCA Victor,
But – as the best lawyers keep saying – that wasn’t my question!
Q – is it possible to make “a” light clear?
And to beat you to it…
A – With God, all things are possible 😀
Am with all on here that the 3 Weeks to Flatten the Curve was a bit over the score. But 3 Years to Flatten the Curve whilst waiting for Monkey Pox to come along was and is certainly to much. But the Masks cannot be done away with just yet . As that Biologicist Doctor Scientist and the WHO owner Billy Gates says ” Wearing a Mask should be no different than wearing underpants ” I can understand it with Billy but am a bit suspicious of a Billionaire who doesn’t have a change of Clothes.
In all seriousness though those of us who actually done a we bit thinking of this, quickly knew it was all B.S.
What really sealed the garbage for me was not Nippy or the Rotten BBC but Bergoglio. Once I knew He was a Propaganda Tool for these Injection’s there was noway I was taking them.
Now of course the Big Pharma will be making more $100Billions from making the Monkey 🐒 Pox Vaccines.
Would you Bet against that one of the first to promote it would be the Leader of The New Babylon I wouldn’t . Of course once made a Monkey of Stupid them . Twice made a Monkey 🐒 of Stupid us. Surely also Nippy can’t drive us Nuts again.
Here’s today’s Prime Minister’s Question Time – at least about the first 15 minutes of it. It says that the PM goes nuts – I’m not sure that’s an accurate description.