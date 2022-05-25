Partygate: Proof of Anything-But-Deadly Virus, So Why the Ongoing Fuss… Sue Gray – Who Cares?

From the Metro…

Boris Johnson has said he takes ‘full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch’ following the publication of Sue Gray’s bombshell report into the Downing Street party scandal.

The prime minister also said he’s been ‘humbled and learned a lesson’ from the inquiry.

The bombshell document blamed ‘senior leadership’ for a culture of regular rule breaking in No 10 over a 20 month period, when the nation was under strict Covid laws. Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

Very few commentators – almost exclusively only some of the GB News presenters – have noted that the real message of “Partygate” is that those who locked us down and kept us under severe restrictions/removal of our personal freedoms for the past two years knew perfectly well that there was no need to do so – that there was no deadly virus on the loose. Why is this not being recognised and discussed in the mainstream media – and in Parliament?

Is it not irrational to be angry at people who broke the rules on the grounds that they made up the rules, rather than express anger that we were told lies about this anything-but-deadly virus? The facts were out there, in the public domain, but the majority preferred to listen to the brainwashing sessions day in and day out, and simply opt to believe the propaganda.

Don’t we need to admit that publicly now, admit that the majority, now so infuriated about “Partygate”, were irrational in uncritically accepting those ridiculous rules in the first place?

The compliant media has to admit the truth, albeit belatedly, that most people quite readily lived under the Covid dictatorship for the best part of two years, calling those of us capable of checking the facts for ourselves, “conspiracy theorists”.

The anger dominating the media today, with the publication of the Sue Gray Report, should, in fact, be directed at themselves – media, parliamentarians, Church “leaders”, and the public. But for the majority compliance, the Government(s) could not have pulled off this disgraceful, devastating social and medical experiment.

Your thoughts.

