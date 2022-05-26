Online Safety Bill Aka Censorship in the UKSR

From The Daily Sceptic…

There has been much discussion about the censorship implications of the Government’s Online Safety Bill. But Government censorship of the internet is already happening now, under existing legislation.

Since late April, the website of RT (Russia Today) has been blocked, as well as RT accounts on social media. Regardless of your views on RT, Ukraine or Russia, the way this censorship has been applied should disturb us all.

On April 27th the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 9) Regulations 2022 were issued by the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss. They came into effect on April 29th. The power to make these Regulations was granted by the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018.

These new regulations place a requirement on Internet Service Providers to “take reasonable steps to prevent a user of the service in the United Kingdom from accessing, by means of that service, an internet service provided by a designated person”. In other words, they force our ISP’s to block websites run by designated persons.

They also place a requirement on social media companies to “take reasonable steps to prevent content that is generated directly on the service, or uploaded to or shared on the service, by a designated person being encountered by a user of the service in the United Kingdom”. In other words, they force social media companies to block the accounts of designated persons.

And who is a “designated person”? It is simply somebody designated by the Secretary of State as being on the Russia sanctions list.

Just consider that for a moment. The Secretary of State can add somebody to a list, and then internet companies have a legal duty to block that person’s websites and social media accounts. Worse, the power to do that was itself conferred not directly by an Act of Parliament, but by a sanctions regulation issued by the Secretary of State.

Such regulations can be made for a disturbingly wide range of reasons under that Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Those reasons include: “the interests of national security”, furthering the “foreign policy objectives of the Government”, promoting “compliance with international humanitarian law”, promoting “respect for democracy, the rule of law and good governance” and “for the purposes of compliance with a UN obligation”.

I wonder what other regulations in the future will be considered necessary for “national security” or “compliance with a UN obligation”?

Adam Collyer is a retired IT Project Manager.

Stop Press: The University of West London has drawn criticism for rejecting a student on the discriminatory basis she is Russian. Read Michael Curzon’s report in the Express.

By Adam Collyer  /  25 May 2022 • 11.23  – Source – The Daily Sceptic 

Editor writes…

People in China have only limited access to the internet, so, yet again, we follow the Chinese Communist model of governance.  Interestingly, I remember a blogger here telling us that when he visits China on business, Catholic Truth is one of the few blogs which he is able to access, so maybe we’ll survive the Online Safety Bill, who knows.  With the Church hierarchy pre-occupied with other aspects of politics (wars, refugees etc) there’s not much resistance to the creeping Communism taking root in the UK.  Your thoughts…

Comments (3)

  • Lily Reply

    I was amazed that RT has been removed, so I checked and it doesn’t come up at all on a search. That is shocking. I did find The Moscow Times https://www.themoscowtimes.com/news – which claims to be independent.

    The idea that you can promote “respect for democracy” by censoring what we can read and write, is a joke.

    I think this is a very serious step. It’s very devious to call a censorship bill a “Safety” bill. If I’ve learnt nothing else after the past two years, it’s that I must never trust a politician again, and I don’t plan to.

    May 26, 2022 at 10:15 am
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    I don’t know if I was lucky and downloaded the R.T. app before this Communist Set up. As I said on another Topic the Difference between R.T. and The Rotten to The Core BBC is night and day .
    Now again am not saying that I Believe all on R.T but I certainly believe NOTHING on the BBC. Also for those who Blindly read our Terrible Newspapers I remember arguing about content with a Guy who said
    ” I read it in The Daily Record it must be true ” Enough said .

    Of course now we have Billy Gates going after Elon Musk as Gates says that Twitter puts out and has put out Misinformation about Covid Vaccines.
    What Gates should have said if He were Honest ( Which we know He isn’t) is that ” Twitter is going to put out Misinformation about MY Vaccines. “

    May 26, 2022 at 1:06 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    I’ve been following some of the stuff about the Online Safety Bill and it looks like it’ll sail through Parliament.

    I wonder whatever happened to Sir Desmond Swayne, to make him go silent – unless I’ve missed something he hasn’t said diddy-squat about this censorship bill.

    Yet again, the majority will meekly accept it.

    May 26, 2022 at 1:43 pm

