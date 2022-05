Editor writes…

It is worth reflecting on the above short video discussion in the context of this assessment of the pontificate of Pope Francis I, asking… do we really want the next conclave to elect a Francis II ? And is it fair – or even possible – to blame the laity for the current religious decline? Your thoughts.

Note: you may have to click the “Translate” button to read the above linked article.

