Cardinal Sodano Dead – Jesus Mercy, Mary Help!

Editor writes…
A reader emailed this news: The enemy of Fatima, and all-round nasty piece of work has died…
From Gloria TV…
Cardinal Angelo Sodano, 94, has died in Rome (May 27). The elderly cardinal, born in November 1927 in Isola d’Asti, northern Italy, had been in poor health from various ailments and had suffered a recent Covid19 infection.
He was appointed as Vatican secretary of state by John Paul II in 1991. Benedict XVI accepted his resignation in 2006.
A highly skilled diplomat and mediator, he brought the papal diplomacy to an unsound importance. One of the key figures of John Paul II’s pontificate, he accompanied him on 54 international trips.
Sodano faced criticism for his handling of high-profile sex abuse cases. He got infamous for twice hindering then-Cardinal Ratzinger to punish the founder of the Legion of Christ, Marcial Maciel, for homosexual crimes. Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn accused Sodano of covering up the investigation against Vienna Cardinal Hans Hermann Groër who was never put on trial although a dozen Austrian (mostly former) priests witnessed against him. Click here to read at source…
Editor concludes…
I really have nothing much to add, beyond quoting, with agreement, one commentator at Gloria TV… RIP Jesus, Mercy on [his] soul. Warning to all other Clerics [who are] enemies of Holy Mother Church, life is short, repent.
But will the current crop of clergy enemies of the Faith – WILL they repent? Will they reflect on the undeniable fact that they, too, will die one day – perhaps soon? There are a lot of unfaithful clergy around in Scotland. What are the chances that they will amend their double-living on hearing of the death of this 94 year old prelate? Any chance?
Your thoughts.
May God have mercy on his soul. By now, he has seen the Face of Almighty God and learned his fate. Perhaps he was repentant at the end. But for Cardinal Sodano, the words of Fr. Altman are relevant from a recent (April) interview with John-Henry Westen. They were speaking of Francis, and of deathbed conversions. Fr. Altman reminded John-Henry that such conversions are rare, but that even with genuine repentance, one is still not off the hook, so to speak, for “reparation, because [the penitent’s actions] have led other souls to choose eternal damnation.” We have to repent of our sins, but what if we don’t have time left here to make reparation?
I raise this issue because of the absolutely horrible and immoral public actions of Cardinal Sodano during his earthly life. In the most recent issue of Christian Order (May 2022), Maike Hickson has an excellent article, “The Smoke of Satan,” in which she reminds us of the efforts to bury the Third Secret of Fatima. Cardinals Sodano and Bertone were “key actors,” who published what we all now know, thanks to the brave Fr. (Ingo) Dollinger, was a blatant lie. Cardinal Ratzinger had told Fr. Dollinger before the 2000 public whitewash of the Third Secret by Sodano, that it had contained two important warnings about a “bad Council” and a “bad liturgy”. No wonder the Vatican didn’t release it when Our Lady wanted it made public in 1960. Let us also not forget that Sodano and Bertone were specifically named by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, as Mrs. Hickson reminds us, “of having promoted the homosexual network within the Church.”
Perhaps Cardinal Sodano had a deathbed conversion. But what about the reparation he owed for all of the wounds he inflicted on the Mystical Body of Christ? What about all of the souls he led astray? We pray that God will have mercy his soul, and on the countless souls that he led to “eternal damnation.” Requiescant in pace.
Marinaio,
You’ve made me think again about something I used to wonder about, but it’s gone out of my head, until now. Even if someone like Sodano has a textbook death bed conversion, what is his condition before God if there are souls in Hell because he led them astray? What do you think? I know we all have free will and so those who followed his false teachings should have known better, but still – it’s a wonder to think he could be saved but his blind followers are lost.
Marinaio,
I’m reminded of something I read a while back which surprised me and according to which, whether or not the Cardinal will have seen the face of God very much depends on his final destination. If he is having to be purged, then – according to the spiritual writer to whom I refer but can’t identify (!) – it is the vision of God, the loving look of Christ at his personal judgment, which makes that Purgatory bearable. However, if he is not saved, then he only hears the voice of God from (as if) behind a curtain. How terrifying is that?
I should have noted the source, but I didn’t so I searched just now, can’t find it, but found, instead, several Protestant sources which quote St Thomas Aquinas on the subject, would you believe. I copied this site…
https://blog.adw.org/2021/10/seven-teachings-on-hell-from-st-thomas-aquinas-2/#:~:text=No%2C%20not%20directly.%20St.%20Thomas%20teaches%2C%20The%20appetite,effects%2C%20as%20by%20us%20and%20by%20the%20damned.
Tell you what – this is one area where I have no desire to find out if St Thomas Aquinas is right or wrong 😀
We can always hope that the legion of clerical apostates, upon being informed of this death, will be reminded of the scene in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, where Scrooge is faced with his own tombstone and radically changes course immediately thereafter.
But to be more realistic about it, I doubt there will be any conversions until the “Vision of the Third Secret” takes place, with the city in ruins, the procession to the Cross, and martyrdom.
RCA Victor
That’s what I always think – it’s not until we know the full third secret that pennies will drop. That’s when we will see a big awakening – I think then, after that, or maybe right before/at the same time, we will see the Consecration of Russia, then that period of peace in the world.
Until all of that – we’re stuck with the present chaos.
Editor, Josephine, RCA Victor
I am very much with you on this one.
Michael 🙏
Michael,
That’s the way to keep moving up the pay-scale 😀
You’re going to get this all the time now – this Pope dead, this Cardinal dead, this Bishop dead, especially because their days would have been shortened through covid vaccination. Maybe, providentially, the Augean stables are being cleared, in preparation for the restoration of the Church that Our Lady of Good Success promised at Quito. Certainly, Cardinal Sodano was highly instrumental in delivering the Vatican 2000 ‘The Message of Fatima’ fiasco and he did his best to debunk Fatima. Our Lady of Fatima – in spite of what he did to your message – pray for him.