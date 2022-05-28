Cardinal Sodano Dead – Jesus Mercy, Mary Help!

Editor writes…

A reader emailed this news: The enemy of Fatima, and all-round nasty piece of work has died…

From Gloria TV…

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, 94, has died in Rome (May 27). The elderly cardinal, born in November 1927 in Isola d’Asti, northern Italy, had been in poor health from various ailments and had suffered a recent Covid19 infection.

He was appointed as Vatican secretary of state by John Paul II in 1991. Benedict XVI accepted his resignation in 2006.

A highly skilled diplomat and mediator, he brought the papal diplomacy to an unsound importance. One of the key figures of John Paul II’s pontificate, he accompanied him on 54 international trips.

Sodano faced criticism for his handling of high-profile sex abuse cases. He got infamous for twice hindering then-Cardinal Ratzinger to punish the founder of the Legion of Christ, Marcial Maciel, for homosexual crimes. Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn accused Sodano of covering up the investigation against Vienna Cardinal Hans Hermann Groër who was never put on trial although a dozen Austrian (mostly former) priests witnessed against him. Click here to read at source…

Editor concludes…

I really have nothing much to add, beyond quoting, with agreement, one commentator at Gloria TV… RIP Jesus, Mercy on [his] soul. Warning to all other Clerics [who are] enemies of Holy Mother Church, life is short, repent.

But will the current crop of clergy enemies of the Faith – WILL they repent? Will they reflect on the undeniable fact that they, too, will die one day – perhaps soon? There are a lot of unfaithful clergy around in Scotland. What are the chances that they will amend their double-living on hearing of the death of this 94 year old prelate? Any chance?

Your thoughts.

