Priests & Tattoos: Is This Disgusting/Scandalous? Or, Are “With-It” Clergy Just What We Need?

Editor writes…

I’m not impressed with a single one of Fr Mike Schmitz’s arguments for having his body tattooed. Theology for the Thick, it seems to me.

So, I give up – if you can explain it, please share your thoughts in the comments below, because, frankly, this sort of “body modification” disgusts me. Instead of raising us up to the supernatural, priests – generally speaking – seem determined to pull us down, ever deeper into the filth and muck of worldliness. The more worldly, the better, seems to be the “theology”.

Over the years, I’ve discouraged umpteen young people from going for a tattoo, telling them about a young man I met in Aberdeen some years ago, married with children, who said he bitterly regretted his tattoos. He told me how they had prevented him from getting jobs and moving to better things in his life. All we need down is clergy showing such bad example – and then taking to YouTube to boast about it! God help us all.

I’m shadow-banned on YouTube or I’d be leaving a comment, with the link to this thread, so if any of you can do that for me – much gratitude.

