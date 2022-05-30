Priests & Tattoos: Is This Disgusting/Scandalous? Or, Are “With-It” Clergy Just What We Need?editor
Editor writes…
I’m not impressed with a single one of Fr Mike Schmitz’s arguments for having his body tattooed. Theology for the Thick, it seems to me.
So, I give up – if you can explain it, please share your thoughts in the comments below, because, frankly, this sort of “body modification” disgusts me. Instead of raising us up to the supernatural, priests – generally speaking – seem determined to pull us down, ever deeper into the filth and muck of worldliness. The more worldly, the better, seems to be the “theology”.
Over the years, I’ve discouraged umpteen young people from going for a tattoo, telling them about a young man I met in Aberdeen some years ago, married with children, who said he bitterly regretted his tattoos. He told me how they had prevented him from getting jobs and moving to better things in his life. All we need down is clergy showing such bad example – and then taking to YouTube to boast about it! God help us all.
I’m shadow-banned on YouTube or I’d be leaving a comment, with the link to this thread, so if any of you can do that for me – much gratitude.
Dear Editor
I’m in complete accord with you regarding this and the priests rationale which is vacuous nonsense. If he’s under the impression that this gives him a certain ‘ street cred’ then we really are in a sorry state of affairs.
The priesthood is certainly undergoing an all time low in these dark times. So much for this priest being aware that he is by virtue of his ordination- ln persona Christi. Where is the dignity in all of this and even more concerning where does it end.
God help us indeed.
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Michael,
Not only does he seem to forget about being “in persona Christi”, but he doesn’t seem to understand about the indelible marks of the sacraments being left on the soul – not the body! He says they “leave an indelible mark on us” – on “us” – not “on our soul”! I’m astounded at this priest.
Josephine,
I agree. He does seem to forget about being “in persona Christi”. What exactly does he understand about being a priest and the indelible marks of the sacraments being left on the soul? Not much by the sounds of it.
There is a biblical injunction against tattooing – it was Fr Gruner who first brought it to my attention. Leviticus 19:28 (Douay-Rheims Version): “You shall not make any cuttings in your flesh, for the dead, neither shall you make in yourselves any figures or marks: I am the Lord.” More recently translated as “You shall not make any gashes in your flesh for the dead or tattoo any marks upon you: I am the LORD.” (New Revised Standard Version). There was a recent scandal about Bishop Barron who seems to surround himself with tattooed male bodybuilders for whatever reason. https://cleanthechurch.com/bishop-robert-barrons-disturbing-musclemen-fetish-is-a-scandal-by-itself There was a more recent article that he had to fire one of them for alleged sexual misconduct https://chrisdamian.substack.com/p/sexual-misconduct-and-employee-intimidation?s=r It’s all just the cult of the body and narcissism, and tattoos are a sign of that.
Sorry – I hadn’t watched the video before I shared the information from Leviticus. I note that Fr Schmitz was already aware of that information. I could only watch about 30 seconds of the video, because I think there is something VERY wrong with this priest. He’s gabbling like a lunatic, is EXTREMELY theatrical, and if I saw a non-clerically dressed person in the street behaving like this, I’d think he was high on drugs. Perhaps tattoos are the least of his problems.
Oh for goodness sake! He is just ridiculous. I loathe tattoos and so many people regret having them, this priest really should find something more worthwhile and priestly to talk about. Though on reflection, a period of silence might be better for him.
“a period of silence might be better for him”
Hear, hear!
I personally cannot stand Tattoos especially on Women, but then again Who Am I To Judge .In all seriousness though why people get them is beyond me, but the ones doing the Tattooing must be making a fortune. The ED sums it up especially when their older they who have Tattoos want them off . BTW its the same ones doing the Tattooing who do the removal of them .I remember roughly 15 Years ago a Man having Tattoos removed from his arm the cost was £600 and the Tattoos weren’t really all that big. As far as this Priest is concerned as long as its not a Tattoo of Bergoglio and Pachamama I actually think we should be grateful. What an example he’s showing off Eh. I can just see some argument in a Catholic home with the young saying to their parents ” Father Mike got a Tattoo so can I have one ” I also can remember at least going back 20 Years a Guy who was Tattooed all over except for his back. He said that He was saving up for a full Japanese back Tattoo which was going to cost Him £7000 . BTW don’t ask me what’s the difference between a tattoo here and a Japanese one. I suppose it must be a few £Thousand.
Also WF comments about Bishop Barron another so called Clergy Superstar wanting to hang out with Tattooed Body Builders looks as if its the way of The Future . It certainly gives out bad examples in the extreme, and it’s certainly not the way any Catholic Clergyman should conduct Himself.
Well, I came in to post this shocking news about a poor Polish priest facing prison time for exposing homosexual predation in the Church – and I was planning to say more or less what Elizabeth has said: could “Father Mike” not find something useful to do, like contribute to exposing the “filth” in the Church (to quote Pope Benedict).
Truly, the priesthood is in a dire state. Really dire.
Pray for the Polish priest.
I’ll try and find the link, but I thought Fr Oko (the Polish priest mentioned above) had come to a sort of compromise with the authorities and was no longer in danger of prison. I’ll see if I can find it again.
WF,
The Lifesite report is dated 19 May and Complicit Clergy report linking to it is 21 May, so looks like Complicit Clergy missed the Gloria TV report of 21 May! What a mix-up!
Editor
I don’t blame anyone for getting mixed up with the issues going on in this ‘Barnum and Bailey’ church. Scandals develop by the minute. Who’s got the time?
I agree, scandals develop by the minute, for sure.
Fr Mike in the video above starts off his nonsense by saying his previous video on tattoos had so many views…
How sad that he is playing that stupid game, he omits to tell us how being tattooed can save souls.
What tosh! He doesn’t want to take Jesus off – how ridiculous is that? It’s mushy sentimentalism. If he really understood the spiritual life that priest would know that he just needs to offer up everything every minute of every day not to “take Jesus off” – it’s so sad to see a young priest like him being so influenced by worldliness, instead of being the influencer for God.
How sad is this – that priest, so excited near the end because this tattoo means he can speak to people about Jesus, perfect strangers. For one thing, I thought that was one of the advantages of the collar, but also, most people wouldn’t have a clue what that tattoo meant. There he was explaining it to his largely Catholic YouTube audience!
It’s really pathetic to see a priest (50, I think he said he was) behaving like a silly teenager.
I couldn’t take more than a minute of watching this …. priest….(??) and his breathless Valley Girl delivery. What’s a Valley Girl delivery, you UK inhabitants ask?
Aside from that, this is total narcissism. While you’re at it, Father, why not wear a black leather jacket instead of a cassock?
Is this the same priest as the “motorcycle priest” we came across last year?
RCA Victor,
I don’t think we had a motorcycle priest – that was a young convert, who gave his talks while motorcycling, if I remember correctly, but if I don’t ssssh! Don’t want folk to know I can’t remember my own posts/topics!