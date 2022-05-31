Happy Feast of the Queenship of Our Lady!

Editor writes…

I was delighted to read the following comment over at the YouTube channel – because, I, too, attended the Convent of Mercy secondary school in Garnethill…

We sang this Hymn every day in May at Garnethill Convent (Glasgow) and wore blue ribbons with a Medal of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Beautiful Hymn and lovely memories.

Usual Feast day invitation to discuss relevant issues (e.g. why are the May hymns dying out – this year, although I heard a couple of hymns to Our Lady, I didn’t hear even ONE of the lovely May hymns; I wonder why they are not more popular…) and feel free to post, also, your own favourite hymns to Our Lady (especially May hymns, since this is the final day of the month of Mary) and special prayers and stories of graces/miracles. And of course, jokes of the good clean fun variety. Enjoy!

Happy Feast everyone!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



