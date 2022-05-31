Happy Feast of the Queenship of Our Lady!

31May

Happy Feast of the Queenship of Our Lady!

The Catholic Church, Angels, Scotland, Papacy, Pope Francis, Fatima, Bible, Miracles, Lourdes, England, Vatican, Wales, Bishops, Apparitions, Purity, Hierarchy, Devotions, Supernatural, Tradition, United Kingdom , , , , 0 Comments

Editor writes… 

I was delighted to read the following comment over at the YouTube channel – because, I, too, attended the Convent of Mercy secondary school in Garnethill…

We sang this Hymn every day in May at Garnethill Convent (Glasgow) and wore blue ribbons with a Medal of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Beautiful Hymn and lovely memories.

Usual Feast day invitation to discuss relevant issues (e.g. why are the May hymns dying out – this year, although I heard a couple of hymns to Our Lady, I didn’t hear even ONE of the lovely May hymns; I wonder why they are not more popular…) and feel free to post, also, your own favourite hymns to Our Lady (especially May hymns, since this is the final day of the month of Mary) and special prayers and stories of graces/miracles.  And of course, jokes of the good clean fun variety.  Enjoy!

Happy Feast everyone!

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

26Oct

Honduras Exodus: Christian Charity Or Firm Political Solution Required?

From Zenit... The Bishops of Honduras are concerned about the serious migration... read more

08Nov

Scots Bishop, John Keenan of Paisley, Publicly Supports Medjugorje Hoax…

The Editor writes...  The stated judgment of the local, investigating Bishop, the... read more

08Apr

Is Francis’ Sympathetic Fascination with Judas MORE than a Cause of Concern?

https://youtu.be/6NxGPsArBoY From the Lifesitenews YouTube Platform... According to the Vatican’s own newspaper L’Osservatore... read more

20Aug

Andrea Grillo: The (Lack of) Brains Behind…Who Inspired, If Not Wrote…Traditionis Custodes

Andrea Grillo (born 1961) is a professor of Sacramental Theology and... read more

20Apr

23rd April: Feast of St George

Prayer to St. George St. George, Heroic Catholic soldier and defender of your... read more

25May

26 May: Feast of Corpus Christi

PANIS ANGELICUS (Lyric) Cesar Franck Panis angelicus Fit panis hominum; Dat... read more

20Nov

Honouring The Infant of Prague…

Comment: From time to time, we enjoy a devotional thread, but customarily... read more

17Mar

Happy St Patrick’s Day 2021 – Please Pray for Formerly Catholic Ireland Today…

For those of you who may think that I was baptised... read more

22Jul

SSPX: Lifeboat in Danger of Sinking?

SSPX PRESS RELEASE: Election of the Superior General Father Davide Pagliarani, 47, center,... read more

31Oct

The Church… A Lawless Society?

Note:  we removed the video which had been here originally, due... read more

%d bloggers like this: