02Jun

June: Month of the Sacred Heart – And Pride in Sin… Why The Ongoing Silence From Church?

From Mail Online…

Pride parades pose little risk of spreading monkeypox because most transmission is linked to ‘enclosed spaces’ such as nightclubs, a World Health Organization adviser has hinted.

Andy Seale, from the agency’s department for HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections, said in a briefing yesterday there was no ‘enhanced risk’ of transmission at the annual celebrations.

Many cases have been traced back to gatherings in indoor spaces, he said, where the virus transmits through physical touch.  Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

As the “gay pride” marches held annually in June have switched to being simply “pride” marches (the focus now being on pushing transgenderism, apparently), we have to marvel at the ongoing silence from Church leaders.  Here we have annual parades openly celebrating grave sin, and  yet churchmen, from the top down, either remain silent or join in the celebrations!  The same goes for politicians, as we can see in the above photo where Scotland’s First Minister is proudly standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the marchers.

Traditionally, Catholics have celebrated June as the Month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, so we might redouble our prayer and penance today, to make reparation for the affront to Our Lord of this flaunting of sin, and the complicit silence of those who should be speaking out loudest in protest – Pope Francis, bishops and priests who are failing to publicly uphold the moral law. They must know that “celebration” of “Pride Month” is as likely to be marked in Catholic schools as in non-denominational schools, yet still they remain silent. Why are they refusing to speak out to reprimand a society that has gone seriously astray?

Why, for example, has the Pope just promoted a pro-LGBTQ+ (anti-Latin Mass) Cardinal to the Congregation for Divine Worship, of all Vatican Congregations? Why are the Scottish Bishops not reminding Nicola Sturgeon that any power she has over us, comes from God and that she is abusing that trust by promoting sin?

Have they forgotten Our Lord’s warning, that if anyone denies Him in the presence of men, He will deny them in the presence of His Father in Heaven?  (Matthew 10:33).

O, Sacred Heart of Jesus, we place all our trust in Thee.
Sweet Heart of Jesus, we implore, O make us love Thee, more and more… 

 

 

Comments (8)

  • westminsterfly Reply

    The priests and prelates who should be speaking out won’t do that, because they are largely compromised themselves, live double lives, and are always aware that if they speak out, they are open to blackmail, or being ‘outed’. Also not a few clergy will probably be giving these parades their blessing, if not actually attending them. It reminds me of what Our Lady said at Quito: “This apparent triumph of Satan will bring enormous suffering to the good Pastors of the Church, IN THIS SUPREME MOMENT OF NEED OF THE CHURCH, THE ONE WHO SHOULD SPEAK WILL FALL SILENT.”

    June 2, 2022 at 9:53 am
    • Michael 🙏 Reply

      Westminsterfly

      I completely agree with you on this one.

      The silence is deafening, the evil one has infiltrated the Holy Church from top to bottom and the corruption of a great many of the clergy is evident to those with eyes to see etc.

      I can take great comfort that the outcome will be one of victory for Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother.

      Till then in the words of St Pio we pray, hope and don’t worry

      Every blessing

      Michael 🙏

      June 2, 2022 at 10:33 am
    • Bernie Reply

      Westminsterfly,

      That’s one prophecy that we can see has come true, for sure.

      June 2, 2022 at 1:53 pm
  • Michaela Reply

    It’s obvious that there is a massive crisis in the priesthood and it has resulted in this sort of scandalous silence. The clergy are quick to speak out about climate nonsense but keep silence on the moral evil which is destroying our society.

    There is always the exception of course, if you remember the Glasgow priest who was hounded for advertising a prayer event to pray during “Pride” week or whatever it was called at the time. He’d been a university chaplain and was forced out of that. I never did hear who got that position after him – the uni made it plain they wanted a “woke” chaplain. Catholic and woke are opposites so I’m not sure how that’s working out for them, LOL!

    June 2, 2022 at 1:09 pm
    • Bernie Reply

      Michaela,

      I Googled and found this report about that Glasgow priest.
      https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/38916/university-removes-priest-who-hosted-rosary-of-reparation-for-gay-pride-parade

      The statement from the archdiocese was very weak. They were working with the university to arrange chaplaincy provision for the students – presumably a fully believing priest would not be appointed. Glasgow has been off the rails for years now, so nobody should be surprised about this.

      June 2, 2022 at 1:52 pm
      • Lily

        I’ve just visited the website of the University of Caledonia, where Fr Morris used to be the chaplain and I searched for “Catholic chaplain” – 0 results. So it looks like the archdiocese hasn’t appointed anyone to replace him which is good news. Better than a dissenter.

        June 2, 2022 at 2:41 pm
  • Lily Reply

    It’s interesting that they’ve dropped the “gay” from “gay pride” and just say “pride” now – I hadn’t realised the significance of that but it’s now obvious – they are focussing on getting transgenderism accepted as normal in society now. Well, good luck with that one, I think most people know there are only two genders, male and female.

    June 2, 2022 at 2:44 pm
  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    After The Horrible Cupich is now Promoted by Bergoglio as His Left Hand Man with the Awful Arthur Roche as His Right Hand Man
    ( 3 Men BTW of whom I wouldn’t want to be in their Company for the obvious reason ) it wont be long until Homosexuality and The Sixth Commandment will be redundant. Thanks to sites as LSN the Remnant and C. Militant it at least let’s us know what these Mens real aim is .And it’s time surely for even N.O. Catholics with even a Smidgen of the Catholic Faith to realize these Men are not nor probably ever have been Catholics.

    As for these Satanic Pride things as I said on a previous post the same Government who locked us down for over 2 Years for a Fake Pandemic .
    Won’t even say to the Reprobates not to have their Homosexual Orgies,yet it’s been proven 100% that this New Lockdown Disease ,Monkey Pox has been spread by Homosexual Orgies.
    As for Catholic Bishops saying anything about The LGBTQ2IWXWZ after the Last debacle with that Fr Morton I think we can forget it. BTW the I in the ALPHABET mob was added yesterday by Joe Biden it stands for Intersex. Looks like we’ll soon be going into the Chinese Alphabet for more letters.

    Also as it’s been Said it’s just Pride . Homosexuality is Evil enough but Transgenderism is a new level.
    Av lived a life and the talking is Over.
    Any Tranny’s come near my Grandchildren get their Operations FREE.

    June 2, 2022 at 4:05 pm

