June: Month of the Sacred Heart – And Pride in Sin… Why The Ongoing Silence From Church?

From Mail Online…

Pride parades pose little risk of spreading monkeypox because most transmission is linked to ‘enclosed spaces’ such as nightclubs, a World Health Organization adviser has hinted.

Andy Seale, from the agency’s department for HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections, said in a briefing yesterday there was no ‘enhanced risk’ of transmission at the annual celebrations.

Many cases have been traced back to gatherings in indoor spaces, he said, where the virus transmits through physical touch. Click here to read more…

Editor writes…

As the “gay pride” marches held annually in June have switched to being simply “pride” marches (the focus now being on pushing transgenderism, apparently), we have to marvel at the ongoing silence from Church leaders. Here we have annual parades openly celebrating grave sin, and yet churchmen, from the top down, either remain silent or join in the celebrations! The same goes for politicians, as we can see in the above photo where Scotland’s First Minister is proudly standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the marchers.

Traditionally, Catholics have celebrated June as the Month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, so we might redouble our prayer and penance today, to make reparation for the affront to Our Lord of this flaunting of sin, and the complicit silence of those who should be speaking out loudest in protest – Pope Francis, bishops and priests who are failing to publicly uphold the moral law. They must know that “celebration” of “Pride Month” is as likely to be marked in Catholic schools as in non-denominational schools, yet still they remain silent. Why are they refusing to speak out to reprimand a society that has gone seriously astray?

Why, for example, has the Pope just promoted a pro-LGBTQ+ (anti-Latin Mass) Cardinal to the Congregation for Divine Worship, of all Vatican Congregations? Why are the Scottish Bishops not reminding Nicola Sturgeon that any power she has over us, comes from God and that she is abusing that trust by promoting sin?

Have they forgotten Our Lord’s warning, that if anyone denies Him in the presence of men, He will deny them in the presence of His Father in Heaven? (Matthew 10:33).

O, Sacred Heart of Jesus, we place all our trust in Thee.

Sweet Heart of Jesus, we implore, O make us love Thee, more and more…

