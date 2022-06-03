Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Highlights Family Rifts

From International – The News

Prince William and Prince Harry relationship healing might have to wait for a bit longer.

Page Six reports that the estranged brothers do not intend to mend their rift amid the momentous occasion of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thus, William and Kate’s three kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis will not be able to bond with cousins, Archie, 3, and Lilibet

Meanwhile, royal admirers will see the Cambridges and the Sussexes unite on official grounds during today’s Thanksgiving Service for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.

This will be the first joint appearance after Meghan and Harry’s attendance at the Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020.  Source

Editor writes…

Firstly, we wish Queen Elizabeth every happiness on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, with our promise of prayers for her apparently failing health. Our Lady of Lourdes, Queen of Heaven and Earth, Health of the Sick, pray for her… 

The media is breathlessly focussing on the estrangement of the two princes, William and Harry, as they report on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.  Reports that the brothers do not intend to take the opportunity of the Jubilee to mend their rift might seem surprising, but – more likely than not – they know that it will take a lot more than a chat over a coffee (or whatever) to restore their friendship.

Still, the Royal Family is meant to be the model of a Christian family in the UK.  Is this an occasion when the siblings should apply Christ’s exhortation to forgive, not just seven times, but seventy-seven times – that is, without counting?  Share your  thoughts – and experiences, if possible – on this thorny subject.

    Queen Elizabeth, celebrating on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee 

  • Laura Reply

    These family rifts can last for years. Sometimes they’re over something and nothing, too, but it just takes one person to be unforgiving and there’s nothing can be done about it. I’ve seen it in my own family, sad to say. It’s terrible when it happens.

    I feel no sympathy though for anyone who keeps a rift going and that goes, especially for the two princes. They were born with a silver spoon in their mouths, wanted for nothing and yet they can’t bring themselves to put an end to their disagreement, keeping it going like a pair of spoilt brats, knowing they are in a blaze of publicity all the time. Seeing them seated way apart in St Paul’s cathedral just underlines the godlessness in this country from the top (Royal Family) down.

    The occasion of the Platinum Jubilee is maybe a good pinpoint to offer a prayer for them all.

    June 3, 2022 at 11:10 pm

