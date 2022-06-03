Scottish Nationalists: Kilts Are Racist!

From the Scottish Daily Express… SNP want to ban the kilt in Scottish schools in woke anti-racism crackdown

EXCLUSIVE: Scottish Government documents also say early years children need to ‘understand structural racism’ and should not be comforted if they cry ‘white tears’ after being told they are racist by their teacher…

Children should be stopped from wearing or even looking at kilts in schools as part of the SNP Government‘s “absurd” new anti-racism curriculum.

Nats ministers are pledging to raise Scots youngsters as “global citizens” in a drive to root out discrimination from the earliest ages.

But there are fears pupils as young as four could have lessons about white privilege foisted upon them.

Scottish Government documents state that primary school children should be encouraged to dress up in clothes worn in other cultures – but, bizarrely, that teachers should be “avoiding showing Scots in kilts”.

Other guidance tells staff they should ignore white children who cry when accused of racism. Click here to read more of this SNP/”Woke” nonsense…

Editor writes…

Did you ever read/hear anything so utterly stupid? And we are paying these clowns to run the country! Gimme a break!

This is yet another missed opportunity, when the Scottish clergy could be pointing out, loud and clear, that if pupils in schools are taught elementary Christian charity (the Golden Rule: treat others as they wish to be treated themselves) there wouldn’t be any fear of racism anywhere in Scotland.

Honestly, the silence from the Catholic clergy just gets louder and louder. We’re way beyond “Is there a doctor in the house?” to “Is there a priest in the country?” How will these men answer to God at their judgment for their patent spiritual sloth? I mean, it’s not difficult to comment on this baloney. Why are they so determined to keep the Gospel out of the public square?

Your thoughts…

