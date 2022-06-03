Scottish Nationalists: Kilts Are Racist!

03Jun

Scottish Nationalists: Kilts Are Racist!

Papacy, The Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Morals, Fatima, Politicians, Scotland, Bible, Catholic education, Family, Scottish Government, Ecumenism, Modernism, Sin, Judgement, Bishops, Apparitions, Psychology, Hierarchy, Interfaith, Paganism, Devotions, Health, Science, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Atheism, Politics, Education, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Canon Law, Saints, Marxism, United Kingdom , , , , , 1 Comment

From the Scottish Daily Express…

SNP want to ban the kilt in Scottish schools in woke anti-racism crackdown

EXCLUSIVE: Scottish Government documents also say early years children need to ‘understand structural racism’ and should not be comforted if they cry ‘white tears’ after being told they are racist by their teacher…

Children should be stopped from wearing or even looking at kilts in schools as part of the SNP Government‘s “absurd” new anti-racism curriculum.

Nats ministers are pledging to raise Scots youngsters as “global citizens” in a drive to root out discrimination from the earliest ages.

But there are fears pupils as young as four could have lessons about white privilege foisted upon them.

Scottish Government documents state that primary school children should be encouraged to dress up in clothes worn in other cultures – but, bizarrely, that teachers should be “avoiding showing Scots in kilts”.

Other guidance tells staff they should ignore white children who cry when accused of racism.   Click here to read more of this SNP/”Woke” nonsense…

Editor writes…

Did you ever read/hear anything so utterly stupid?  And we are paying these clowns to run the country!  Gimme a break!  

This is yet another missed opportunity, when the Scottish clergy could be pointing out, loud and clear, that if pupils in schools are taught elementary Christian charity (the Golden Rule: treat others as they wish to be treated themselves) there wouldn’t be any fear of racism anywhere in Scotland.

Honestly, the silence from the Catholic clergy just gets louder and louder. We’re way beyond “Is there a doctor in the house?” to “Is there a priest in the country?” How will these men answer to God at their judgment for their patent spiritual sloth? I mean, it’s not difficult to comment on this baloney.  Why are they so determined to keep the Gospel out of the public square?

Your thoughts…

Comment (1)

  • editor Reply

    I mean, seriously – are these wee souls even remotely in danger of being “racist” – just because they’re wearing kilts (and learning Scottish dancing)? Gimme a break!

    June 3, 2022 at 12:09 am

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

11May

13 May: Feast of Our Lady of Fatima!

“The Message of Fatima imposes an obligation on the Church”.… Pope... read more

27Jul

Can Only Catholics Be Saved? Really?

American Blogger, Margaret USA, is keen for us to discuss the... read more

19Mar

An American Priest on Coronavirus – His Excitement Is…Well…Infectious!

Comment: The above short video talk struck me right away as very... read more

17Dec

Only Fatima Explains The Chilling Complicity of The Catholic Clergy in The Covid Tyranny…

From the YouTube Platform... Sister Lucia, the young child who Mother Mary... read more

28Feb

Red Alert! Scotland’s Snowpocalypse?

Comment:  I've been obeying the Government for once, and stayed indoors today.... read more

22Dec

Pope Francis’ “Last Christmas” Warning

In a grim speech, the Pope said that the current chaotic... read more

22Nov

The Morality of Driverless Cars…

Comment: Today, the Westminster Chancellor reveals his budget. He is expected to... read more

25Mar

25/3: Feast of the Annunciation…

Comment: As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, share... read more

06Nov

England: Cardinal Nichols Bows To State Control Again – Churches Closed…

LONDON, November 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As another lockdown is implemented across England,... read more

12Apr

Consecrate Russia Now! Contact Pope Francis – Urgent Action Required!

Updated | Claiming that some Americans are preparing for a coming... read more

%d bloggers like this: