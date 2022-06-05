Media Agenda: Why Are Minority Groups Over-Represented, Even in Television Advertisements?

From Editor’s Inbox

Westminsterfly writes…

I’ve long commented that minority groups of all sorts are massively over-represented in the media, especially television. It seems most adverts, let alone programmes, on TV these days have someone from a minority ethnic background in them – or at least a mixed race couple. Not that there is anything wrong with people of different ethnic origins, but why over-represent them? And the ‘LGB’ brigade are portrayed in a lot of adverts for anything from banking to airplane flights to beds (always identified by the fact that they are portrayed either kissing, cuddling or holding hands). You could be forgiven for thinking that 50% of the UK is ‘LGBT’ by media standards, but according to a recent poll, it revealed that the public “thinks 10 per cent of people are bisexual and 15 per cent are gay or lesbian. The true figures, official statistics say, are 1.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.” Likewise, the poll stated that people think that about five per cent of the population are transgender. In reality, between 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent identify as a different gender from their biological sex – the gap between the estimate and the reality appearing to show how the transgender rights debate has skewed perceptions.

I saw an interesting YouTube video the other day – some man (I can’t recall his name) had sat down to watch a film and when the adverts came on, he ticked off how many TV adverts during the film featured ethnic minorities. This was no hard-core far-right racist extremist, just an elderly and somewhat bemused gentleman. Throughout the length of the film, the overwhelming majority of the adverts had featured ethnic minorities – often in ‘main focus’ roles, and he was questioning the rationale for this, as the UK clearly doesn’t have a majority of ethnic minority citizens. As this article states – “People think black Britons make up 20% of population but are 3% of society”. This is hardly surprising when you see the skewed impression given by the media. If I were a black actor – even in an advert – I would hate to think I had been given the part just because of my colour. I’d rather be given it because I thought my standard of work merited it. Isn’t it time the media stopped patronising minority groups of any type, and giving society a false and misleading impression into the bargain – or is that precisely their aim?

Interestingly, another minority in this country – Catholics – are most definitely UNDER-represented on TV. And when we are represented it’s usually to ridicule or blaspheme against our Faith.

