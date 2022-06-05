Media Agenda: Why Are Minority Groups Over-Represented, Even in Television Advertisements?editor
Westminsterfly writes…
I’ve long commented that minority groups of all sorts are massively over-represented in the media, especially television. It seems most adverts, let alone programmes, on TV these days have someone from a minority ethnic background in them – or at least a mixed race couple. Not that there is anything wrong with people of different ethnic origins, but why over-represent them? And the ‘LGB’ brigade are portrayed in a lot of adverts for anything from banking to airplane flights to beds (always identified by the fact that they are portrayed either kissing, cuddling or holding hands). You could be forgiven for thinking that 50% of the UK is ‘LGBT’ by media standards, but according to a recent poll, it revealed that the public “thinks 10 per cent of people are bisexual and 15 per cent are gay or lesbian. The true figures, official statistics say, are 1.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.” Likewise, the poll stated that people think that about five per cent of the population are transgender. In reality, between 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent identify as a different gender from their biological sex – the gap between the estimate and the reality appearing to show how the transgender rights debate has skewed perceptions.
I saw an interesting YouTube video the other day – some man (I can’t recall his name) had sat down to watch a film and when the adverts came on, he ticked off how many TV adverts during the film featured ethnic minorities. This was no hard-core far-right racist extremist, just an elderly and somewhat bemused gentleman. Throughout the length of the film, the overwhelming majority of the adverts had featured ethnic minorities – often in ‘main focus’ roles, and he was questioning the rationale for this, as the UK clearly doesn’t have a majority of ethnic minority citizens. As this article states – “People think black Britons make up 20% of population but are 3% of society”. This is hardly surprising when you see the skewed impression given by the media. If I were a black actor – even in an advert – I would hate to think I had been given the part just because of my colour. I’d rather be given it because I thought my standard of work merited it. Isn’t it time the media stopped patronising minority groups of any type, and giving society a false and misleading impression into the bargain – or is that precisely their aim?
Interestingly, another minority in this country – Catholics – are most definitely UNDER-represented on TV. And when we are represented it’s usually to ridicule or blaspheme against our Faith.
It’s funny seeing that post just now because I’d just read this and thought it was ridiculous.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/bbc-viewers-furious-after-len-goodman-recalls-nan-labelling-curry-foreign-muck/ar-AAY6LmM?bk=1&ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=3b7303a488074bb19ee28c68ba2204bf#comments
As one of the msn bloggers said, so as well as not being able to state your honest opinion about these things, you can’t even state someone else’s honest opinion! Even if they’re dead, I would add! LOL!
There is a definite over-representation of people from minority communities but I can’t work out if there is any particular agenda going on, or if it’s just the fear of being called racist if they don’t over-represent. I honestly don’t know, so will be interested to read others comments on this.
Lily,
In my experience, the ‘offence’ is often taken (and sometimes acted upon) by patronising, white middle-class heterosexual liberals who want to appear ‘right on’ with all the minorities. One example: I used to work in an office and a collection was being organised because one of the male staff was entering into a civil partnership with his male partner (this was before ‘gay marriage’). I refused to sign the congratulations card or give to the collection, as for me, this would have been condoning the sin. The white middle-class (practising Anglican) busybody who was organising the collection was outraged and I am aware tried to cause trouble about it. When I actually spoke (privately) with the man concerned, he said that although he didn’t agree with me, he respected my point of view, and that as far as he was concerned, there was no bad feeling between us. And for the rest of the time he worked there (he left before me) there wasn’t. I know this isn’t always the case and there are never a shortage of minorities with axes to grind, but I think there are a lot of non-minorities trying to be politically correct who actually end up making the problem worse.
This article shows how minorities are very much over-represented in the British media and there is a link to a Twitter feed which is very interesting indeed.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/27/diversity-org-admits-gays-minorities-hugely-overrepresented-in-uk-television/
Putting this media over-representation together with the open borders policy which is still in place, despite the Brexit promises to monitor the border, I think the agenda is to reduce the white population by as much as possible. I don’t think whites will be the majority population in the UK for many more years – for some reason, I’m not sure why, that is the media agenda here, to get us used to thinking there are more gays, trans, blacks and Asians than there actually are, so that when it does happen that the whites are the minority, it will be no big deal. That’s my theory, anyway!
Michaela,
The irony is that more ethnic minorities, largely due to religious or cultural reasons, find LGBT issues far more unacceptable than your average white British person. Can you imagine Islamists in the UK wholeheartedly accepting LGBT people waving rainbow flags and outrageous ‘drag queens’ on floats (like we witnessed on TV in the Queen’s Platinum Pageant today?) Good luck to them sorting that one out! As I once pointed out to a politically correct manager that I used to work under (who went on to become something very big in diversity and equality and probably paid a fortune) this is a big world, with many peoples in it, and by human effort alone you are never, ever, ever, going to get all peoples to agree on all things all of the time. And if you think you can, you’re delusional. Needless to say I was never a candidate for promotion . . .
I don’t have a TV, so I can’t say I’ve noticed the same thing, but the strategy behind it seems clear: TV has become a universal and powerful brainwashing device with which to condition the peons to accept the goals of the globalists. In this case, just like with the elimination of kilts, the the goal is the elimination of cultural cohesion and national identity. That is, the traditional profile of the citizens from countries that formerly comprised Western Civilization must be altered to become ethnic tossed salads, rather than “Brits” or “Scots” or “French,” etc.
A corollary of this strategy is to over-represent couples from the “rainbow” side of the tracks on various shows, like home rehab shows: This Old House, Extreme Makeover, or HGTV. This is what I invariably see when I lie down in the dentist’s chair twice a year, with a TV screen in front of me. Makes me very glad I don’t own a Boob Tube.
It’s called “diversity” – which is globalist-speak for “anarchy.”
Interesting and stark contrast between the powerful and omnipresent (and jarring) social engineering tools of the globalists, and the mostly-forgotten and very quiet spiritual tools of Catholics, like the cultivation of the virtues.