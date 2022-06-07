Film About Islam: “The Lady” (Fatima) – Protests…

07Jun

Film About Islam: “The Lady” (Fatima) – Protests…

From Yorkshire Live…

A Sheffield cinema has confirmed it will not show The Lady of Heaven after a protest was held outside its doors over planned screenings.

A large group of protesters assembled outside of Cineworld Sheffield ahead of a screening of The Lady of Heaven on Sunday.

Demonstrations have been held across the country in response to the film and its depiction of the life of Lady Fatima, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad.

The movie, which puts the “face” of the Prophet Muhammad on screen, has been branded “highly offensive and blasphemous” by some Muslim activists.  Read more – and see video of protesters – here

Editor writes…

Do these protesters put Christians to shame – we tend to shrug our shoulders when news reaches us of blasphemous depictions of Christ and Our Lady.  Obviously, violence is off limits, but should we protest more actively as do the Muslims in the video linked above?

Join the discussion...

