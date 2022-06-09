Covid-19: Bill Gates’ Admission… But No, Doctors Aren’t Stupid – They Just Think WE’RE Stupid

From the YouTube Platform…

The scamdemic was never the danger. The danger is the jab !

And right on cue, here’s Mark Steyn exposing that truth, as he discusses the sudden rise in adult deaths…

Editor writes…

I am still seeing people masked on the streets and meeting others who are fully convinced that Government propaganda was not propaganda, and that not only were lockdowns necessary, but they should have been introduced earlier. They simply cannot accept the alternative. They trust the politicians.

And I know some of you think it’s pointless that I keep raising the scandal of the loudly silent complicit churchmen, but I will continue to raise it. As a Protestant friend said to me recently in an email, it’s OK that I keep highlighting the difference between “the Church” and faithless “Churchmen” but to the ordinary man-in-the-street, no such distinction is meaningful.

When the scandal of the “Scamdemic” is finally admitted, the fact that “the Church” was complicit, will scandalise – beyond words – so many people, and rightly so. Bad pope, bad bishops, bad priests add up to bad Church in the minds of those who do not comprehend the essential distinctions. Your thoughts…

