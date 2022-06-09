Covid-19: Bill Gates’ Admission… But No, Doctors Aren’t Stupid – They Just Think WE’RE Stupid

Covid-19: Bill Gates’ Admission… But No, Doctors Aren’t Stupid – They Just Think WE’RE Stupideditor
The scamdemic was never the danger. The danger is the jab !
And right on cue, here’s Mark Steyn exposing that truth, as he discusses the sudden rise in adult deaths…
Editor writes…
I am still seeing people masked on the streets and meeting others who are fully convinced that Government propaganda was not propaganda, and that not only were lockdowns necessary, but they should have been introduced earlier. They simply cannot accept the alternative. They trust the politicians.
And I know some of you think it’s pointless that I keep raising the scandal of the loudly silent complicit churchmen, but I will continue to raise it. As a Protestant friend said to me recently in an email, it’s OK that I keep highlighting the difference between “the Church” and faithless “Churchmen” but to the ordinary man-in-the-street, no such distinction is meaningful.
When the scandal of the “Scamdemic” is finally admitted, the fact that “the Church” was complicit, will scandalise – beyond words – so many people, and rightly so. Bad pope, bad bishops, bad priests add up to bad Church in the minds of those who do not comprehend the essential distinctions. Your thoughts…
Comments (4)
Those are two excellent videos, short and to the point and very VERY informative.
I’ve since read this from an online publication called The American Thinker (I think RCA Victor has posted from it before). It’s also very informative and wakes us up to the dangers that are a result of our going along with the lockdowns etc. We are paying the price and going to be paying the price for a long time to come, IMHO.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/06/if_youre_reading_this_message_youre_ready_to_resist_tyranny.html
Lily,
Two excellent videos atop – I agree.
And to think Gates is busy buying up agricultural land – https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/05/bill-gates-climate-crisis-farmland not just in the USA but all over the world. Highly sinister. It won’t be long before he will monopolise the agricultural industry, and when you own all the food, and the land it’s grown on, you effectively control the population. I think he’s a psychopath and a megalomaniac. The peoples of this world should rise up against him and his evil Davos cronies.
Westminsterfly,
The Guardian is a far left rag and if you notice the references to white supremacy and colonialism, that puts the reports of Gates’ purchase of land into perspective. So, personally, I wouldn’t worry too much about this, after all he slipped up about Covid in the above interview and he won’t be able to help himself, if he’s up to anything sinister with this land buying, it’ll all come out in the wash eventually. I note your comments about him being psychopath etc to which I would add, he’s not very bright. If he’s got something sinister in mind with the purchase of the land, he’d have been better getting it bought in someone else’s name!