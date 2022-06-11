Prince Louis: “Bad Behaviour” at Royal Jubilee

Online critic writes:

“In my opinion he was too young to be there for so long. As far as the other things he did that was unacceptable. I am sure this is not the first time he has acted this way. Kate did the right thing out in public. I would have dealt with it more strictly at home.”

Editor writes…

There have been, I’m told, many critics, like the above commentator, speaking out about the 4 year old prince’s “bad behaviour” at the Jubilee. I am somewhat surprised to see this toddler behaviour described as “bad” or “unacceptable” – and I think his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, dealt with his typically childish antics extremely well. Incidentally, I call her the “Duchess” since I don’t know her personally and, therefore, I’m not on first name terms with her, or other members of the royal family, like most people seem to be 😀

So, what about Prince Louis – should he have been severely reprimanded in public for what so many people seem to regard as his shocking behaviour at the Jubilee Pageant? Or is the real problem that there are too many people in the UK who are, in fact, anti-child? If so, any clues as to why that might be the case?

