Prince Louis: "Bad Behaviour" at Royal Jubilee
Online critic writes:
“In my opinion he was too young to be there for so long. As far as the other things he did that was unacceptable. I am sure this is not the first time he has acted this way. Kate did the right thing out in public. I would have dealt with it more strictly at home.”
Editor writes…
There have been, I’m told, many critics, like the above commentator, speaking out about the 4 year old prince’s “bad behaviour” at the Jubilee. I am somewhat surprised to see this toddler behaviour described as “bad” or “unacceptable” – and I think his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, dealt with his typically childish antics extremely well. Incidentally, I call her the “Duchess” since I don’t know her personally and, therefore, I’m not on first name terms with her, or other members of the royal family, like most people seem to be 😀
So, what about Prince Louis – should he have been severely reprimanded in public for what so many people seem to regard as his shocking behaviour at the Jubilee Pageant? Or is the real problem that there are too many people in the UK who are, in fact, anti-child? If so, any clues as to why that might be the case?
I’m more bothered by the appalling behaviour of the adults to be honest. Politicised, spoilt, entitled, woke, good for nothings to a man and woman. Climate change, jab-pushing, open borders, globalists….. The monarchy is ensuring its own demise.
Andrew Q,
The issue is not about the adults. This is not an opportunity to attack the royal family. It’s actually not about the royal family, read properly. The issue is about the attitude of critics to the childish antics of Prince Louis which reveals, it seems to me, a deeper dislike of children, to put it as bluntly as possible.
Do you have an opinion about that?
I have my own theory about the superficial “concerns” for child welfare in the UK – I think the population – certainly the establishment – is very much anti-child.
But, never mind what I think. What do YOU think?
Editor
I wrote what I thought. Sorry it didn’t accord with your views. A child playing up is to be expected. That the papers and bloggers spend so much time on it is part of the ‘bread and circuses’ diversionary tactics that infantilizes the general public. It surpresses real news.
Andrew Q,
You seem to be struggling to understand that the thread is not about the child playing up or the papers and bloggers talking about it. It’s about modern attitudes to children being very negative and why is that. Others have given very thoughtful responses and I happen to agree with them, and I think there are other reasons, but it’s always a pity to see someone trying to spoil a thread with “diversionary tactics” to use your own words, LOL!
I find it very interesting that you don’t comment on the other responses, about contraception and abortion mentalities. Is there something niggling your conscience, I wonder, that is making you angry about this topic? I’m just asking the question, not making any judgements.
Fidelis,
You’ve hit an important nail on the head. Some people think, and, sadly, Andrew Q appears to be among them, that if we’re not talking about the “deep State” or the “deep Church” , we’re wasting our time, somehow encouraging the mainstream media or whoever else, in their “diversionary tactics” – i.e. diverting us from the “deep State” and/or the “deep Church” 😀 Not so, of course.
In fact, we are doing what Catholics are obliged to do – we are looking for the right way (if there is a “right way”) for Catholics to respond to what is going on in the world around us. We’re looking, for want of a better phrase, for “the Catholic angle” on everyday news and events. That’s why a glance at the topics here demonstrate that we examine a wide-range of subjects; we discuss everything from the ongoing health tyranny across the world, to the liturgy, to the sacraments, to the moral issues hitting the news day in and day out, notably those relating to the LGBTQ+ agenda, to the lives and writings of the great saints of the Church to … well… you’ll get my drift. It really is an eye-rolling moment when I pay a quick visit to see if a topic has taken off, only to find someone who has completely missed the point taking centre-stage at the top of the page – I do try to make the discussion point(s) crystal clear in my introductions, but I’ll try harder in the future 😀
In the case of this particular topic, it behoves us to ask why on earth adults – including Catholics – seem to be anti-children. Didn’t used to be, and in some cultures (Africa springs to mind) children remain as important as ever they were, with women – generally speaking – rejecting the imposition of western sexual corruption. I tried to find a short video clip which I’ve posted before, of a BBC interview with an African woman who (easily) got the better of the (brainwashed) presenter on the subject of “women’s health” aka the provision of contraception and abortion for African women. I can’t find it on YouTube but found this interview on EWTN, probably with the same woman. It highlights the importance of children and demolishes the rhetoric of women’s “health” requiring pills and procedures to keep them child-free…
I read some of those reports criticising the behaviour of that wee boy – 4 years old, for heaven’s sake! If they’d decided to leave him at home with a babysitter that would have been a criticism, like “entitled”, when the majority can’t afford babysitters but have to take their offspring to family parties and put up with their silly behaviour. It would have been “so we’re paying for him but can’t see him” – that sort of stupid nonsense.
He was just being a baby, a toddler, typically acting his age. I love seeing the films of it.
As for the country being anti-child – yes, definitely, IMHO. I put it down to the contraceptive and abortion mentality, TBH.
Lily,
I agree. Damned if they do, damned if they don’t. If the couple’s children or even just Louis, had been left with a nanny, that would have been used as a criticism by the anti-royalty people and if the kids are not perfect, that’s another stick to beat them with. I think it is a class-based envy. I think that’s a big part of what is going on here.
But I also think the contraceptive mentality has led to a very hostile attitude to children in general, which has led to an acceptance of abortion, which has shockingly led to an acceptance of the killing of new-born babies.
https://ionainstitute.ie/growing-support-among-doctors-for-infanticide/
There’s no question that there is an anti-child mentality in the UK and the laws of the land show that – the Named Person Scheme, pet policy of the Scottish government, is an example.
I also think that the contraceptive and abortion mentality has led to an anti-child mentality in the UK (and lots of other places, as well, especially the USA). I found an article on this at Catholic Culture and copied a short extract to post here:
“The anti-baby root of the “contraceptive mentality” was brought home in a surprising way a few years ago when G. D. Searle and Company was trying to market its anovulant contraceptive in Turkey. The chief obstacle it ran into was due to the fact that there was no word for contraception in the Turkish language. So the Pill was marketed to the Turkish people under the equivalent of the “have no baby” pill.”
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?id=3417
To read some of the impatient and even nasty comments about the toddler prince online, reveals this very anti-child mindset. It’s also an explanation of why so many people who are anti-child, are very pro-immigration. They know we need people in the country, they just don’t want to provide them, themselves!
I laughed at Prince Louis’s antics and admired his mother for her wise way of dealing with it, a combination of ignoring it and gentle words in his ear. I can’t get my head around the idea that anyone would criticise her for his normal toddler behaviour.
The people who are criticising Prince Louis & mum for his behaviour are the same sort who tut tut on buses and in shops when mothers are struggling with babies and toddlers. They totally lack any sympathy, even those who had children themselves, older people, I find they remember their own children’s young days through rose-coloured spectacles. Their toddlers never put a foot wrong, were always well behaved and, this is a favourite, it only took a look. LOL! I don’t believe them. You can only smile and say something like yes, changed days.
I had a good laugh at Prince Louis blowing raspberries at his mum and the rest of his silliness. He’s a character to watch in the future! I just hope he doesn’t do a Prince Harry when he grows up, and jets off to somewhere far away because I think he’ll brighten up royal events, if the Jubilee is anything to go by!
Margaret Mary,
Add to your list, church, as well. I am always dumbfounded to hear people criticising parents for the behaviour of their small children who get restless during Mass or sometimes can be a bit noisy. It’s not happening so much now, with the pews emptying. If their moans were meant to discourage people from attending, looks like they’ve exceeded beyond their wildest dreams!
I also laughed at Prince Louis’s antics and agree that he is quite the wee character, a breath of fresh air.
Margaret Mary, Fidelis,
I agree with both of you. And, I must admit to laughing at Prince Louis blowing bubbles and his silliness too. Young children I agree can become restless, but, his mother dealt with it in a calm manner. He is quite a character and I wonder what the future holds for him. I also wonder if some people thought, or expected him to be given a spanking, then and there in public, or, removed from the Balcony altogether.
Margaret Mary, like you I hope this young boy does not do a Prince Harry when he grows up.