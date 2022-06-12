Child Abuse Or Fun? When Should We Intervene?editor
Conflicting Online comments…
1.You sound like man who’s upset with Elvis Presley in the 1950s Go back to the 50s, Greg Kelly!!!!
2.Should have arrested all the sickos for sexual abuse of children.
Editor asks…
Where does your vote go – #1? #2 ?
And do you admire Greg Kelly – and the “1,000” others who phoned the police – or is contacting the authorities over something like this, making a mountain out of a mole-hill?
Yet again, the silence from Catholics, especially the ordained, is deafening. I put it down to a complete loss of the sense of sin. What about you?
We pray to Our Lady – Mother Most Pure, pray for us!
My vote goes to #2, without a second’s delay. Any parent who takes a child to that sort of event, should be reported to social services without a second’s delay, and I’m no fan of social services usually.
As Greg says, kids are being sexualised from every corner, it’s dreadful. So, yes, he did the right thing by phoning the cops, although how did he know about it – surely he wasn’t there?
I’m lost for words. “Drag the kids to pride” reminded me of the primary school in England which organised its own pride march for the pupils! Talk about indoctrination! That’s what this is all about. It’s outrageous. I do think Greg did the right thing by phoning the cops. I’m just amazed that a lot of other people did as well, even if it wasn’t quite a thousand, LOL! I honestly can’t see people in the UK being so angry about this sort of thing – it’s all par for the course here now. If people don’t question the government about locking us into our homes for two years, they’re hardly likely to bother about a few pride events for kids.
I’m glad to see a TV presenter showing distaste for these Pride events. He’s taking a risk but well done him.
This is an interesting conversation about why the Church is not speaking out against transgenderism. Priests and bishops need to grow a spine and speak out. As the priest in the video says, the silence is causing damage.
To be Honest av said all I need to say on Catholic Truth as far as the Alphabet Mob are concerned. The Homosexuality was and is bad enough as it’s led us to another Evil.
What must it be like for a Parent who’s Son or Daughter comes home from a being Taught this Filthy Abhorrent Lifestyle by some Deviant Teacher to say that their going to change Sex.
I read a testimony off one Woman who’s Daughter had done so . It wouldn’t just have made you Weep it would have made you cry out to God For Vengeance. She said that seeing Her Beautiful Daughter now with Manly Features was worse than if She would have died.
As for those Reprobates in the above Video it’s without a Doubt Child Abuse. Am sure if a Young Boy or Girl came by my Home and I went out to talk to them dressed like those Queers I would be arrested. Assuming of course if their Dads or Mum’s didn’t kill me first. Also the Large Sign with the Deviant Message. Well we all know what that means. BTW that was actually a smart Sign by the Queers .
For they know that the Children will ask ” Mum what does that sign mean “
We had a “Pride” event take place right here in North Idaho yesterday. A group of faithful Catholics prayed the Rosary on their knees at a decent distance (apparently about half a mile away or more) from the Freak Show. During the homosexually-oriented “entertainment,” in violation of Idaho Chapter 14 (Indecency and Obscenity) and Chapter 15 (Children and Vulnerable Adults), these confused but perverted creatures invited children up on stage during some of the most lewd portions of the “show”. Even before viewing the Greg Kelly video, Mrs. Marinaio and I were reading summaries and reports of yesterday’s “Pride” events, and we both agreed that it was clearly child abuse. I hope these people can swim with millstones fastened around their necks. . .
Dear friends
The entire matter beggars belief regarding this brazen and absolute moral evil.
Likewise, the silence from Catholic clergy on this matter indicates to me a complete loss of the reality and sense of sin whether it be individual or corporate, not merely with many at all levels in the Church but also with a considerable majority in our society today.
The culture has become saturated at all levels with this abhorrent mantra and anyone who opposes this incurs immediate social excommunication etc etc.
Many in the clergy will not challenge this toxic agenda because their perspective and lifestyle is in accord with it and as far as they are concerned it is not to be regarded as sinful.
All of it reeks of the evil one, the corruptor of youth, innocence and purity.
This perverted rationale and behaviour is nothing other than a diabolical attack on the beauty of the human person male and female along with the rejection of marriage and the family as ordained by God.
It is truly wicked in every sense and it insidious effects upon individuals, families and society cries to Heaven for redress.
Holy Mother Virgin Most Pure …..pray for us!
Every blessing
Michael 🙏