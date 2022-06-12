Child Abuse Or Fun? When Should We Intervene?

Conflicting Online comments…

1.You sound like man who’s upset with Elvis Presley in the 1950s Go back to the 50s, Greg Kelly!!!!

2.Should have arrested all the sickos for sexual abuse of children.

Editor asks…

Where does your vote go – #1? #2 ?

And do you admire Greg Kelly – and the “1,000” others who phoned the police – or is contacting the authorities over something like this, making a mountain out of a mole-hill?

Yet again, the silence from Catholics, especially the ordained, is deafening. I put it down to a complete loss of the sense of sin. What about you?

We pray to Our Lady – Mother Most Pure, pray for us!

