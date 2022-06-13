Are Christians Who Reject Truth…Christians?

Our American blogger, RCA Victor writes…

[Below] a powerful article from the owner of Gab (free speech platform) about Christians who reject truth. The writer is a Protestant, I believe, though he attended a Jesuit college in Pennsylvania. Christians who reject truth? Hmmmm, sounds familiar….

Extract below…

Men are men. Women are women. A man cannot become a woman. A woman cannot become a man. Men are better at some things than women. Women are better at some things than men. Marriage is between a man and a woman. We should not kill babies. Children should not be exploited or abused. Men should protect and provide for the family. Women should nurture and care for the family.

These statements were self-evident truths for thousands of years, only in the past few decades did they become “hateful” or “bigoted.” Satan is attempting to turn God’s creation upside down and invert it. Up is down, left is right, right is wrong, evil is good, good is evil. The “truth” is relative and whatever you want it to be. These are the lies of the enemy. This is the post-truth trash world.

We may live in a post-truth world, but that doesn’t mean that the objective Truth that has been revealed to us through God’s Word will not stand the tests of a world gone mad. Going against the Truth of God’s design for men, women, children, and families is like going against gravity: eventually, you’re going to fall back to earth.

I was having a discussion with my pastor about these things earlier this week and he said something that struck me: it should come as no surprise when worldly people fall into the trap of completely rejecting Truth, but what is astonishing to see is that people who call themselves Christians are buying into lies of the enemy wholesale without question.

Wear the mask. Don’t question it.

Lock down the church. Don’t question it.

Take the experimental DNA-altering aborted fetal tissue vaccine. Don’t question it.

Accept the election results despite the rampant irregularities. Don’t question it.

Support Congress sending $40 billion to Ukraine. Don’t question it.

Hand over your guns. Don’t question it.

Attack, demonize, and destroy anyone who questions it.

The rejection of Truth by Christians causes those of us who are grounded in God’s Truth to become incredibly frustrated, even dizzy at the prospect of trying to communicate effectively and wade through the adversary’s mountain of lies. This is what the enemy wants and we must fight back against the urge to stay silent. If Christians are denying God’s Truth when it is right in front of their faces we have a big problem and we need to course-correct, quickly. The only way to do that is by speaking the Truth loudly, boldly, and often. Click here to read article in its entirety…

Editor writes…

“Christians who reject truth? Hmmmm, sounds familiar….”

It sure does, RCA Victor – it sure does.

Your thoughts, folks – hope you can hear my American twang… 😀

