Are Christians Who Reject Truth…Christians?
Our American blogger, RCA Victor writes…
[Below] a powerful article from the owner of Gab (free speech platform) about Christians who reject truth. The writer is a Protestant, I believe, though he attended a Jesuit college in Pennsylvania. Christians who reject truth? Hmmmm, sounds familiar….
Extract below…
Men are men. Women are women. A man cannot become a woman. A woman cannot become a man. Men are better at some things than women. Women are better at some things than men. Marriage is between a man and a woman. We should not kill babies. Children should not be exploited or abused. Men should protect and provide for the family. Women should nurture and care for the family.
These statements were self-evident truths for thousands of years, only in the past few decades did they become “hateful” or “bigoted.” Satan is attempting to turn God’s creation upside down and invert it. Up is down, left is right, right is wrong, evil is good, good is evil. The “truth” is relative and whatever you want it to be. These are the lies of the enemy. This is the post-truth trash world.
We may live in a post-truth world, but that doesn’t mean that the objective Truth that has been revealed to us through God’s Word will not stand the tests of a world gone mad. Going against the Truth of God’s design for men, women, children, and families is like going against gravity: eventually, you’re going to fall back to earth.
I was having a discussion with my pastor about these things earlier this week and he said something that struck me: it should come as no surprise when worldly people fall into the trap of completely rejecting Truth, but what is astonishing to see is that people who call themselves Christians are buying into lies of the enemy wholesale without question.
Wear the mask. Don’t question it.
Lock down the church. Don’t question it.
Take the experimental DNA-altering aborted fetal tissue vaccine. Don’t question it.
Accept the election results despite the rampant irregularities. Don’t question it.
Support Congress sending $40 billion to Ukraine. Don’t question it.
Hand over your guns. Don’t question it.
Attack, demonize, and destroy anyone who questions it.
The rejection of Truth by Christians causes those of us who are grounded in God’s Truth to become incredibly frustrated, even dizzy at the prospect of trying to communicate effectively and wade through the adversary’s mountain of lies. This is what the enemy wants and we must fight back against the urge to stay silent. If Christians are denying God’s Truth when it is right in front of their faces we have a big problem and we need to course-correct, quickly. The only way to do that is by speaking the Truth loudly, boldly, and often. Click here to read article in its entirety…
Editor writes…
“Christians who reject truth? Hmmmm, sounds familiar….”
It sure does, RCA Victor – it sure does.
Your thoughts, folks – hope you can hear my American twang… 😀
I think the problem these days is not so much that people reject Truth, but that they never get taught it in the first place. The Church remains largely silent – several generations have been lost to the Faith since Vatican II, and kids in most families these days haven’t got a chance of ever being told the Truth – by their own parents, by their places of Education, by the Church, by politicians, by the Police – the list is endless.
Westminsterfly,
I could not agree more. That’s a fact, the schools have not been teaching the faith for years, so that now there are generations, parents and grandparents who don’t know the faith. How is it to be put right? I can’t imagine.
Dear friends
They are not Christian’s if the Truth is presented authentically and accurately to them and they reject it in favour of an alternative viewpoint, ideology or lifestyle which validates them.
It is a choice on their part. Either they are open to the Truth or they are not.
This l say from personal experience.
As a Teacher of RE in Catholic schools for 25 l have and many of my colleagues taught the faith at great personal expense to our professional advantage along with our health and well being. This was a deliberate and intentional choice on our part.
Sadly too many of my colleagues opted out in order to avoid hostilities from many colleagues, HT parents and pupils out of fear, lack of promotion etc.
Many of them fear teaching the Truth for the sake of self preservation. It is a sad reality they know that even the clergy will on most occasions disavow them.
As for myself and many like me, we will continue to teach the faith even when people openly reject its truth. Yes the RE syllabus has been butchered and divested of content but l and others always incorporate and permeate our lessons with authentic Catholic teaching.
I have lost track of the number of complaints etc in relation to me and others like me who continue teaching the Faith regardless.
There is a paradox in all this because when people are taught the authentic Faith there is often a variety of responses eg. Some are out and out hostile regardless. Many will say l never knew the Church taught that and it means this etc.
You can albeit in small ways make inroads, but it’s a long struggle and the Holy Spirit is also with us.
In short those who are open to the Truth and have ears to listen will respond. Others of a more obdurate nature and hardness of heart hear nothing for them God’s Truth is irrelevant.
My friends, keep me, and my colleagues across the country who labour daily often isolated in their Departments and schools because we openly disavow alternatives to the Truth of the Catholic Faith. We remain steadfast and resolute.
Viva Christo Rey !
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Westminsterfly,
That’s a good point, but the other side of the coin is that when truth does appear, it is immediately labeled with an adjective that makes it toxic. For example, biological truth (e.g. people can’t change genders, etc.) is smeared as hate and/or transphobia. Psychological truth (homosexuality is a disorder) is a hate crime and homophobia. Political truth (Biden stole the election) is smeared and mocked as a conspiracy theory. Exposing CRT as raw Marxism gets you smeared as a domestic terrorist. Exposing the Communist front known as the green agenda makes you an enemy of the planet.
So in order to defend truth, you not only have to know what it is, you also have to be willing to withstand a tidal wave of orchestrated smears and intimidation tactics whenever you stick your head above the parapet.
Classic Leninist tactic.
RCA Victor,
I agree with you as well, LOL! I didn’t think of it that way but you are right, they just stick on a label to make something that is obviously true seem bad, toxic, as you say.
I didn’t realise that was a Leninist (i.e. Communist) tactic. How clever is that!
More to the point about smears and intimidation tactics:
“In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell
RCA Victor,
I found this from George Orwell, also:-
“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” – George Orwell