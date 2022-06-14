Does Nicola Sturgeon Really WANT Indyref2?editor
Editor writes…
Nicola Sturgeon: “Now, independence does not guarantee success for any country and we should never pretend that it does…” Quite. This should be printed on T-shirts to be mandated as pro-indyref2 garb out there in the streets if and when the next independence propaganda pandemic strikes.
I began watching the above press conference live (published on YouTube by The Independent) expecting to hear substantial news, less propaganda, more detailed plans for “moving forward” – i.e. a date for the long-prophesied second referendum on moving OUT of the UK. There’s nothing. I’m puzzled. Are you? Maybe I missed something – confession: I didn’t start watching until more than half-way through, and I’m having to abandon ship as she takes questions from journalists.
As I close down my computer for the foreseeable future (which is never, really “foreseeable”, theologically speaking) Ms Sturgeon is still stuck on the I’ll say more soon mantra.
Yeah right. Frankly, I don’t think even she wants independence – not really. Do you?
Comment (1)
Frankly, I don’t think she knows what she wants, and that she is motivated by pure racism. Her overweening and obvious hatred of the British blinds her to any sensible solution to the problems of Scotland and the UK in general. If she takes Scotland back into the EU, it will have to accept the Euro as currency, and also become part of the Schengen Zone. Good luck with getting the people of Scotland to agree to those terms, Nicola. https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/article-49-rejoining-eu