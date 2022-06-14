Does Nicola Sturgeon Really WANT Indyref2?

Editor writes…

Nicola Sturgeon: “Now, independence does not guarantee success for any country and we should never pretend that it does…” Quite. This should be printed on T-shirts to be mandated as pro-indyref2 garb out there in the streets if and when the next independence propaganda pandemic strikes.

I began watching the above press conference live (published on YouTube by The Independent) expecting to hear substantial news, less propaganda, more detailed plans for “moving forward” – i.e. a date for the long-prophesied second referendum on moving OUT of the UK. There’s nothing. I’m puzzled. Are you? Maybe I missed something – confession: I didn’t start watching until more than half-way through, and I’m having to abandon ship as she takes questions from journalists.

As I close down my computer for the foreseeable future (which is never, really “foreseeable”, theologically speaking) Ms Sturgeon is still stuck on the I’ll say more soon mantra.

Yeah right. Frankly, I don’t think even she wants independence – not really. Do you?

