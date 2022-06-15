USA: Trump-Haters Still Lying About Him… January 6 Committee = (Doomed) Kangaroo Court

USA: Trump-Haters Still Lying About Him… January 6 Committee = (Doomed) Kangaroo Courteditor
Editor writes…
I’ve watched snippets of these “hearings”, and if I can identify (from thousands of miles away) the many lies and half-truths being peddled by the panel and “witnesses”, then I suspect that the majority of Americans (including their priests and bishops) can do so, as well. Indeed, I’ve seen comments from people who are turning from the Democrats to vote for Trump if he runs in 2024, so disillusioned are they with the dishonest, failed Biden administration. In one case, a hitherto Democrat voter said he would switch at next election, despite himself hating Trump! So, this kangaroo court has failed already, if the aim is to (further) defame Trump. Shame on any Catholic – or anyone who claims to be a follower of Christ – who is co-operating with this evil “committee”.
One thing that amazes me is the way Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, seems to have let him down, apparently placing her faith in the weak former Attorney General, Bill Barr. I always considered him a weak character, so I’m not surprised that he has stuck his knife into The Donald. But Ivanka? Is this a very sad example of disappointing family dynamics, or simply evidence of her weak character, her desire to please the powerful, perhaps overwhelmed with the hatred piled onto her father? No excuses here – there can be none for such a betrayal – I’m merely trying to identify a reason(s) that would cause her to so publicly side with her father’s enemies. I take it she doesn’t know that Joe Biden has openly admitted the election fraud? This is yet another piece of evidence that has been withheld from those tuning into this politically motivated and orchestrated trial.
I’ve also seen some of the Jan 6 hearings and they are a joke. I’m disappointed in Ivanka but she has maybe been pressured and may thinks she’s actually helping her father by getting him to stop claiming election fraud.
Nobody will convince me that over 80 million people voted for Biden. However it was done, it was a fraud.
The Lies and complete Dishonesty that comes from the Looney Left is now Criminal to insanity. In fact the only thing that this Reprobate Democratic Government is good at is promoting Deviant Satanic Practices.
Am with you ED how Trumps Daughter has gone against Her Father especially as Biden has already said that The Democrats Voting was rigged is unforgivable. Maybe She wants to be into the Gender Bender Crowd.
As Fr Altman said ( and was cancelled by Bergoglios Pal ) one cannot be a Catholic and Vote Democrat.
The Deviant behavior in this Month of June in the U.S.A. is really now scraping the bottom of the Barrel.
As far as January is concerned it just shows how low even the U.S.A courts have stooped.
Maybe Ivanka has been watching to much of Whoopi Goldberg or been listening much to our Friend Bergoglio also Laura their are many insane and Reprobate Human Beings in the U.S.A but like you I certainly don’t think there are 80Million .
When Fr Altman said no Catholic should vote Democrat, he was referring to abortion but – of course – there are many other reasons not to vote Democrat, in terms of their abandonment of the natural moral order. I’ve no doubt Fr Altman would agree.
Laura,
If 80 + million Americans voted for Biden, I’m going to move there and stand as the (don’t let your eyes deceive you) glamorous, witty, highly intelligent and very wise member of the Fancy Dress Party. I’ll promise tax-exemptions on Hallowe’en outfits and a guest appearance at your very own fancy dress party, all year round.
Don’t know anything about Ivanka, but here are two very good commentaries on the J6 kangaroo court – whose purpose goes way beyond trying to “defame” Trump. It’s purpose is twofold: one, to prevent him from regaining the White House; two, to destroy the political enemies of the Democratic party, which has unmasked itself as a nest of communists and fascists, propped up by wheelbarrows of cash from the CCP and Silicon Valley.
Scroll down about 25% for the 2 articles: “January 6 for Non-Dummies,” and “The J6 Pilot Flopped.”
https://amgreatness.com/
RCA Victor,
Those two articles are dynamite – especially the “… Non-Dummies” one – I’ve copied this closing from that article but urge everyone here to read both as they will NOT get that information anywhere in the UK media. Not even a sentence of it…
The January 6 committee is pure political theater intended to crush the MAGA movement once and for all. And like so many attempts before—the Russian collusion hoax, the first impeachment trial, the stolen 2020 election, the second impeachment trial—Democrats and the media are successfully brainwashing millions of their cult-like disciples who allow themselves to be duped time and again by the likes of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).
Facts, as they say, do matter—and the aforementioned list is just a handful of indisputable truths related to January 6, 2021, that the other side doesn’t want the American people to see. So share it widely.
https://amgreatness.com/2022/06/13/january-6-for-non-dummies/