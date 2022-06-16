Feast of Corpus Christi: Celebrating The Body, Blood, Soul & Divinity of Christ in the Eucharist…editor
Ecce Panis Angelorum, factus cibus viatorum; vere panis filiorum, non mittendus canibus
Behold the Bread of Angels, become the food of the pilgrims: truly the bread of the sons,
which cannot be thrown to the dogs.
In figuris praesignatur, cum Isaac immolater, Agnus Paschae deputatur, datur manna patribus
It is pre-signified in types, when Isaac is brought to be sacrificed, the Paschal Lamb is chosen,
manna is given to the father
Unless you eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, you shall not have life in you.
He that eats My flesh and drinks My blood hath everlasting life: and I will raise him up on the last day.
(John: 6: 54-55)
Editor writes…
Happy Feast everyone! Share your own favourite hymns and prayers in honour of the Blessed Sacrament. And if anyone can find a better translation of Ecce Panis Angelorum, feel free to post it in the comments below. There are also another two verses but I can’t find any rendition which includes all four verses so again, if anyone else succeeds, post it below.
Finally, please, of your charity, remember some friends of this blog who are suffering serious illness and/or who are caring for family members who are very ill. Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for them!
Comment (1)
Happy Feast of Corpus Christi – what a beautiful Feast day this is.
One of my favourite hymns is Sweet Sacrament Divine – I found it on YouTube and it brought back so many memories!