Archbishop Nolan: Rwanda Policy "Appalling" … Double-Living Priests in Glasgow, Not So Much
Editor writes…
It’s a pity that the Archbishop of Glasgow is not quite so appalled, it seems, by the information I passed to him recently, about a stack of double-living priests in the Archdiocese of Glasgow – his priests, who are making a living out of the Church while enjoying their “lives on the side”, to put it as delicately as possible. Click here to read my letter to him published in the current (June) newsletter, page 7. I’ve had no reply, as he continues to treat laity (or maybe it’s just us lay women) with contempt. I will leave it there and refrain from commenting on his sheer nerve to stand there in front of a Scottish TV News camera to spout from his imaginary high moral ground. Yes, I will remain silent on that…
Whatever any of us thinks about the Government’s Rwanda policy of dealing with the problem of illegal immigration, nobody, surely, will be persuaded by Archbishop William Nolan speaking with forked tongue on the subject of immorality, in any of its many guises.
Share your thoughts on this hypocrisy, as well as your views on the whole Rwanda debate.
Comments (4)
So, the new archbishop of Glasgow is on the Immigration crisis bandwagon, opposing any attempts to keep us all safe from illegals, no doubt, an open-borders man by the sounds of it. Why am I not surprised?
I’m not sure what to think about the Rwanda policy but it’s interesting that the usual suspects who shout “racism” at every turn, seem to be opposed to this policy because it’s sending the illegals to Africa. I’ve read that they chose Rwanda because it is a safe country and also they are looking for migrants to employ, to built the country up. A “win-win” situation, I would imagine.
It’s laughable on a number of fronts that the archbishop of Glasgow is criticising the policy, not least because he has no responsibility for Immigration but he has total responsibility for his priests and should be making sure they are not stealing from the collection plates to fund a double-life. He’s picking his battles carefully, to make sure he’s on the most popular bandwagons. It’s shameful, really.
It wouldn’t matter what the government tried to do to stop these illegal immigrants, the radical left-wingers, like Archbishop Nolan, would object. We have to let everyone in and not just let them in, feed them and house them, no expense spared.
You don’t see the likes of him offering to take them into their homes. When they start doing that, I’ll maybe believe that they really do care and are not just virtue-signalling.
Who does this Guy think He is of course He’s another Bergoglio Puppet.
I see no problem with Mr Nolan Here if He or His ilk want Illegal Immigrants then let them House them. Feed them clothe them pay for their Children’s upbringing am sure Mr Nolan wouldn’t be all that Keen if the Illegal Immigrants were sent to Him.
Is He not able to count. Last Month alone Mr Nolan over 10.000 illegal Immigrants arrived in Britain just about enough to fill your Mansion which You don’t Live in so take them in. Like the ED I find you Appalling. I have a Daughter Her Husband and 3 Grandchildren whom I have to top up every week now with their Food Bill do you not find that appalling . And I certainly ain’t a wealthy Man.
For Gods sake Man have you no idea how much this is costing us .
The 10.000 who arrived last Month is more than the Population of my Town. BTW at least 90% of these Illegals are Muslims. Unlike us Pakistan would probably sink their Dinghies. We personally have had enough of the Goody Goodies and speaking from experience. The words are easy Mr Nolan until You have to pay the price.
Why do you keep calling bishops “Mr”? It’s a bit strange – I have sometimes read your comments over and over to see if I can work out who the “Mr” is, but I remember Editor commenting on it and the penny dropped. It’s quite confusing, if you don’t mind me saying so.