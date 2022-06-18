Archbishop Nolan: Rwanda Policy “Appalling” … Double-Living Priests in Glasgow, Not So Much

Editor writes…

It’s a pity that the Archbishop of Glasgow is not quite so appalled, it seems, by the information I passed to him recently, about a stack of double-living priests in the Archdiocese of Glasgow – his priests, who are making a living out of the Church while enjoying their “lives on the side”, to put it as delicately as possible. Click here to read my letter to him published in the current (June) newsletter, page 7. I’ve had no reply, as he continues to treat laity (or maybe it’s just us lay women) with contempt. I will leave it there and refrain from commenting on his sheer nerve to stand there in front of a Scottish TV News camera to spout from his imaginary high moral ground. Yes, I will remain silent on that…

Whatever any of us thinks about the Government’s Rwanda policy of dealing with the problem of illegal immigration, nobody, surely, will be persuaded by Archbishop William Nolan speaking with forked tongue on the subject of immorality, in any of its many guises.

Share your thoughts on this hypocrisy, as well as your views on the whole Rwanda debate.

