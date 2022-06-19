Cost of Living Crisis – Obvious Consequence of Lockdown, So, if You Complied, Why Complain?

18 June, 2022

Protesters have gathered in London calling on the government to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis

amid “harrowing” evidence of the impact of soaring inflation on families.

Editor writes…

I’ve got little to no sympathy with those protesters who complied with the craziness of the Covid restrictions and lockdowns, when they were repeatedly reassured that “the virus” only really affected the very old and even then, only those with underlying health conditions. The “experts” said that 99.97% of those who became infected would recover. And all the statistics show that to have been the case.

Did the majority of those who complied with the madness really think that everything would return to normal, with no economic price to pay? Really? I’m staggered at the prices in the shops, at the way the cost of living has gone through the roof, but I’m not surprised enough to grab a protest banner and take to the streets. I refused to comply with the nonsense and so I have very good reason to be angry about the disastrous state of the country, but the majority of those marching in London yesterday, do NOT have that right. Those who went along with the lies, are now, literally, paying the price. It’s just a pity that the rest of us have to pay the same price.

And please don’t ask me to be impressed with the churchmen who are speaking out about this issue – the same churchmen who were positively keen to close their churches and encourage congregations to “worship” online. There’s nothing they could say now (apart from a sincere apology, and repentance for their disgraceful dereliction of duty to God and to the faithful) which would not fall into the category of “too much, too soon”. You might need to think about that one…

Your thoughts…

