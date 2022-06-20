Ireland: Synod Mania = Rebellion Against God

Ireland: Synod Mania = Rebellion Against Godeditor
A reader in Ireland, emailed this latest scandal, published in The Irish Catholic Newspaper…
Sacramental marriage for gay and lesbian Catholics and the ordination of women priests are key demands of an LGBT focus group set by Bishop Kevin Doran as part of the synodal process. A Church-wide apology to LGBT people and their families [is demanded by these rebels] from the Pope as well as priests and bishops… Source
Editor writes…
Clearly – and predictably – the demands for legalised abortion and same-sex “marriage” in Ireland were only the beginning. The Devil wants full control of the Church, and apostate Catholics aka the useful idiots in Bishop Kevin Doran’s diocese are only too willing to stir the pot.
It won’t just be this one diocese, of course – this apostasy stretches across the Emerald Isle. Share your thoughts – and please pray for the country that once was (but is no longer) Catholic Ireland.
St Patrick, pray for us!
Comments (2)
I don’t know much about the Irish hierarchy but I vaguely remember Bishop Doran as one of the better ones. If he’s going along with this, I’d be disappointed.
The madness is never ending.
MM
Bishop Doran’s diocesan website – section on the Synod – includes this video clip of the notorious pro-homosexual relationships Dominican, Fr Timothy Radcliffe.
From the Catholic News Agency…
Ordained a priest of the Dominican order in 1971, Fr. Radcliffe has authored several books, including “What is the Point of Being a Christian?” From 1992 to 2001 he was head of the the Dominican Order, and has been a long-time contributor to Vatican Radio.
His statements, particularly those on homosexuality, have invited controversy in the Church, often challenging traditional teachings or attitudes. His prominent social justice work has been overshadowed at times by his comments on homosexual relationships.
He has also spoken up in support of the German bishops’ desire admit the divorced and remarried to Communion, a contentious suggestion which has been recently opposed by the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, as it was by Benedict XVI and St. John Paul II.
Last year EWTN chose not to cover Ireland’s Divine Mercy Conference, as it customarily does, because Fr. Radcliffe had been chosen as a keynote speaker at the event.
And in 2011, Fr. Radcliffe was scheduled to speak at the general assembly of Caritas International, a confederation of worldwide Catholic charities. The Vatican intervened to prohibit his address, and he was replaced by Fr. Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher to the pontifical household.
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/32020/fr-timothy-radcliffe-controversial-thinker-and-new-vatican-consultant
So, if, as you say, Bishop Doran is one of the “better” members of the Irish hierarchy, please spare us the names of the others!