Ireland: Synod Mania = Rebellion Against God

A reader in Ireland, emailed this latest scandal, published in The Irish Catholic Newspaper…

Sacramental marriage for gay and lesbian Catholics and the ordination of women priests are key demands of an LGBT focus group set by Bishop Kevin Doran as part of the synodal process. A Church-wide apology to LGBT people and their families [is demanded by these rebels] from the Pope as well as priests and bishops… Source

Editor writes…

Clearly – and predictably – the demands for legalised abortion and same-sex “marriage” in Ireland were only the beginning. The Devil wants full control of the Church, and apostate Catholics aka the useful idiots in Bishop Kevin Doran’s diocese are only too willing to stir the pot.

It won’t just be this one diocese, of course – this apostasy stretches across the Emerald Isle. Share your thoughts – and please pray for the country that once was (but is no longer) Catholic Ireland.

St Patrick, pray for us!

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



